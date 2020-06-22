PROVIDENCE – The percentage of positive cases of COVID-19 in densely-populated communities like Woonsocket, Pawtucket and Central Falls has declined, especially in Pawtucket and Woonsocket where the coronavirus "positivity rate" has been at or below 10 percent over the past few weeks.
The positivity rate is the number of people who tested positive for coronavirus divided by the total number of tests administered. A rate that is below 8 percent is considered a good one. Statewide, Rhode Island has a percent positive rate of 2 percent.
At her daily briefing last Wednesday, Gov. Gina M. Raimondo said Pawtucket has been at or steadily below 10 percent for the last few weeks. “That's reassuring, and we can breath a sigh of relief,” she said.
She said the state Department of Health has also seen a slow and steady decline over the past few weeks in Woonsocket, which is consistently testing at about 6 percent. That city had a positivity rate of about 15 percent just a couple of weeks ago.
The percent positive rate in Providence has been below 10 percent for a few days now. It was between 18 and 19 percent at the end of May.
“That's a big relief to me and should be a big relief to everyone,” Raimondo said. “In our capitol city we have to keep all neighborhoods below 10 percent. We're there, but we have to stay there and drive it lower.”
Even Central Falls, which has been struggling to lower its percentage of positive cases, is seeing improvement. The percent positive rate in Central Falls as of Wednesday was about 13 percent. The rate was 22 percent two weeks ago.
“Thirteen percent is still too high. We have to get Central Falls' test positive below 10 percent and we have to do more testing,” Raimondo said. “But in a couple of weeks we've gone from 22 percent to 13 percent in a very densely-populated community. That's good progress.”
“These numbers are a point in time and they will fluctuate, but this is all good news,” said Raimondo, adding the state continues to be on track to move on to Phase 3 of reopening.
Raimondo said her focus is to continue to keep an eye on densely-populated communities like Woonspocket, Pawtucket and Central Falls.
“If you look around the country at the states that are getting into trouble with spikes in new cases and hospitalizations, their statewide percent positive was good, but they had pockets of outbreaks and didn't put a lid on it fast enough,” she said. “From this point forward, it's even more important that we keep our eye firmly on these densely-populated communities and communal living communities, because you can have a 2 percent test positive rate in the state, but an outbreak happening under your nose in a particular community.”
Health Director Nicole Alexander-Scott specifically singled out the work being done in Pawtucket and Central Falls.
“I want to acknowledge Mayor (Donald) Grebien in Pawtucket and Mayor (James) Diossa in Central Falls, along with their teams, for their tremendous work,” she said. “We recognize that those mayors and many across Rhode Island are facing some difficult circumstances. All things considered, they and their teams are doing an amazing job.”
“The high density community work that the governor outlined, is starting in Pawtucket and Central Falls as a partnership with those communities, and we will expand into the other high density communities in the very near future,” she said.
At the start of her briefing yesterday, Raimondo announced 11 new coronavirus-related deaths in Rhode Island and 49 new cases. As of yesterday, the total number of positive cases in Rhode Island stood at 16,213 and the death toll due to COVID-19 was 876.
“In general, the picture (with respect to new cases and hospitalizations) looks very good,” she said. “Hospitalizations continue to decline; our statewide test positive rate is just under 2 percent; and we're testing more people than ever.”
Raimondo said as of Friday the state will have tested 20 percent of its population. The national average is just about 8 percent.
“We're within a whisper of it now and we think that by the end of this week, Rhode Island will be the only state in America that can say we tested 20 percent of our population as compared to the national average.”
