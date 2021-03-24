For the second straight season the Blackstone Valley produced one of the co-state champions and the state’s mythical public-school state champion. Along with Cumberland’s solid return to Division I and the area’s three Division II playoff squads, picking an all-area hockey team was a difficult challenge.
Returning all-area selection Jason Mandeville of Mount St. Charles was an easy choice for the Call/Times Boys Hockey MVP, but picking a first- and second-team was much more challenging.
FIRST TEAM
Goalie – Jason Mandeville, MSC
See the accompanying story on the state’s top player.
Defense – Ben Andersen, Burrillville
Andersen was the state’s top public-school defenseman as a sophomore, but a solid split-season campaign with the Rhode Island Hitmen U16 team helped the Bronco take another step forward this season. The returning all-area selection played nearly 30 minutes a game and was a big part of the Broncos’ special teams as Burrillville finished third in Division I and reached the state semifinals for the second straight season.
“He was our best all-around defenseman last year and he took another step forward this year,” Burrillville coach David Farrell said. “He just doesn’t have a weakness on the blue line. He scored that great first goal against La Salle [in a 2-1 win]. He makes real good decisions with the puck and was the best defenseman in the state. Going forward, has to get a little stronger and can be a little better in all our areas. He can do everything pretty well, so if he just keeps getting more confident, he will continue to get better.”
Andersen, who played with an upper-body injury in the second half of the season, scored that crucial goal against the Rams and also delivered two assists. More importantly, he committed just one penalty in eight regular-season games.
Defense – Eddie Mulligan, Mount St. Charles
Mulligan played sparingly on last season’s co-state title team, but he put in the work during the offseason and became one of the premier snipers from the blue line this season. Mulligan worked his way to Mount’s top pairing and scored seven goals and delivered five assists in an undefeated regular-season campaign.
“He had a tremendous campaign,” Mount coach Matt Merten said. “He worked his tail off all summer and tried to get on the ice all the time. He was our fifth or sixth defenseman last year and this year he became a staple. He captained the power play and just had a great season. He worked hard to make himself an important part of the team.”
Forward – Matt Mahoney, Mount St. Charles
Mahoney moved up from the red line – Mount’s second line – last season to center the top scoring line in the state this season. The talented junior, who spent his fall playing split season for the Rhode Island Hitmen, delivered a league-high nine assists to go along with four goals. What separated Mahoney from the state’s other elite centers was his skating and vision according to Merten.
“He’s just a tremendous player who is a beautiful skater and he generates so much speed effortlessly,” Merten said. “He can just get up to top speed so quickly. From his sophomore year he just got a year older and a year better and worked hard to get on the ice. He knows what he needs to do to get even better.”
Forward – Micaiah Bascombe, Mount St. Charles
If there was an award for the state’s most improved player, it would go to Mount’s junior winger from Cumberland. Bascombe played a bit-part role on Mount’s way to the state final last season, but the winger jumped to the top line this season and was a terror in the offensive zone. Bascombe scored five goals and had six assists during the regular season and then he delivered a hat trick in an 8-1 demolition of Cumberland in the state quarterfinal round.
“His offseason work was incredible,” Merten said. “He’s probably put on 10 pounds of muscle since last season and his shot improved a tremendous amount. He always had the ability to get up the ice, but he combined that with an ability to finish this season.”
Forward – Troy Senn,
Cumberland
Senn had a tremendous freshman campaign, but that came in Division II. How would the 6-foot-1 smooth-skating Clipper fare against the state’s best players in his sophomore season? Pretty well, actually.
Senn was the top-scoring public-school player in Division I, as he produced five goals and seven assists, to finish fifth overall. He also didn’t commit a penalty all season. Senn was tremendous in a 3-2 loss to Mount during the regular season when he dished out a pair of assists to fellow sophomore Jamie Robbins to give the Mounties’ their biggest scare prior to the playoffs.
“What Troy did is a credit to the whole line of Jamie, him and Sammy Lopes because they just gelled,” Cumberland coach Mark Andreozzi said. “That was a great line and they played well together. Troy is just a big, strong body. He has a long stride and a long reach and a quick, hard shot. They were able to raise their level of play to compete against the tougher talent and found a way to rise to the occasion. It was an I-can mentality this season.”
