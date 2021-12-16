2021-22 BOYS BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Burrillville hopes to build off last year's playoff run

Want some meat on that proverbial bone when it comes to the Call/Times high school boys’ basketball season preview?
As NBC Sports golf analyst Dan Hicks once said when Tiger Woods forced a playoff at the 2008 U.S. Open, “Expect anything different?”
Getting back to the action on the hardwood, the sports department has once again left no stone unturned in the pursuit of piecing together a preview that sets out with the intention of shining a light on the players from every single one of the teams within the the circulation area.
In terms of contenders, Division II would be a nice place to start with Burrillville, Shea, and Tolman possessing the necessary ingredients to make a splash within the division and at the statewide level. Roster subtractions at Cumberland, Lincoln, Davies Tech, Blackstone Valley Prep, and Mount St. Charles represent a chance for those players previously in a supporting role to make a greater impact.
For schools like Woonsocket, St. Raphael, and North Smithfield, it’s about taking the next step in the hope of reaching the playoffs after missing out on the postseason during last year’s limited campaign that saw teams compete for division titles but no state championship.
Enough talk. Let’s get down to brass tacks and highlight each team that’s arranged in alphabetical order within the corresponding division:
DIVISION I
CUMBERLAND
Head coach: Gary Reedy
2021 regular season record: 5-4 (Division I North/East)
2021 postseason results: Defeated Westerly (57-55) in D-I preliminary round; lost to Bishop Hendricken (60-44) in D-I quarterfinals.
Returning players: Jack Proctor, senior forward; Qyann Highley, senior forward; Kalil Fofana, junior guard/forward.
Notable newcomers: Luke Plumer, junior forward; Tayee Meerbot, junior forward; Mason Moniz, junior guard; Christian Moreno Molina, junior guard; Jaiden Perry, junior guard; Connor Allard, sophomore guard; Hunter Zancan, sophomore forward; Joseph Parenteau, sophomore guard; Christian Cotto, sophomore center.
Outlook: Outside of Proctor and Fofana, you won’t find a proven varsity player on this year’s Cumberland roster. If there’s a silver lining, it’s that Reedy has assembled a young core that holds the potential to bear fruit in future seasons. As for the here and now, be prepared to see quite a bit of tinkering with the starting lineup based off who’s been playing well. … If there’s a player who’s made more season-to-season progress than Proctor, let Reedy know. Regarded as a rugged rebounder who’s never afraid to back down, Proctor has reached the point in his development where the Clippers can call out offensive sets with him specifically in mind. … Per Reedy, “Kalil has the chance to be one of the top 10 players in the state. He can do it all. He’s fast. He can shoot. He can get up in the air.” … Plumer’s primary calling cards will be his defense and rebounding. … Allard was described by his coach as “a hard worker” and “a hard-nosed kid.” … Zancan and Parenteau are options off the bench. The former is the youngest sibling of former Cumberland High hoop standouts Jackson and Madi – both 1,000-point scorers. …The Clippers will receive a boost at the season’s midway point when Perry becomes eligible after transferring from Central Falls.
Head coach’s take: “It’s a rebuilding year. What’s going to happen is that a kid may have a good day and struggle the next day. It’s about finding the right lineup combination.”
***
WOONSOCKET
Head coach: Dennis Harmon
2021 regular season record: 1-6 (Division I North/East)
2021 postseason results: None.
Returning players: Mamat Manneh, senior guard; Shane Perrico, senior guard; Jahib Bassole, senior forward; Mouhamadou Seck, senior center; Justin Hill, junior forward; Abdoulaye Kourouma, junior forward/center; Andre Bell; sophomore guard.
Notable newcomers: None.
Outlook: The backcourt in good hands with Manneh and Perrico, both captains. Mennah is the point guard while Perrico represents the No. 1 scoring option. … It’s imperative that Seck and Kourouma crash the boards while also providing some semblance of a scoring touching in order to avoid teams loading up on stopping Perrico. “Those are the points we’re driving home right now,” said Harmon, now in his second season as Woonsocket’s head coach. … Bell can get to the rim and was lauded by Harmon for his hard-nosed defense. “He’s going to help us coming off the bench,” said Harmon.
Head coach’s take: “One of the things we’ve been pushing in practice is to have other guys involved. The mental part has to come first for these guys … understanding that you can’t let your emotions get the better of you. I can see us progressing throughout the season. It’s a great group of kids. They work hard and they’re focused. We’re going to take some lumps but we’re going to learn from those as well and improve.”
