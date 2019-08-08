By JONATHAN BISSONNETTE
jbissonnette@pawtuckettimes.com
LINCOLN – Police here are investigating an incident of a possibly-armed suspect allegedly trying to break into a home on Preakness Drive Wednesday night.
Around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, Lincoln Police received a report of an attempted breaking and entering on Preakness Drive. The homeowner informed police that he heard a noise coming from the area of the garage and when he went to investigate the sound, he was alerted to someone trying to break the glass on his front door, police said.
When the homeowner went to the front door, he heard a man yell “Open the door or I will kill you.” When the owner backed away from the door, the suspect allegedly ran off in an unknown direction, police said. Officers were nearby and they believe that the suspect may have run off when he heard the sirens from the cruisers, police said.
A suspect was seen on surveillance footage trying to smash the front door’s glass with what appeared to be a silver handgun, police said. Lincoln Police searched the area but were unsuccessful in locating the suspect.
The suspect involved in the attempted breaking and entering was described by police as a man with a medium build, approximately 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-9, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, jeans, and dark-colored footwear. He is not believed to have had any connection to the homeowners.
“We are confident on the suspect being a male but because of the hooded sweatshirt, camera angle, and the style of glass on the front door we could not get a more detailed description,” police said in an email.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Lincoln Police at 401-333-1111 or access the anonymous online tip line at www.lincolnpoliceri.com. Residents are also reminded to immediately report any suspicious activity they observe.
Jonathan Bissonnette on Twitter @J_Bissonnette
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.