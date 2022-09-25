EAST PROVIDNENCE — Cumberland junior Andy Ray didn’t play football last season so he could focus on securing a Division I baseball scholarship. While the decision paid off with Ray recently verbally committing to play at URI, the Clipper didn’t enjoy his time away from the gridiron.
“I missed it last year and we’re a great team this year,” Ray said. “The reason I came back was because I couldn’t stand sitting in the bleachers cheering for the guys.”
Through the first three games of the season, Ray has given Clipper fans, his teammates and coach Josh Lima plenty to cheer for thanks to his power running game. After scoring touchdowns in wins over Somerset Berkley Regional and East Greenwich in wins, Ray was the star in Saturday morning’s undefeated showdown with East Providence.
The Cumberland junior tailback carried the ball six times on the game’s opening drive and scored a five-yard touchdown to give his side a lead they would never relinquish. Ray finished the afternoon with 164 rushing yards and three touchdowns to go along with an incredible 33-yard diving catch in the third quarter of a 31-7 win over the improved Townies.
“We just told them ‘Guys, we’re not full yet, we’re still hungry, but, boy does it feel good,” Cumberland coach Josh Lima said. “We’re going into this game 2-0 and people are like ‘Oh, look how happy they are.’ We’re not happy and we’re not satisfied. We had a hard week at practice and we told the guys it’s what we have to do.”
“We’re not happy and we’re not satisfied. Did we play well? Ya. Could we play better? Of course. I’m proud of the guys because they fought for four quarters.”
Cumberland (2-0 Division II) is one of just two undefeated teams left in its side of the division along with 1-0 Mount Pleasant. After spending most of September on the road, the Clippers finally play a game at Tucker Field Friday night when a young Burrillville squad comes to town for a 7 o’clock game.
East Providence (1-1 Division II) hasn’t had a winning season since 2018, but last week’s win over St. Raphael gave the Townies hope that this season would be different. The Townies received a four-yard rushing touchdown from junior Steven Clark in the second quarter. Jahad Davis Pinto scored a 68-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage in the second half, but a holding penalty nullified the score and the Townies never found the end zone again.
Cumberland rode Ray’s legs in the first quarter, as the junior carried the ball 12 times, while the Townies ran just three plays. He carried the ball six times on the opening drive and capped it off with a five-yard touchdown run. After an EP penalty, Spencer ran in the first of his two two-point conversions.
“The coaches came in with a good gameplan and if we execute it, we’re going to score points,” Ray said.
“The first drive we get the ball and go down the field and score,” Lima said of the biggest moment of the game. “We’ve been rolling offensively and complimenting it with really good defense.”
After an EP three-and-out, the Clippers drove down to the Townie 10-yard line and settled for a 27-yard field goal to stretch the lead out to 11.
The Townies chewed up 5:56 of the second quarter to traverse 69 yards to score their lone touchdown of the morning. The key play came on third-and-16 when senior quarterback Max Whiting found Davis Pinto for a 17-yard gain. Clark finished off the drive with a four-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to four.
Cumberland had a response and it came from Ray. After the incredible 33-yard reception brought the ball to the EP 11-yard line, the junior scored on an eight-yard run and Spencer scored on the two-point conversion to increase the lead to 12.
Davis Pinto thought he cut into the lead when he took a screen pass 68 yards for a touchdown, but a holding call on the 10-yard line wiped it out. The Townies only had one positive play on the ensuing set of downs and turned the ball over at the Cumberland 30.
Spencer increased the lead to 25-7 with 3:40 left in the quarter when he found some space on the right side and ran 45 yards down the right sideline for a touchdown. Spencer carried the ball nine times for 109 yards to go along with three completions for 45 yards.
“We just have to continue to play hard-nosed football and we need to continue to tackle,” said Lima, whose defense allowed just one double-digit running play in the second half after being gashed by SB two weeks ago. “We still need to do our assignments and if we do that, we’ll be in good shape. We need to get a little better every week.”
Following a 60-yard run to bring the ball to the EP 3-yard line, Ray finished the scoring with a four-yard touchdown run with 4:25 left in the contest. The Clippers are happy to be undefeated going into their first home game, but their goal is to be playing at Cranston Stadium the weekend before Thanksgiving.
“We’re looking to play in the Super Bowl at the end of the year, so if the coaches keep doing what they’re telling us to do, we can do it,” Ray said.