***
DIVISION II
BURRILLVILLE
Head coach: Kevin Randall
2021 regular season record: 6-2 (Division II-North)
2021 postseason results: Defeated Toll Gate (54-44) in D-II preliminary round; defeated Pilgrim (51-48, OT) in D-II quarterfinals; defeated Wheeler (51-48) in D-II semifinals; lost to Portsmouth (51-36) in D-II finals.
Returning players: Wes Cournoyer, senior guard; Dean Ayotte, senior forward; Jaden White, senior guard; Michael Hedquist, senior forward.
Notable newcomers: Charles Bergin, junior guard; Jack Dichario, freshman forward; Logan Gelinas, freshman guard.
Outlook: Normally, you associate tough-nosed defense with a Randall-led squad. The attention to detail on the defensive end is still there, yet this year’s Burrillvillle squad features enough firepower that figures to translate into games that don’t result final scores of 50-45 or 55-50. … With Cournoyer and Ayotte back from last year’s spirited four-game playoff run that culminated with the Broncos enjoy a 27-18 lead in the D-II finals before the tide turned in Portsmouth’s favor for good, Burrillville will rely on a proven 1-2 punch that’s just as in sync on the hardwood as they are on the football field. … Cournoyer returns to lead the offense while Ayotte relies on a series of post moves that scream throwback. “They were captains in football and captains for us,” said Randall. “It’s very clutch to have that kind of experience coming back.” … White’s confidence rose several levels during last year’s playoffs. Without the 21 points he scored in a road win over Pilgrim in the D-II quarters, Burrillville’s postseason push would have come to a screeching halt. Besides scoring, expect White to help Cournoyer in the ballhandling department. “We’re going to put a lot more on his plate, especially defensively,” said Randall. … Hedquist tore his ACL during his sophomore year and needed time a year ago to ramp back into a steady rhythm. Now, he figures to compliment fellow frontcourt threat Ayotte as a Bronco who can dominate the paint as well as be effective from 15 feet. … Bergin is a threat to score from the outside the moment he checks in off the bench. He could be in store for some big nights if Cournoyer and White find themselves in the eye of the defensive storm. … So far, Gelinas and Dichiaro have been up to the challenge of handling varsity rigors. “We’re going to be relying on those two to play significant minutes,” said Randall. … One noticeable concern for Burrillville is a lack of depth.
Head coach’s take: “We have a lot of guys who can shoot the ball but haven’t had a lot on their plates defensively. I like what I’ve seen so far, but can we play that way at the Division II level? We’re going to find out.”
***
LINCOLN
Head coach: Kent Crooks
2021 regular season record: 5-4 (Division II-North)
2021 postseason results: Lost to Portsmouth (56-34) in D-II preliminary round.
Returning players: Marcus Mensah, senior guard; Sam Zhong, senior forward; Elaijah Cardoso, senior forward/center; Preston DeSousa, junior guard; Tyler Dickinson, junior center.
Notable newcomers: Jacob Murray, senior guard; Michael DiDomenico, senior guard; Prince Erickson, senior forward/center; Will Denio, junior guard/forward; Brady Mellen, junior forward; Wayne McNamara, sophomore guard/forward; Camden DiChiara, sophomore guard.
Outlook: An avid reader, Crooks noted that this year’s Lincoln squad is turning the page on a new chapter of “Net Work” – a basketball book written by noted NBA trainer (and R.I. native) Rob McClanaghan. … Scoring-wise, there are quite a few points to replace after the graduation loss of Call/Times 2021 All-Area Player of the Year Octavio Brito (now playing hoops at Keene State) and Chi Nwankwo, who transferred to Woodstock Academy. … The Lions welcome back two starters. One is Mensah, a captain who’s also the point guard and regarded as the team’s top defender. The other returning starter is DeSousa, someone who improved throughout the abbreviated COVID-impacted 2021 season. … Standing 6-foot-9, Dickinson figures to loom large in the post. … New players who could make an immediate impact include McNamara, DiChiara, and Denio – all perimeter threats. … Mellen’s ability to get after it on the glass will be important. Ditto for DiDomenico. … A group of seniors who all stand six feet or taller will provide depth: Zhong, Cardoso, Erickson. … Murray was described by Crooks as a good stationary shooter. … Longtime Lincoln assistant Jay Kelley is back on the bench after skipping last season for precautionary reasons due to the pandemic.
