Outside noise not the focus for Bryant head coach Jared Grasso

SMITHFIELD – Given the opportunity to return fire in response to the choice words delivered by Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim after Saturday’s last-second 73-72 win, Bryant’s Jared Grasso chose to take the high road after Monday night’s 98-44 victory over Division III Framingham State.
“Jim Boeheim is a Hall of Famer. I have nothing but respect for him. There’s emotion that coaches have after losing a game. I’ve been there. I know the feeling,” said Grasso.
On Saturday, Boeheim claimed that Grasso provided, “a sarcastic apology, which fits him. It really wasn’t an apology. That’s why I didn’t really accept it. He said he apologized; it wasn’t that kind of apology.”
Calling out the opposing head coach that dealt your program a loss on its home floor during the postgame presser was the final salvo in an event-filled Saturday where coaches and players from Syracuse and Bryant were ejected for their roles in an on-court skirmish. Boeheim claimed the Bryant players didn’t come over to shake hands after the final whistle, a move that if true marks the latest incident involving a Bulldog program that has made quite a few leaps up college basketball’s pecking order in terms of winning games.
Yet for all the success that’s been produced under Grasso’s watch in recent seasons, the Bulldogs at times have found themselves in the spotlight for the wrong reasons. Last year’s NEC Championship game victory over Wagner was marred with a fight breaking out in the stands inside the Chace Athletic Center. In the season opener earlier this month, Bryant blasted Division III Thomas College by 108 points – a discrepancy that didn’t exactly endure the Bulldogs concerning demonstrating proper sportsmanship.
Asked about blocking out the external noise at a time when it continues to get louder, Grasso used the opportunity to reiterate the character of the Bryant players making up this year’s roster.
“I’m just worried about our group. I’m not concerned about the outside noise. It doesn’t matter,” said Grasso. “I’m concerned about our players and staff. I’m going to coach my team the way we coach our team. We’re going to play hard and compete. We are who we are. When you have success, certain things come with it. That’s okay. What other people feel about our program and the way we do things … I've got great young men who care about each other and do the right thing academically. They’re selfless. There’s nothing that anyone can say on the outside that’s going to have any effect on me or how I feel about this group. I’m with them every day. I know what they’re about. I know their care factor. That’s all that matters to me.”
