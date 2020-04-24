2019-20 Call/Times Boys' Basketball All-Area Team

Seek out the reasons for standout seasons and you’ll quickly realize why the selections to the 2019-20 Call/Times All-Area Boys Basketball Team are most worthy of said honor.
The 10-person squad pays homage to a strong mix where the saying “to the victor belongs the spoils” definitely applies. From 1,000-point scorers, to defensive stalwarts, to divisional champions, many of the important boxes were checked off before admittance to a noteworthy club was granted.
Of the 10 players whose bios are arranged in alphabetical order, seven of them are seniors. For one final time, let’s pay tribute to their efforts as well as to those who are scheduled to return to the area hardwood next season.
Dante Aviles-Santos, senior guard, Cumberland High School
Given the opportunity to move outside of the shadows of previously heralded teammates Tyler Kolek and Jackson Zancan, Aviles-Santos made an impact on both ends of the court while leading the Clippers to the Division I playoffs. He finished the 2019-20 season with 429 points and 73 steals. … Named First Team All-Division and First Team All-League. … Netted his 1,000th career point on Feb. 14 and ended his career with 1,135 points. … Was a three-year varsity starter. … Stated head coach Gary Reedy, “If he wasn’t the best defensive player in the state, he was definitely up there as one of the best.”
Octavio Brito, junior forward, Lincoln High School
Simply put, there would be no Division III championship without Brito. A player who proved to be a matchup nightmare, he saved his best effort in the season’s biggest game – a 34-point outburst as the top-seeded Lions survived an overtime thriller against Johnston to capture the program’s first divisional title since 1999. … Averaged 22.3 ppg, nine rebounds and five assists. … Named Second Team All-State by the Coaches Association as well as First Team All-League and First Team All-Division. … Stated head coach Kent Crooks, “The offenses we run are part of a team-oriented system, but he scored within the framework. He really is a good all-around player.”
Tommy Burke, senior guard, Mount St. Charles
A three-sport athlete who also excels in soccer and baseball, Burke saved his best work for late in the season as the Mounties nailed down one of the remaining playoff spots in Division III. He scored 20-plus points three times during the season’s final five games. … His best effort of the season came in the D-III postseason – 27 points on 10-of-17 shooting and 4-of-8 from three in a 79-63 loss to St. Patrick. … Named First Team All-League and Team MVP. … One of three MSC players to average double figures (10.6 ppg). … Stated head coach Henry Coleman, “The bigger the game, the bigger the performance. A leader on and off the court.”
Sam Clifford, senior guard, Burrillville High School
It was a final season in a Bronco uniform to remember for Clifford, who wasn’t close to reaching 1,000 points when the campaign opened up. He wound up achieving said milestone on Feb. 17 against Prout and became just the third BHS player to end his career with 1,000-plus points. … Scored a career-best 42 points in an 80-70 home win over Shea on Feb. 14. … Wound up averaging 21.7 ppg and led the RIIL in free-throw attempts (183). .. Pulled down 5.7 rebounds (second most on the Broncos) and led the team in assists (3.1). … Named First Team All-League and Second Team All-Division. … Stated head coach Kevin Randall, “Sam will go down as arguably the best player in Burrillville basketball history. He’s the best player I’ve ever coached. He embodied everything we preach in terms of trust, belief, and accountability.”
Ousmane Kourouma, senior center, Woonsocket High School
After earning high marks as a defensive intimidator who made opponents think twice about penetrating into the lane, Kourouma this past season emerged as a consistent double-double threat thanks to expanding his offensive repertoire. … Posted 24 points and 28 rebounds in the Novans’ 73-56 win over St. Raphael on Jan. 2. … Averaged 14.2 ppg, 14 rebounds and 3.5 blocks for a WHS squad that won 10 league games and qualified for the open state tournament. … Named First Team All-League and Second Team All-Division. … Stated head coach T.J. Ciolfi, “He really carried us earlier in the year when he rattled off four straight 20-rebound games.”
Xavier Mendez, junior forward, Blackstone Valley Prep
Mendez went into the season as the focal point of the Pride’s attack and did not disappoint as his team’s go-to option. He ended up averaging 15.5 ppg, 12 rebounds and 1.1 steals while shooting 51 percent from the field. … Named First Team All-League and First Team All-Division. … Helped BVP win 15 league games in Division III in just its second season in the Interscholastic League and scored 15 points in an upset win over D-I Woonsocket in the R.I. open state tournament. … Stated head coach Kevin Payette, “Xavier could take over games and was his most competitive self when the games were tight. We are blessed to have him for one more season.”
Isai Prince, senior forward, Tolman High School
A solid all-around contributor for a Tiger squad that was a pleasant surprise, Prince averaged 8.3 ppg, 10 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block. … One of his top performances came Feb. 28 when Prince finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds in Tolman’s 71-66 home win over Wheeler. … The Tigers went 11-7 in Division II and won a state tournament game over Rogers that saw Prince put together 15 points and 11 rebounds. … Named First Team All-League. … Stated head coach Bill Coughlin, “Isai was the most versatile player we had and excelled on the court and as a captain.”
Raheim Rainey, junior guard, Davies Tech
The Patriots’ hoop fortunes were tied to Rainey, an inside/outside threat who helped his team win six times in Division III. You have to go back to the 2013-14 season to find the last time Davies captured that many league contests. … Averaged 19.4 ppg on 115 field goals (36 three-pointers). … Scored 40 points in a loss to Rogers on Jan. 14. … In a Jan. 31 win over Central Falls, Rainey registered 21 points, seven rebounds and five steals. … Took home MVP honors in West Warwick Holiday Tournament after averaging 22.5 ppg over a two-day span. … Named First Team All-League and Second Team All-Division. … Stated head coach Bill Meekins, “He was a fireplug for us. No question, he was our go-to scorer.”
Aldrec Viera Dones, senior center, North Smithfield High School
After playing a key role for a NS/MSC co-op football team that captured last fall’s Division IV Super Bowl, Viera-Dones carried the momentum over onto the hardwood and wound up averaging 15.6 ppg and 9.6 rebounds on 49-percent shooting. … A tough cover in the post, Viera-Dones saved his crowing moment for the Northmen’s final game on Feb. 20 when he netted the 1,000th point of his varsity career. … Named First Team All-League and Second Team All-Division. … Stated head coach Brandon DiPaola, “Aldrec is the most dominant big man I have seen come through NS over the last six years. What is more impressive is just how well-rounded a student-athlete he is … holding a 3.8 grade-point-average, football state champion, basketball captain, and an all-around great kid. He will be greatly missed!”
Neiko Ward, senior guard, St. Raphael
It was a tough year for an SRA team that won just two games in Division I, though Ward did provide plenty of highlight material starting with his first game of the season – 27 points on five three-pointers as the Saints fell to Shea in the semifinals of the Donaldson-Lynch Tournament. … Scored 12 points in St. Raphael’s first win of the season, a 36-34 win over Cumberland on Feb. 6. … Averaged 17 points and nearly three 3-point makes per contest. … Named Second Team All-League.
