The best way to sum up the 2019-20 Call/Times All-Area Girls Basketball Team is this: See just about all of you next season.
Of the 10 players who earned a spot, an astounding seven are scheduled to return for the 2020-21 campaign. That’s an impressive sum that speaks well to the future, yet let’s not be so quick to jump ahead.
In alphabetical order, the time has come to pay tribute to those who rose to the occasion for the respective teams this past season.
Nevaeh Caro, freshman guard, Woonsocket High School
A live-wire on the defensive end, Caro was one of the main reasons why the Villa Novans fashioned an impressive 14-3 record during the regular season and advanced all the way to the Division III championship game. … Stats-wise, the first-year varsity contributor averaged 10 points, six rebounds and an impressive six steals per contest. … Stated head coach Mike Cahill, “Nevaeh’s defense started her offense. She played the other team’s best player and set the tone for our energy with her defensive play.”
Talia Fernandes, junior guard, Mount St. Charles
Fernandes opened the season with a bang, scoring a single-game program-best 39 points on eight three-pointers against North Smithfield.
Against Blackstone Valley Prep on Dec. 20, Fernandes popped for 30 points. She continued to shoulder a significant load for an MSC squad that struggled in Division II, yet her ability to score in every conceivable fashion helped her average 15 ppg. .. She chipped in with averages of six rebounds and three steals. … Named Third Team All-Division. … Stated head coach Jack Madden, “When Talia gets out in transition, she’s hard to stop … a wrecking ball of strength and speed. She is equally effective in the half-court.”
Tatum Forbes, junior guard, St. Raphael
Displaying uncanny poise for an SRA outfit that ranked up there as one of the best in the state (15-2 in Division I), Forbes was a threat on both ends of the court. It was common to see her turn defense into easy offense, the result of the tenacious pressure she applied on opposing guards. … On the season, she averaged 10.2 ppg, four assists, and four steals. … Named Second Team All-State by the Coaches Association and was First Team All-Division and Second Team All-Class. … Stated head coach Tammy Drape, “She came back mentally stronger from the previous season and managed to stay composed. Midway through the season, I started to give her the green light based on what she was seeing and she called the offense, which was nice.”
Klani Gaul, sophomore center, Tolman High School
Nicknamed “Jenks” and “Special K,” Gaul emerged as an essential building block thanks to her ability to score points quickly while more than holding her own on the glass. … For a Tolman outfit that went 13-4 in Division III, she ended up leading the Tigers in both scoring (averaged nine points) and rebounding (nine per game). … Stated head coach Walter “Bunky” Gonzalez, “She was a spark of energy and saw her role become more important as the season progressed. She started to show some leadership qualities during practice and proved to be a great fit when it came to team chemistry. She will be a go-to player for us next season.”
Keeara Howard, junior guard, Davies Tech
Howard’s first full season at the varsity level saw her register a strong impact for a Patriots outfit that went 9-8 in league play and earn a spot in the Division III playoffs. …She was her team’s leading scorer (13.5 ppg). … In addition, she led Davies in assists per game (5.0) and steals (4.0). … Named First Team All-Division and Second Team All-Class. … Stated head coach Joe Handy, “One of our best defensive players, Keeara’s speed and talent is obvious. Her game maturity, however, grew with each passing game. She had many big games and we would not have done as well as we did without her. Can’t wait to see what’s in store next season!”
Yaritza Lara, senior guard, Lincoln High School
A two-year captain, Lara led the Lions in just about every major category this past season. In 22 games (all starts), she averaged 13.6 ppg, three steals, and two assists. … In addition, Lara swished 22 three-pointers and made 113 trips to the free-throw line. … Named First Team All-Division and First Team All-Class for an LHS squad that went 10-7 in league play and earned a spot in the Division III quarterfinals. … Stated head coach Lindsay Lacey, “Yaritza had to move from her most comfortable position at the off-guard/three-guard spot to point guard and made the transition seamlessly – even when she was double teamed. She made her teammates better each and every day and led by example.”
Calla Puccetti, sophomore wing, North Smithfield High School
The Northmen owe much of the prosperity they achieved in 2019-20 (15-2 regular season, No. 2 seed in the Division III playoffs) to players like Puccetti, who averaged 12 points and eight rebounds. … Named Second Team All-Division and Third Team All-Class. … Stated head coach Ariana Stanton, “Calla is a fearless and versatile leader who has a hunger to grow and get better not only for herself, but for the betterment of our team. Not only was she key to our team’s success, but she’s a well-rounded, three-sport athlete with a 4.26 GPA.”
Yasmine Santos, senior forward, Shea High School
Santos will go down as one of the top female basketball players in Raider program history. Quiet but very determined once she stepped on the court, she averaged over 21 ppg and 10-plus rebounds for a Shea squad that qualified for the Division II playoffs. … A three-year varsity starter, Santos netted the 1,000th point of her career on Jan. 9. … Named Third Team All-State by the Coaches Association in addition to First Team All-Division and First Team All-Class. … Stated head coach John Lickert (via the Key Spirit Award press release): “She is the ultimate student-athlete who will be greatly missed next season.”
Alyssa Simpson, senior guard/forward, Burrillville High School
The ultimate tone-setter, Simpson helped the Broncos achieve a 15-2 regular season and the top seed in the Division III playoffs. … Her relentless desire on both ends of the court helped her average 13.9 ppg and 10 rebounds. … Named First Team All-Division and First Team All-Class. … Stated assistant coach Jaqueline Keable, “Alyssa was the backbone of the Lady Broncos. No matter what position she was playing, she seized every opportunity in order to make the best possible play. One of our leading scorers, she truly has a passion for everything she does and never lets you down. She is kind and athletic. She also knows how to have fun and work hard at the same time.”
Madison Zancan, junior guard, Cumberland High School
The road to a strong junior season started midway through Zancan’s sophomore year. She began to trust her skills more which in turn allowed her to take on new challenges within the Clippers’ framework. … She topped Cumberland in scoring (16.0 ppg) and rebounding (nine per contest). … Named Honorable Mention All-State by the Coaches Association as well as First Team All-Division and First Team All-Class. … Stated head coach George Coderre, “She was rock solid. The thing about Madison is that she understands the game very well. She has a grasp on what you’re trying to do. Her versatility is something that’s hard to match. We used her at point guard, but she was also our best low-post player.”
