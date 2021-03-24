WOONSOCKET — After another grueling late-season practice, Mount St. Charles junior Jason Mandeville was walking out of the team’s Adelard Arena locker room with his goalie pads in tow when he heard someone yell his nickname, ‘Mandy.’
That person was Mount coach Matt Merten, who was wondering why Mandeville was taking his equipment home after another long week of practice and games in the truncated season.
“Sunday is usually our rest day, but I feel like every day is a chance to get better and I wanted to go up to [New England Sports Center] Marlboro and work with a goalie coach,” Mandeville said. “Going to practice all the time might lead to some bad habits and I just wanted to go a goalie coach who can give me a different perspective and help me just keep certain things in my mind.”
Mandeville’s relentless pursuit to improve and play against the highest level of competition is a big reason the Mount junior is the 2020-21 Call/Times Boys Hockey MVP. For the second straight season, Mandeville led the Mounties to a co-state championship and he produced a 1.47 goals against average and a .937 save percentage. He also recorded two shutouts in his team’s final five games of the season.
“He’s the piece that brought everything together,” Merten said. “He can give a team a lot of confidence when he steals goals and makes saves that he shouldn’t make and he does all the little things that help a team win. If you have a goalie who can back you up when you make a mistake, that makes a big difference. He just communicated so well with the boys in front of him.”
This is the second straight season Mandeville earned a spot on the Call/Times All-Area team, but it’s also the second straight season the goalie didn’t get the chance to appear in the state final because of the pandemic. Mount had a positive test days before the start of the final, which led the RIIL to name the Mounties and Bishop Hendricken co-champs.
For Mandeville, who grew up dreaming of playing a state final in the red, white and blue Mount sweater, missing out on playing in a second straight state final was heartbreaking.
“It hurt a lot. It was definitely unfortunate – there are no two ways about it,” Mandeville said. “It was a terrible situation and it’s frustrating and defeating, but the season we’ve had is one of the best seasons I’ve ever had. We beat La Salle in a playoff game for the first time in a while and obviously we wanted the chance to play Hendricken in a final. We still had our first undefeated regular season in over a decade.”
Mandeville is getting used to not getting the chance to play in the state finals because he was gearing up to join his Cape Cod Whalers U16 team in defense of the squad’s USA Hockey Massachusetts District state title, but the district canceled the event even though USA Hockey is hosting the national tournament in suburban Buffalo at the end of next month.
The Whalers were a contender to reach Nationals and Mandeville was a big reason why. The junior joined the team in September and quickly showed he belonged on an elite Tier-I team when he beat his classmates who play on the Academy U16 team, 4-3, in September. In 13 games with the Whalers, Mandeville went 7-3-3 with a 2.37 goals against average.
“I’ve always played on very good split-season teams, but the Whalers were just at another level and we beat some of the best teams in the country, including Mount,” Mandeville said. “That experience helped tremendously, but having practice every single week with kids who are committed to Harvard [Michael Callow] and other D-I schools, it helped fix my weak points. If you give some of these kids anything, they’re going to bury it.”
Mandeville, whose father Charlie was a captain on the 1968 state title team, didn’t start his high school season particularly well. He gave up four goals in the first two periods of the season opener against Smithfield, but then he and his defense started to figure it out. Over the next nine periods – and an overtime session – against the Sentinels, Hendricken, Burrillville and Moses Brown, Mandeville allowed just one goal.
The junior put an exclamation point on an undefeated season and secured the No. 1 seed in the playoffs with a shutout of La Salle. It was the first time the Mounties beat the Rams in over two years.
“He stepped up for us at the biggest moments of the season and did a tremendous job,” Merten said. “He works incredibly hard everyday. It was really great to see him realize the fruits of his labor. He had a great split season and it just all came together for him this year.”
After giving up a late goal in a blowout win over Cumberland in the quarterfinals, Mandeville allowed two goals in the first five minutes of Game 1 in the state semifinals against the Rams. He then closed the door over the next 45 minutes to secure a 3-2 overtime win.
He wasn’t at his best in an overtime loss in Game 2, but he bounced back 48 hours later and was the best player on the ice in a 4-0 victory to clinch a spot in the state final. It was the second straight season Mandeville delivered a game-winning performance to clinch a spot in the state final.
“Going into that game our backs were against the wall and we knew we needed to come out and have a huge game,” Mandeville said. “I feel like everyone on the ice and everyone on the bench played their best game and we played Mount hockey. When you have 20 people on the same wavelength, there wasn’t a team that was going to beat us that night. It was huge getting a shutout against La Salle.”
Mandeville has an opportunity to return to Mount for his senior season, but he’s undecided on what he’s going to do. The Mountie could potentially join the U18 Academy team if a spot opens up or he could go to prep school and repeat his junior season while playing for the Whalers U18 team or another Tier-I squad.
No matter where his future lies, Mandeville can say he helped restore the tradition of Mount St. Charles hockey.
