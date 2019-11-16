BURRILLVILLE — Whoever coined the phrase “Silence is golden” never took into consideration the atmosphere on the south side of Alumni Field on Saturday afternoon.
If your individual focus happened to be with the kids dressed in blue and gold, you watched your Burrillville High boys, shoulders slumped and tears flowing, mourning a brutally-hurtful, tension-racked 46-40 triple-overtime loss to third-seeded Mount Pleasant in a state Division II semifinal.
The empty BHS library would have produced more sound. Even the fans on hand waiting to greet the players just stood and stared.
The triumph meant the Kilties, not the Broncos, would attend the D-II Super Bowl opposite No. 3-A representative Woonsocket next Sunday at noon inside Cranston Stadium, so the only sounds truly audible came from from muffled hollers coming from MP representatives on the other end of the turf.
Ethan Lambert fell weakly into sophomore signal caller Wes Cournoyer’s arms and senior captain Aidan Tupper wandered aimlessly toward the team bench.
He did so in part to help some younger teammates with the equipment but also to get a grip on his new reality – alone.
While crying over the fact he and his Broncos would not – as anticipated – play for a state title on Sunday, Tupper rather eloquently explained his feelings.
“That’s the best team I’ve ever been on, that group of boys right there,” he stated from behind his helmet cage. “I don’t care what sport it is. I played soccer, I’ve played hockey since I was three and lacrosse since I was in fifth grade, and this easilyis the best team I’ve ever been on.
“That group of guys, they’re special,” he continued. “At the beginning of the year, we were nothing, just a bunch of kids playing football and working out, but then the coaches got a hold of us. You saw how we all came together; we moved like a unit. We thought like a team. We knew what each other was doing and when. This is the best team I’ve ever been on, that’s it.”
Offered head coach Gennaro Ferraro after his squad fell from the ranks of the unbeaten (9-1 overall) with a road showdown with rival Ponaganet in the offing Thanksgiving Eve: “I love my boys; I wouldn’t trade them for anybody. They really played hard; they fought for the entire game, and it was a helluva football game.
“Mount Pleasant won, and I give them credit. Now we have to move on,” he continued. “I think we definitely had our chances to put the game away (in regulation), but credit Mount Pleasant; they have great players, they played harder than we did and they won the second half, that’s for sure.”
In the end, both teams scored a touchdown in the initial overtime, and the Kilties took a 40-34 advantage after leading off the second extra stanza with sophomore quarterback Duce Addison tossing an 11-yard touchdown pass to senior Josh Richards. Addison nevertheless misfired to the same receiver in the left flat on the conversion.
Burrillville responded in kind, as Ferraro called a funky pass play, one in which senior Sam Clifford caught a lateral from sophomore quarterback Wes Cournoyer, then waited for the latter to wheel out into the left flat. Clifford fired, and Cournoyer made a fantastic snag by the left front pylon to tie it up.
Because MP had missed on their previous two-point try, Ferraro asked freshman booter Ron Stanish to take the one-point PAT to deliver the Broncos the win. He, however, missed wide left, but then came a second chance.
Officials whistled a Kiltie for roughing the kicker, and the infraction gave Stanish another shot, yet that too sailed wide to the same side, and the score remained tied at 40-40.
In triple OT, BHS received another gift after referees called Omarion Vidal for a late hit against junior running back Bobby Thatcher; that gave Ferraro’s bunch a second-and-goal from the 3, but Thatcher came as close as perhaps two inches outside the right pylon on fourth down.
MP ended it quickly, Mallay taking a 10-yard sweep around the left corner.
Perhaps the most stunning revelation of the day: The hosts closed with three fumbles with none lost and Cournoyer three picks.
The Kilties, on the other hand, fumbled four times and lost three – and Addison finished 19-for-32 for 293 yards and six scores, yet he tossed four interceptions, two by Tupper.
Still, this contest featured two of the best backs in all of Division II, perhaps the state. Thatcher accumulated 182 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries, while Mallay managed 210 and a TD on 31. He also caught two tosses for five yards and Thatcher four for 14, so Mallay racked up 224 all-purpose yards, his opponent 196.
Thatcher, though, played magnificently at his linebacker slot, mustering numerous tackles and a tipped pass.
**
Perhaps the reason for so much sadness in Broncoville stemmed from the fact they had a comfortable 28-12 cushion at the start of the fourth period – and there were more turnovers coming their way.
But, with 11:04 left in regulation, the top-ranked Broncos yielded the Kilties (5-3) not only two touchdowns but a pair of two-point conversions.
The first came on sophomore quarterback Duce Addison’s two-yard TD pass to senior Josh Richards on the third play of the fourth session, and Mallay took a pitch around the right end to close the gap to 28-20.
BHS managed one first down on its ensuing possession but was forced to punt, and MP maneuvered 50 yards to the Broncos’ 20 before Tupper picked off Addison at his own 2 and returned it to the 26.
It may have taken eight plays (due to a pair of procedure flags), but Addison found Richards open in the left section of the end zone for the nine-yard score, but he also tied it at 28-all with a toss to senior Abraham Paye in the right flat.
“When we were down 16 late in the third, all I could think about was that we worked so hard this year, that our coaches (Peter Quaweay and Jay Addison have been preparing for this game since we were sophomores,” Mallay noted.
“We didn’t want to let anything get in our way this year.
“We knew what we wanted to do; we knew coming in here we were going to be facing a hostile environment,” he added. “Coach (Quaweay) told us if it was close, we were going to lose, so if we didn’t put up points, we were going to be in trouble. We knew we were going to have to score a lot to win this game because Burrillville’s got such a tough defense.
“It took us a while, but we finally did. When we were down, 28-12, we still knew we could put up points on anybody in the state. How? We’re ballers. When you have coaches like we’ve got, you’re all set; they’re two of the best in the business.”
Lamented Ferraro: “In that second half, we didn’t execute very well on offense. In fact, even before then, we had some chances in the first quarter, when it got a little sloppy and we both had some turnovers. We just made enough mistakes to allow it to get to overtime, and we had a chance to win it with an extra point, but we couldn’t get I done.
“My only message to the kids was I love them, they’re like my own,” he added. “I also said I’m proud to be their coach, and that we’re not done yet. We still have a chance to practice together for the next couple of weeks, and we have a chance to win one more game together.
“I thought we did a good job of stopping Mallay, but I think fatigue played a role for both teams, not just the lines but the backs and receivers. This was like a heavyweight bout; everyone kept swinging, so, yeah, of course, the players were tired. They played a full game and three overtimes, but that’s not an excuse.
“They were just as tired as we were, but they pulled it out.”
Mount Pleasant 0 12 0 16 6 6 6 – 46
Burrillville 13 8 7 0 6 6 0 – 40
BURR – Aidan Tupper 13 pass from Wes Cournoyer (Ron Stanish kick)
BURR – Tupper 32 run (kick failed)
MP – Abraham Paye 14 pass from Duce Addison (pass failed)
BURR – Bobby Thatcher 75 run (Thatcher run)
MP – Josh Richards 11 pass from Addison (run failed)
BURR – Thatcher 2 run (Stanish kick)
MP – Richards 2 pass from Addison (Fred Mallay run)
MP – Richards 9 pass from Addison (Paye pass from Addison)
BURR – Tupper 15 pass from Cournoyer (run failed)
MP – Richards 9 pass from Addison (pass failed)
MP – Richards 11 pass from Addison (pass failed)
BURR – Cournoyer 12 pass from Sam Clifford (kick failed)
MP – Mallay 10 run (no attempt)