Head coach’s take: “We have a lot of work to do and will be a work in progress this year. How good we’ll be … that will depend on how much ‘Net Work’ we put in and how much we improve week-to-week, how we well we play team basketball, how well we communicate, and how tenaciously we defend. That’s a process that will require everyone buying in, but there should be a lot of competition for playing time.”
***
ST. RAPHAEL
Head coach: Ruben Garces
2021 regular season record: 3-6 (Division II-North)
2021 postseason results: None.
Returning players: Jayden Cardoso, junior guard; Ethan McCann-Carter, junior guard/forward; Moses Meus, junior forward; Maurice Hill, junior forward.
Notable newcomers: Nathan Fernandez, senior guard; Djavon Gomes, junior guard; Jonah Venditto, junior guard; Niyontsinzi White, junior guard; Jalen Antoine, sophomore forward; Daniel Pena Pope, sophomore guard/forward.
Outlook: There’s a noticeable upgrade in talent in this year’s squad compared to the first two St. Raphael teams coached by Garces, now in his third season on the bench. From playmakers on the perimeter to inside muscle, the Saints have the perquisite pieces to reverse the course in the hope of reaching the postseason for the first time since 2017. … Gomes and Cardoso are perhaps the most gifted scorers on the roster, while McCann-Carter owns the kind of footspeed that figures to make him a tough cover. … Perhaps the most important player is Fernandez, the lone true point guard at SRA’s disposal. … Expect Meus to give it everything he’s got as the talented football player sets the tone in the interior. … Venditto is a good shooter while Hill figures to be important when the Saints are on the break.
Head coach’s take: “Jayden put in a lot of work over the summer while Gomes is our Swiss Army knife. He’s multi-talented. We have the chance to make a run. It’s about all the pieces coming together.”
***
SHEA
Head coach: Steve DeMeo
2021 regular season record: 1-8 (Division I North/East)
2021 postseason results: None.
Returning players: Elijah Evora, senior guard; Enrique Sosa, senior guard; Joey Reyes Serrano, senior guard; Isaac Ogutuga, senior forward; Victor Gomes, senior forward; Malik Matanmi, junior forward; Emmanuel Ibadipo, sophomore forward.
Notable newcomers: Jaylyn Andrade, senior guard; Devontay Cruz, sophomore guard.
Outlook: Had this year’s Shea squad been in place when the RIIL’s realignment formula bumped them up to Division I last season, perhaps things would have turned out differently in the first season of the post-Erickson Bans era. Alas, the Raiders found the sledding extremely tough and wound up placed back in D-II. … As for where the true strength lies, you could make a compelling argument that it’s either the backcourt or the frontcourt and not be wrong. The Raiders have talent and depth at each spot, the kind that figures to allow DeMeo and his staff to make seamless in-game adjustments when opposing teams elect to concentrate more on the perimeter threats as opposed to those standing closer to the basket. … Whether it’s shifting into gear and leading the fastbreak, scoring from the outside, or not permitting the other team’s guards with much room to operate, Evora and Sosa check off a number of important boxes. … Serrano is the glue guy that all teams need. He quarterbacks the defense when the Raiders are looking to press and is just as capable scoring-wise. … Ogutuga is long and lengthy while Matanmi is a tour de force who possesses brute strength. Each one is a shot-blocking enforcer and adept at finishing at the rim with authority. … There’s more length off the bench in the presence of Gomes and Ibadipo. … Cruz is another option at guard. … The Raiders are awaiting word on Jordan Mendes after the senior transferred from Blackstone Valley Prep.
Head coach’s take: “The core of this year’s team has been together since they were freshmen. We’ve got help at all positions.”
***
TOLMAN
Head coach: Bill Coughlin
2021 regular season record: 7-2 (Division II-North)
2021 postseason results: Lost to Portsmouth (66-56) in D-II quarterfinals.
Returning players: Maateen Lopes, senior guard; Jalin Baptista, senior guard; Jayel Rodrigues, senior guard; Andrew Valentin, senior guard; Dembo Konte, junior forward; Chris Barrios, junior guard; Malik Gelinas, sophomore forward.
Notable newcomers: Rodney Wilson, senior forward; Isaiah Gois, sophomore forward/guard.
