WOONSOCKET — After 100 years as the home of the Woonsocket Call newspaper, 75 Main Street is about to get a new purpose under a renovation project being carried out by Les Przybylko and his partners in a growing local redevelopment company.
Przybylko, the John Messier Group and their participant investors have purchased the longtime newspaper production building and have begun the process of redeveloping it into a mixed-use concept of residential and business space they have previously employed at prior redevelopment projects in the city.
The Call will continue to operate from 75 Main Street under a new lease arrangement with the building’s owners.
Przybylko is currently in the process of redeveloping the former CYO headquarters building on Federal Street into 33 studio and two-bedroom apartments that are expected to be ready for occupancy by January.
The redevelopment group renovated 122 North Main where 17 residential apartments now share the layout with the Lops micro-brewery, and also completed a similar residential and business mix for 43 Railroad Street, a former manufacturing building off Main Street.
Following their completion, the development group sold both 122 North Main and 43 Railroad St., to a new owner and both are at nearly full occupancy.
Przybylko’s past experiences in local redevelopment have made him more than willing to take on the challenge of redeveloping a building like the four-story Buell Building, The Call’s home since 1922.
The newspaper operation once required the full use of the Main Street property and its supporting press and newspaper distribution addition abutting the Truman Bypass, but as the industry changed, so did the paper’s space needs.
Where a staff of compositors and pressmen were once required to produce the newspapers running off the Call’s in-house press, the arrival of computer-based layout and regionalized printing operations left many newspaper companies with buildings much larger than their current needs for newsgathering, advertising sales, distribution, and print production.
The no longer needed space is now being studied by Przybylko for conversion to both residential and business use in the future.
“We are planning to have a mixed use building with commercial on the first floor where we hope to have The Call remain for the next 25 years,” Przybylko said.
Przybylko’s development company will use space in the building for its corporate offices and he also envisions some flex-use office space that would be available to small companies looking to get a start on Main Street.
The second floor, once home to The Call’s editorial operations that are now on the first floor, the third floor business department, and fourth floor Call Pix space and conference room will all be converted to residential use.
A projected 12 new studio and 1 bedroom market-rate apartments will offer residents views of the surrounding Main Street area and access to a growing list of services and businesses in the city’s downtown.
The composing, printing press and newspaper distribution spaces toward the rear of the property will also be converted into another 10 apartments and potentially feature an indoor common space area that could house a fitness workout room and support facilities such a laundry room.
The first steps in the project have been clearing out no longer used office equipment and storage areas of the newspaper and accurately measuring the indoor spaces with the latest in laser surveying technology.
“This is the discovery phase and we are trying to learn and understand the existing conditions of the building, Przybylko explained.
The measurements will then go to an architect who will begin the process of designing a new layout for the building with the redevelopment team.
Przybylko, a North Smithfield resident who came to the United States from Poland with his family in 1985, is no novice to large reconstruction projects.
He started out his career working on heavy structural renovation or improvement for city industrial properties such as ACS Industries and isn’t phased by the complexities of delving into the origins of a long used property.
He is currently researching the history of The Call building on Main Street with the intent of applying for historic tax credits with the help of a historic consultant as part of the redevelopment project.
The new hallways and public spaces in the redesigned building could also be used to display historic artifacts and media from its role as a home to a long operating newspaper. The face of Woonsocket journalism founder, Samuel Foss, will still look down from the front of the building without change, according to Przybylko.
“We will be very true to its original construction,” Przybylko said.
Korzybski has also come to value his own role in breathing new life into the city’s Main Street business district with innovative redevelopment.
The investors joining Przybylko and his partners have a similar view of Main Street’s future. Some are not only investors but also the hands-on craft people carrying out the work.
“There is a core group that is constant and we are trying to expand. Some of them are Woonsocket-born people who feel comfortable with investing in and hopefully changing the city for a better and more prosperous tomorrow,” Przybylko said.
“There is no fear in them for investing in Woonsocket, because they understand Woonsocket. They don’t look at it like most of the outsiders as a lost cause,” Przybylko added.
It helps of course to have a track record in that effort as Przybylko and the development group has shown through its other projects.
“I think it is easier right now to do it because we have proven that we have built it and they came,” Przybylko said.
The developer also has a feeling of optimism about the future based on his belief that investing in long overlooked Main Street is worth the effort.
“It should go fine – if you think otherwise, you shouldn’t start. Don’t start anything you don’t think you can finish,” Przybylko said.
