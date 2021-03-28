For Amaya Dowdy, the missing piece to a stellar high school basketball career was achieved earlier this month when St. Raphael capped off a perfect season by capturing the program’s first Division I championship in two decades.
Her reputation as a four-year standout performer was never a matter of debate. In the worst way, Dowdy wanted to be known as a champion before heading off to UMass Lowell.
“I’m going off to the next level on a good note,” said Dowdy. “I’m not going to look back [at topping finals opponent Barrington in overtime] as woulda, coulda, shoulda. I did it.”
Dowdy also achieved something else: her second straight nod as MVP of the Call/Times All-Area Girls’ Basketball Team. On the season, she averaged a double-double (18.8 ppg, 11.5 rebounds) and was recognized as the top vote-getter to
merit First Team All-State acknowledgment by the Coaches Association.
For all of the individual accolades that Dowdy racked up during her playing days on the Walcott St. campus, she would have traded it all in for the chance to be on a team that earned the distinction as the last one left standing. Of course, there had to be a season in the first place – something that was far from a given when the Saints convened for their first official practice on the first Monday in January.
“It was tough at first, wondering what was going on,” said Dowdy.
Eventually, state officials gave the okay to proceed with games. If the Saints were going to take the final step in their championship quest, Dowdy would have to serve as a shining example not just on the court but off it. She was the lone returning captain with fellow seniors Liz Bruno and Chloe Rayko assuming the captaincy roles previously held by Paige O’Brien (graduated) and Tatum Forbes (transferred to St. Mark’s High School).
“I knew what to do, but so did Liz and Chloe,” said Dowdy, a Woonsocket native. “Everyone stepped up and played their role. It wasn’t just about me. If the ball had to be swung the opposite way because I was being double-teamed, I was ready.”
Dowdy was ready to pounce once the bell rung and the season officially got underway. She was noticeably leaner and faster, the result of devoting many waking moments to the fitness regimen known as CrossFit. This new and improved version of Dowdy featured a jumper that now extends beyond the three-point line, yet she could still bang away down low.
The work she put in last summer paid off the night of Jan. 30 when Dowdy popped for a career-high 35 points and pulled down 14 rebounds. In St. Raphael’s three playoff games, Dowdy averaged 22.7 ppg and 13.3 rebounds. The stat line she produced in the D-I finals – 20 points, 17 rebounds, three blocks, five steals – made her an easy choice to be named the game’s Most Valuable Player.
“I had a few doubts during the summertime. What’s the reason we’re doing all this?” said Dowdy. “At the same time, if we are able to play, I’m just going to seize the moment and do what I can. Everything worked out.”
Asked what she’s looking forward to the most upon entering the Division I college basketball atmosphere, Dowdy stated, “Just being around people who want to get better and be good teammates.”
***
To the victor go the spoils. Three of the 10 slots on the Call/Times All-Area Girls’ Basketball Team were reserved for St. Raphael, the lone squad from the readership to win it all. North Smithfield was also worthy of multiple bids as the Northmen fell one game shy of reaching the Division III finals.
This year’s squad includes three repeat choices and features just three players who are scheduled to return to their respective teams for the 2021-22 season. In alphabetical order, the time has come to pay tribute to those who distinguished themselves during the pandemic-shortened 2021 season.
Erinee Agyemang, senior forward
Woonsocket
A double-double threat every time she took the court, Agyemang ranked second on the Villa Novans in scoring (8.6 ppg) and first in rebounds (eight per contest). … Her toughness and willingness to mix it up down low helped fuel a squad that posted an 8-2 record and came one game short of reaching the Division III finals for the second straight season. … Named First Team All-Division and Third Team All-Class.
Lauren Cunanan, senior guard
Mount St. Charles
Even with a greater workload thrust upon her after fellow senior Talia Fernandes went down with a season-ending injury, Cunanan did not skip a beat. Cunanan compiled a Mountie-best 14.2 ppg and saw that average expand to 16 ppg against D-III opponents. … She made a three-point shot in every game and finished the season with 36 makes from beyond the arc. … Notched a season-high 25 points on two occasions. … Defensively, Cunanan was assigned to guard the opposing team’s top scoring threat. … Named First Team All-Division and Second Team All-Class.
Keeara Howard, senior guard
Davies Tech
A do-everything contributor, Howard is a repeat selection to the Call/Times All-Area squad. She led the Patriots in every major category: 13 ppg, 10 rebounds, five steals, and five assists per game. … Helped the Patriots reach the Division III quarterfinals.
Liz Bruno, senior guard
St. Raphael
A take-charge guard who never backs down from a challenge, Bruno averaged 9.2 ppg and finished the season with 71 rebounds, 41 assists, and 41 steals. … Notched seven games of 10-plus points. … Notched a season-best 14 points against La Salle on Feb. 17. … Made 37 percent of her threes (13-for-35) and shot 92 percent at the free-throw line (11-of-12). … Named Second Team All-Division.
Genesis McNeil, sophomore guard
St. Raphael
A newcomer to the local basketball scene, McNeil wasted little time fitting in with the Saints. Her ability to anticipate where the ball would swing next fed right into the team’s defense-first approach. … Finished the 11-game season with 103 steals (9.4 per game), 112 points (10.2 ppg), and 60 assists (5.5 per game). … Amassed four double-doubles. … Filled the stat sheet vs. Juanita Sanchez on Feb. 15: 16 points, 10 steals, eight rebounds, seven assists. … In the D-1 finals, McNeil was a two-way force with 13 points, five steals, and five rebounds. … Named Second Team All-State, First Team All-Class, and First Team All-Division.
Calla Puccetti, junior guard
North Smithfield
A jack-of-all-trades type who was one of the key reasons why the Northmen lost just twice compared to nine victories and entered the playoffs as the top seed in Division III, Puccetti is a repeat selection to the Times/Call All-Area Team. … Averaged 12 ppg and six rebounds. … Scored 14 of her 20 points in the second half as the Northmen bested Davies Tech in the quarterfinals on March 1. … Named First Team All-Division and First Team All-Class.
Chloe Rayko, senior guard
St. Raphael
The Saints’ top three-point shooter made 25 shots from beyond the arc and averaged exactly 10 ppg. … Also contributed 30 assists, 32 rebounds, and 23 steals. … Notched a season-high 22 points on six 3-pointers against Moses Brown on Jan. 26. … Had four games where she made three or more 3s. … Named Second Team All-Division.
Skylah Sullivan, senior forward
North Smithfield
The Northmen’s ability to string together nine straight wins before seeing their season end in the Division III semifinals was due in part to the low-post prowess that Sullivan displayed each time out. … Known more for her soccer skills, Sullivan averaged eight points and 11 rebounds in her first and only season as a varsity basketball contributor. … Named First Team All-Division and First Team All-Class.
Elliana Wu, junior guard
Lincoln
Known as the team’s top ballhandler and outshoot shooter, Wu was the driving force behind a Lincoln squad that reached the Division III quarterfinals. She led the Lions with 13 ppg and averaged two 3-pointers per game. … Named First Team All-Division and Second Team All-Class.
Madison Zancan, senior forward
Cumberland
Zancan was a marked player all season. That didn’t stop her from averaging 20.2 ppg and eight rebounds for a Clipper squad that reached the Division II quarterfinals. … In the dozen games that Cumberland played, Zancan finished with nine games where she tallied 20-plus points. … A repeat selection to the Call/Times All-Area squad, Zancan netted the 1,000th point of her career against eventual D-II champion Ponaganset on Feb. 17. … Named Honorable Mention All-State, First Team All-Division, and First Team All-Class.
