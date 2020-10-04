By JOSEPH B. NADEAU
WOONSOCKET – After 42 years of bringing good food and entertainment to his patrons at Chan’s Fine Oriental Dining on Main Street, John Chan knows you have to work hard to be successful.
He learned that to be true in the popular local restaurant that five generations of his family have been operating at the same 267 Main St. location since 1905, and turned to it again when the COVID-19 pandemic arrived last spring.
Initially, Chan didn’t know what would happen as the state ordered a shutdown. Businesses like his had to scramble to cuts costs, or find new revenue, as a means to survive.
“I ended up laying off two of my chefs,” Chan recalled this week.
But after March 15, restaurants were able to offer takeout and curbside delivery and people were quick to respond.
Chan’s has a takeout window in the former bank portion of the business and that became essential to keeping things going as people adjusted to a new way of living under the pandemic.
“We were so busy I hired both chefs back and then I needed two more to keep up,” Chan said.
“We were really fortunate,” he said while crediting Chan’s longtime customers with keeping the business running during that difficult time.
Things are better today with the state now in Phase 3 of its reopening, and restaurants like Chan’s able to host up to 60 percent of their capacity with social distancing and other recommended precautions.
Chan’s has a lounge, a dining room and the Four Seasons Banquet Room, where he has made a name for himself in the music industry with his trademark Eggrolls, Jazz & Blues music nights.
The Friday and Saturday night meal and music matchups have drawn the top names in Jazz and Blues over the years and put Chan in the Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame.
But like everything else under the pandemic, Chan had to figure out a way to keep his tradition going even as many top performers were no longer getting their bands together in public venues.
He got it done with the help of some Rhode Island talent in August – the Brian James Quintet for a CD release party, and Neal and the Vipers for a Rocking Good Times show.
Some of the acts considered for additional shows such as Chicago blues legend Luther “Guitar Junior” Johnson and Duke Robillard, didn’t pan out for the summer due to pandemic concerns but Chan’s is working to keep the series going with Fall River native Greg Abate and his quintet coming in on Oct. 24.
He is also putting together Eggrolls, Jazz & Blues’ annual holiday line-up with the Peach Eaters playing the Four Seasons Banquet Room on Friday Dec. 18, and Jimmy “2 suits” Capone coming in with his All Stars Band on Saturday Dec. 19.
The pandemic also claimed Chan’s role in Autumnfest this October, after the 42nd edition of the popular city festival in World War II Veterans Memorial Park was postponed to next year. That is something Chan said he was especially disappointed about given the fact he had been a food vendor at the city’s festival since the very beginning.
“We are the last charter member of the commercial food vendors,” Chan, Autumnfest’s grand marshal for 1999, noted.
“We made all of them and haven’t missed one since it began,” he said.
While Autumnfest’s Steering Committee is planning a few special pop-up reminders of the city festival leading into Columbus Day weekend this year, Chan noted locals who love the event can still get a taste of his booth’s traditional offerings on the food court by stopping by on Main Street.
“We have the menu items, boneless spare ribs, crab Rangoon, fried rice, Lo Mein, Chow Mein and chicken teriyaki,” he said while remembering all those past busy Autumnfest days.
