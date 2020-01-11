BURRILLVILLE — Based on the way each team has played this season, what happened Saturday night when the Mount St. Charles hockey team trekked to Levy Rink for its first grudge match of the season with Burrillville wasn’t all that surprising.
But when both teams skated off the ice and the Mounties celebrated a 5-0 victory thanks to a pair of goals each from senior forward Trey Bourque and Micaiah Bascombe, it felt surprising because the Broncos usually give the Mounties their best shot.
“We were flat. We didn’t have any jump or fire,” Burrillville coach David Farrell said. “It’s a little surprising. Mount clearly wanted every puck more than we did. It felt like a night where we were flat and didn’t have that jump. We just don’t play physical enough. We were struggling with the physical part of the game. You can’t lose that many pucks because we were stuck in our defensive zone for most of the game.”
For the Mounties, Saturday’s victory capped off a perfect weekend where they banished the demons of Wednesday night’s blowout loss to an undefeated La Salle team that has beaten the top teams in New Jersey, Massachusetts and Connecticut this season.
The key for the Mounties in wins over Moses Brown and Burrillville was clearly defense because Sean Trottier only had to make a combined 26 saves to earn back-to-back shutouts. Senior Everett Misto and his defensive partner Brendan Donahue were outstanding in both games. Edward Mulligan and Nick Curran also played well.
“That’s two great efforts and six straight great periods for us,” Mount St. Charles coach Matt Merten said. “That’s six good periods where all of our lines were working and playing Mount hockey. We played complementary hockey because we had the saves when we needed them and we just kind of wore them down as the game went on. We’ve really worked on making the job of the defense easier by playing strong through the neutral zone.”
Mount St. Charles (3-2 Division I) is still waiting for senior forward Alex Pratt to return for the second half of the season, but the Mounties might’ve found a winger to complement seniors John Belisle and Bourque on the top line. That player is junior CeeJay Laquerre, who just happened to play with both players last season.
It took the Mounties all of 2:26 to open the scoring when Laquere and Belisle created a scoring chance for Bourque to finish to give Mount a lead it would never relinquish.
“I joined up with those guys two weeks ago, but we already had good chemistry together from last season,” Laquerre said. “Once we were back together, it took us just a little time to get going. Tonight, it was very important we scored early because last year we didn’t score until late in the first period and they came right back. Here, we scored early and they didn’t have anything.”
Burrillville (1-3-1 Division I) gave up a power-play goal at 8:30 of the period when Matt Mahoney redirected an Edward Mulligan shot from the point. The Broncos played their best hockey of the night following the goal, as Troy Phillips rang Trottier’s post Burrillville had four late shots in the period, but they failed to score.
Mount stretched its lead out to three 8:02 into the second period when Belisle found an open Bourque between the circles and the team’s leading scorer deposited the shot past Nault.
“Trey’s getting hot and that first line had a great weekend,” said Merten after Bourque had his second straight two-goal night. “They’re really taking control of the game and playing the system. They’re leading the team, which the white line always has done for Mount. We’re feeding off the energy because that line comes off and the next group is chomping at the bit to make a play.”
The visitors put the game away with a pair of goals in the third period by Bascombe, starting with a tally 55 seconds into the period after good work from Letendre. Letendre connected with the sophomore again at 5:26 to finish the scoring.
Life doesn’t get any easier for the Broncos because they travel to Smithfield Municipal Rink Friday night to take on the unbeaten Rams, while the Mounties look for their third straight victory Wednesday night against Prout/Scituate co-op at URI’s Boss Arena.
“It was a good complete effort and we have to continue it on next week because this was the first of four straight road games,” Merten said. “We have Hendricken next Saturday, so we need to keep this going. Home ice is nice to have, but we came here wanting to keep their fans quiet. This is a great rink with great fans that can get into it, so we made a concerted effort to work hard and take this game early.”
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
Mount St. Charles 2 2 1 – 5
Burrillville 0 0 0 – 0
First period – MSC, Trey Bourque (John Belisle, CeeJay Laquerre), 2:26; Matt Mahoney (Edward Mulligan, Nolan Boucher), pp, 8:30.
Second period – MSC, Bourque (Belisle), 8:02.
Third period – MSC, Micaiah Bascombe (Ethan Letendre), 0:55; MSC, Bascombe (Letendre), 5:26.
Saves – MSC, Sean Trottier (14 saves); B, Dylan Nault (34 saves).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.