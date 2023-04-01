PROVIDENCE – The Providence College men’s basketball program is back in the spotlight as one of the players was involved in an off-campus incident that led to his arrest on Saturday.
For now, PC is refraining from releasing the player’s name. Steve Maurano, PC’s Office of Public Affairs, Community and Government Relations, issued the following statement on Saturday afternoon: “The College has been informed that one of our student-athletes has been detained by the Providence Police (PPD) as a result of a domestic incident that occurred off-campus early this morning. The Providence Police Department is investigating the matter, and we have no further details at this time. The College is cooperating fully with PPD in this investigation. All questions as to the legal status of the student-athlete should be directed to PPD.”
It was confirmed that the same letter was sent to parents/guardians of current Providence College parents.