Outlook: It’s a Tolman squad that’ll go as far as their battle-tested backcourt will take them. Baptista along with Lopes and Rodrigues are no strangers to big moments and represent three key reasons why the Tigers will once again serve as a team that poses problems. “They’re super kids and each of them has a high basketball IQ,” said Coughlin. “We feel our guards represent the strength of our team.” … Shifting to those comprising the frontcourt, it will be incumbent upon Wilson to stand his ground. Wilson is in the varsity mix after missing the past two seasons with a groin injury. “He plays bigger than his height and brings a lot to the table,” noted Coughlin. “His ceiling is pretty high.” … Konte is a returning starter while Gelinas figures to see his role expand after coming off the bench as a freshman. … Gois was Tolman’s impressive player during the preseason. Last year, he made his mark as a practice player after undergoing surgery following his eighth-grade season. “He’s physical and can rebound. Those are two areas where we don’t have as much depth,” said Coughlin.
Head coach’s take: “We can’t have guys leaking out. It has to be five guys on the boards. It’s about making multiple effort plays and keep going after it. We’re not big but we are quick. We want to get up and go and trust our guards to make the right decisions.”
***
DIVISION III
BLACKSTONE VALLEY PREP
Head coach: Kevin Payette
2021 regular season record: 5-4 (Division III-North)
2021 postseason results: Defeated Ponaganset (63-33) in D-III preliminary round; defeated St. Patrick (75-55) in D-I quarterfinals; defeated Davies Tech (83-59) in D-III semifinals; lost to Times 2 Academy (60-54, OT) in D-III finals.
Returning players: Xavier Lara, senior guard; Chris Rodriguez-Gonzalez, senior forward.
Notable newcomers: Juan Bedoya, sophomore forward; Urias Brooks, junior forward; Quentin Blouin, sophomore guard; Aexis Catalan, senior forward; Dante Lewis, sophomore guard; Michael Mendez, senior forward; Ethan Sou, sophomore forward.
Outlook: There are some big shoes to fill for a BVP team that came on like gangbusters once last year’s postseason rolled around. Led by 2021 graduate Xavier Mendez, who’s now playing hoops at Bristol Community College, the Pride reached the D-III finals before coming up short in overtime against eventual champion Times 2 Academy. Mendez finished his high school career with 1,000-plus points while grabbing 1,000-plus rebounds. … Lara is the only returning player who had a key hand in the run to the championship game. He can score in a variety of ways, witnessed by the 13 points on three 3-pointers he netted in the D-III finals. … Rodriguez-Gonzalez missed last season due to injury. … Xavier Coleman is a junior who also missed the 2021 season with an injury and is expected to be in the varsity rotation. … There’s strength in numbers as BVP features quite a few sophomores who mainly played JV last season. Said Payette, “We are looking for them to take steps forward.”
Head coach’s take: “As a whole we have strong leadership that starts with Xavier and Chris. We also have a lot of guys that are going to see a lot of varsity minutes this year after seeing very few or none at all last season. We need to be really good defensively and take care of the ball in order to have success this season, which should be exciting.”
***
CENTRAL FALLS
Head coach: Jeff Doucette
2021 regular season record: 3-3 (Division III-North)
2021 postseason results: Defeated Scituate (44-32) in D-III preliminary round; lost to Davies Tech (71-49) in D-III quarterfinals.
Returning players: Andrez Maldonado, senior guard; Chunn Anderson, senior guard/forward; Jaden Alverado, senior forward; Levar Mathis, senior center.
Notable newcomers: Henrique Da Silva, senior forward; Lucas Fernandes Oliveira, junior center; Andreni Maldonado, junior guard; Alex Maia, junior forward.
Outlook: Anderson and Alverado are the only two returning varsity players who saw extended time on the court last season. Both are captains. … They may sport the same last name but neither Andrez Maldonado – also a captain – nor Andreni Maldonado are related. Andrez figures to ease some of the scoring burden off Anderson’s shoulders while Andreni is brand-new to organized ball and been assigned the starting point-guard duties. … Maia is expected to provide shooting off the bench. … Oliveria is also a soccer player at CFHS. He’s currently sidelined with an injury.
Head coach’s take: “I like the leadership I’ve been seeing. We have eight seniors; I’ve never carried that many before. We need to make sure we’re tough defensively.”
***
DAVIES TECH
Head coach: Bob Morris
2021 regular season record: 8-0 (Division III-North)
2021 postseason results: Defeated Central Falls (71-49) in D-III quarterfinals; lost to Blackstone Valley Prep (83-59) in D-III semifinals.
Returning players: Jean-Marie Preira senior guard, Antonio Cabral, junior forward; Kanz Giwa, junior forward; Christian Semedo, senior guard; Jayden Medeiros, senior guard; Axcell Collins-Mena, senior guard; Justin Frias, junior center.
Notable newcomers: Michael Reyes, senior guard; Nathan Borden, freshman guard.
