Plenty of comings and goings for the Friars

PROVIDENCE – There’s been no shortage of moving parts during the first week of the Kim English Era at Providence College.
Tuesday’s developments involved English sharing via his personal Twitter account that Alyn Breed and Corey Floyd Jr. – two players recruited to campus by the previous coaching staff – will be back next season. Breed will be a true senior while Floyd will be a redshirt sophomore.
“Players play. Tough players win! Really excited about these two returning to Friartown,” English wrote.
On the flip side, Jayden Pierre announced Tuesday that he’s entering the transfer portal. The 6-foot-2 guard showed plenty of promise as a true freshman this past season as he was one of six players to appear in all 33 games during the 2022-23 season.
“After a lot of thought and consideration, I have decided to enter the transfer portal. Thank you Providence College and the entire Friartown community for all the love and support you guys showed us this year,” said Pierre as part of a Twitter post. “To my teammates, I love and appreciate every one of you guys and the relationships that we built this year which truly made my freshman year extremely special and one to remember. I am very excited about my future and what God has in store for me.”
In addition to Breed and Floyd, the Times/Call confirmed that PC’s guard depth for next season will include Quante Berry, who has four years of eligibility after being redshirted this past season. Berry was the first member of the high school Class of 2022 to supply the Friars with a verbal commitment. The 6-foot-4 guard from Tennessee spent this past season honing his outside shot – a development that figured to endear him to English, who is emphasizing the importance of perimeter play.
Breed, Floyd and Berry will be joined by two of English’s former players at George Mason – big man Josh Oduro, who will be a graduate transfer, and guard Justyn Fernandez, who has three years of eligibility. English was also able to get 2023 high school prospect Donovan Santoro to re-commit to the Friars for a second time after Santoro – currently at Southern California Academy – signed his National Letter of Intent last November.
PC will officially introduce English as well as new women’s basketball head coach Erin Batth on Wednesday morning (11 a.m.) inside Alumni Hall’s Mulaney Gymnasium. On the Bryce Hopkins front, the First Team All-Big East performer is expected to arrive at a decision concerning his future in the coming days.
Tuesday also saw a pair of onetime Friar recruits pledge their support to Ed Cooley and his Georgetown program. Drew Fielder, a 2023 prospect who signed with PC last November, announced that he plans to follow Cooley to the Nation’s Capital. Also, Worcester native Kayvaun Mulready provided the Hoyas with their first verbal commitment of the 2024 recruiting class. Mulready supplied the Friars with a verbal pledge back in January.