SECOND TEAM
Goalie – Lucas Hundley,
Burrillville
Hundley’s first varsity start came against La Salle and all the senior did was allow one goal in a famous 2-1 victory at Levy Rink. In the Broncos’ regular-season games against the other top four teams in the state – La Salle, Mount, Hendricken and Smithfield – Hundley allowed just four goals, including a shutout of Smithfield.
“He worked hard in practice and we didn’t play him in the first game, but we wanted to see what we had in him and then he came up real big against La Salle when he had his chance,” Farrell said. “He played well in almost every game. His size obviously helped and he was good in the butterfly and very athletic. I think he got as little shot of confidence after the La Salle win and he went with that. He just got better as the season went on.”
Hundley, who won four games during the season, finished with a 2.09 goals against average and a save percentage of .924
Defense – Mitchell Farrell, Burrillville
To fully understand Farrell’s value to the Bronco blue line, you have to watch the junior when he didn’t have the puck. Farrell was usually in the right position to block a cross-crease pass or put his body on the line to deflect a shot in the slot. Farrell, the younger brother of former Mount standout Bradey Farrell, scored a pair of goals and had four assists with just one penalty during the regular season.
“Mitch has unbelievable hockey IQ from the defensive position,” David Farrell said. “He’s the best defenseman I’ve coached in my four years here away from puck. He doesn’t play a heavy game, but he gets to the dirty areas and is a nuisance to forwards in the offensive zone. The amount of shots he blocks is incredible, but he can also scored goals, like the game-winner against Barrington.”
Defense – Jacob Lopes,
Cumberland
Cumberland has a chance to be one of the state’s best public-school teams for the next few years because of its sophomore class and the best of the bunch might be Lopes, who made a big leap this season. Lopes matched up with the state’s best forwards and held his own, while also providing a spark in the offensive zone.
Lopes had five goals and three assists and committed just three penalties for a Cumberland team that reached the Division I playoffs after playing the previous two seasons in Division II.
“He improved from last year and is just very smooth on his skates,” Andreozzi said. “He can see the ice and move the puck really well. He can skate so well and that made him good in Division I. He’s smooth and strong on his skates and that ability helps him play against the top end kids in the state. He can still get stronger and score more goals, we just want to see him improve his overall game.”
Defense – Brendan Donahue, Mount St. Charles
Donahue made a name for himself as a sophomore when he was Mount’s best player in a 2-1 loss to Pope Francis. Since that game, Donahue established himself as a premier defenseman whose job was to slow down the state’s best forwards. Not only did he do that, but the senior was also an exceptional captain.
Donahue also added a goal and two assists, while going to the box just two times, while playing over 20 minutes a game.
“Brendan is just a tremendous leader who is incredibly intelligent and very consistent,” Merten said. “He did whatever you asked him to do. He didn’t get a lot of points, but he was sound defensively and did all the little things that helped us go undefeated in the regular season. He’s a high character individual who made the team better on and off the ice.”
Forward – Evan Gravel,
North Smithfield
Gravel should’ve been a first-team all-division selection, but he’ll have to settle for a spot on the Call/Times team after a superb senior season where he helped the Northmen return to the Division II quarterfinals for the second time in three seasons. Gravel grew a few inches in the offseason which made him a force in the neutral and offensive zones.
Thanks to a telepathic relationship with next-door neighbor Luke Pasquariello, Gravel scored a Blackstone Valley-high 17 goals and finished with 32 points for a Northmen team that ended the regular season fourth in Division II
“He had a really good year. He made the best of it,” North Smithfield coach Ben Shatraw said. “He had a lot more confidence going into this season. He got bigger and faster and that was one thing that really changed for him. He and Luke were the leaders of the team. He can still get better in the dirty areas and improve other parts of his game. He loves hockey and wants to keep playing.”
Forward – Cee-Jay Laquerre, Mount St. Charles
Laquerre went from playing a bit part on Mount’s top scoring line last season to being the team’s top sniper from the wing as a senior. Whether it was scoring a goal in the comeback win over Hendricken in last season’s state semifinal or scoring a pair of third-period goals in the comeback win over Cumberland this season, Laquerre found a way on the scoresheet in import games.
The team captain had a Division I-best 10 goals and 13 points during the regular season.
“He’s an incredible finisher and a great leader,” Merten said. “He was a great, great captain. He’s got a funny personality that puts kid at ease. When push came to shove, he comes up in big moments just like in the semifinal last year against Hendricken. We bumped him down to the third line and he stepped up. He just went out and did his job. That’s a big reason he was an easy pick to be a captain.”