Outlook: Led by 1,000-point scorer Raheim Rainey, last year’s Patriots seemed destined to emerge as the last D-III team left standing. Unfortunately for Davies, Blackstone Valley Prep poured cold water on those best-laid plans by knocking out the undefeated Patriots in the semifinals. … The departure of Rainey (via graduation) opens the door for Preira to assume a greater workload. He’s coming off a season where he was named First Team All-Division after averaging 13.1 points, 4.9 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 6.3 steals. … Preira was named a captain along with Cabral, also the Patriots’ starting quarterback.
Head coach’s take: “I really like this group. They try their hardest and are always willing to learn new things. If we’re going to have a good season, we’re going to have to come together with returning and new players working well together. Our biggest strength comes from our depth in the frontcourt. Communication and more time playing with one another will be key to us making the playoffs.”
***
MOUNT ST. CHARLES
Head coach: Henry Coleman
2021 regular season record: 4-5 (Division III-North)
2021 postseason results: Lost to Moses Brown (49-41) in D-III preliminary round.
Returning players: Alexander Gasbarro, senior guard; Nate Tessier, senior forward; Brian Giles, senior guard; Nate Kilburn, senior forward; Cam Giles, junior guard.
Notable newcomers: Brady Garthee, junior forward; Connor Robillard, junior guard; Cole Wyatt, junior guard; Clyde Shannon, junior guard; Jack Ellis, guard.
Outlook: The Mounties may not have a proven go-to scorer among this year’s squad, yet that doesn’t mean that Coleman doesn’t have options to choose from when the game’s on the line. A good place to start would be the two captains – Gasbarro and Tessier – along with Kilburn. … The consummate good teammate who understands the importance of making sure everyone is on the same page, Gasbarro will need to be efficient from the outside if the Mounties are going to make a push for the postseason. Expect him to handle the ball from time-to-time. … The hope is that the 6-foot-3 Kilburn emerges as one of the better big men in Division III – someone who can do damage down low and step outside for jumpers. His passing skills will be important for a MSC squad that will be counting on several options at point guard. … A football player, Tessier brings the necessary toughness that’ll prove particularly handy when it becomes physical out there. … The two Giles brothers have good synergy when they’re out there together. “Whether it’s shooting, playmaking, defense, or providing a spark off the bench, both of them bring a number of intangibles,” said Coleman. … Wyatt has shown some glimpses of understanding of what it takes to run the offense.
Head coach’s take: “The nice thing about this team is that opposing teams can’t focus on one guy. We have multiple guys who can step up at any point and get into double figures in the scoring column. They have a good feel for each other and we’ll continue to make progress as the season goes along. The kids have been working hard on a daily basis. They’re very coachable and I’m proud of what they’re bringing to the table day-in and day-out.”
***
NORTH SMITHFIELD
Head coach: Brandon DiPaola
2021 regular season record: 3-5 (Division III-North)
2021 postseason results: None.
Returning players: Cam Reynolds, senior guard; Adam Dubois, senior center; Nick Decelles, senior forward; Carter Deslauriers, sophomore forward; Ethan Harnois, junior guard; Aidan Bienvenue, sophomore guard.
Notable newcomers: David Doherty, senior guard; Caleb Kelly, senior forward; Steve Reyes, senior guard; Anthony Paiva, sophomore guard; Tyson Green, sophomore guard; Alvendz Viera Dones, sophomore center.
Outlook: This year’s edition of the Northmen will look awfully familiar with four returning starters back and a total of six players who saw varsity time last season. … Two of the returnees were all-division picks in Reynolds, the point guard, and Bienvenue, who showed plenty of promise as a ninth grader. … A captain, Dubois added 15 pounds of muscle during the offseason that should translate into increased production on the glass. … Harnois and Paiva represent the top options from beyond the arc. … While Viera Dones, Dubois, and Kelly will control the boards for the Northmen, Decelles and Reyes are regarded as two of the toughest and best defenders on the roster. … Deslauriers, Bienvenue, and Doherty are similar in that each can score in a variety of ways. … Green is another ballhandling option.
Head coach’s take: “This is the deepest team I have had in my eight years at North Smithfield. We will rely heavily on our defense to keep us in games. Our offense will be predicated on spreading the floor and sharing the ball. We don't have a superstar or one guy to give us 20 points per game a night, but we have a bunch of guys that have played together who are athletic and fast. We'll need all 12 guys every night to play their role in order to win. We have multiple players who can knock down shots this year. We are excited to have a full season and can't wait to get started.”
