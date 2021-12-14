2021-22 GIRLS BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Northmen should once again contend, Woonsocket hoping for smooth adjustment to new division

After a year filled with plenty of uncertainty, the Call/Times sports department is certainly ready to welcome back a full, complete season of high school girls basketball.
So what will the next few months bring?
Starting at the top, expect a changing of the guard as St. Raphael and Cumberland experienced heavy roster turnover. The Saints enter the season with virtually a new supporting cast after winning last year’s Division I title while the Clippers go from one of the oldest teams in the area to one of the youngest.
As far as possible contenders, the squads assembled at North Smithfield and Lincoln, along with the newly-formed Shea/Tolman co-op team, figure to be in the mix for Division III supremacy. The Northmen and Lions welcome back key members from a season ago, while the unification of the Raiders and Tigers has resulted in a significant upgrade in talent after the two squads struggled in D-II last season.
Here is each local team’s season preview as arranged in alphabetical order within the corresponding division:
DIVISION I
ST. RAPHAEL
Head coach: Tammy Drape
2021 regular season record: 8-0 (Division III-North)
2021 postseason results: Defeated North Kingstown (52-34) in D-I quarterfinals; defeated Wheeler (53-35) in D-I semifinals; defeated Barrington (43-38, OT) in D-I finals.
Returning players: Vicky Adegboyega, senior forward; Ra’Nyah Delves-Cooper, senior forward.
Notable newcomers: Angelisse Melendez, junior guard/forward; Min Lee, junior guard; Jayliyah De Los Santos, junior guard; Tatiana Pereira, junior guard/forward; Tatiana Pereira, junior guard; Chelsea Dombroski, sophomore forward; Zoe Clark, sophomore forward; Eriana Blanco, freshman guard; Stephanie Sassi, freshman guard; Madison Gomes, freshman guard.
Outlook: There’s turning over a new leaf, then there’s what awaits the new-look Saints. Of the 43 points that were scored in last year’s championship game against Barrington, only a single duce was scored by a player who’s in this year’s fold. Three-fifths of last season’s starting five has moved on to the college ranks (two-time All-Area Player of the Year Amaya Dowdy is at UMass Lowell while Chloe Rayko and Liz Bruno are playing at CCRI). The other starter not returning is Genesis McNeill. She transferred to Juanita Sanchez. … The lone returning starter is Adegboyega, a standout volleyball player who has the potential to grab 10-plus rebounds per game. It’s imperative she becomes more of an offensive force to replace the scoring power lost from last year’s title-winning squad. “Once that light bulb goes off, I think the sky’s the limit for her this season,” said Drape. … The flashes that Delves-Cooper showed last season will need to happen more frequently on both ends of the floor as it relates to the interior. … Melendez and Pereira have the potential to form a potent 1-2 scoring punch that could give opponents plenty of fits. Both can score off the dribble and connect from deep. Melendez transferred from Shea High while Pereira is also new to SRA’s fold after spending time at St. Andrew’s. … It’s not the tallest backcourt when Lee and De Los Santos are paired together, yet Drape should take comfort in knowing that both players will empty the proverbial tank every time they’re out there. … Dombroski will be one of the first forwards off the bench.
Head coach’s take: “Last year was a great experience, but we’re looking at this season as if all spots are open. I like the challenge of having good student-athletes who want to come in and work hard.”
***
DIVISION II
CUMBERLAND
Head coach: Owen Keenan
2021 regular season record: 5-4 (Division II-North)
2021 postseason results: Defeated Tiverton (46-41) in D-II preliminary round; lost to Ponaganset (53-38) in D-II quarterfinals.
Returning players: Jenna Hooper, senior guard; Ally Jakubiak, senior guard; Kaitlyn Berger, junior guard; Megan Cotter, junior forward; Bridgitt O’Sullivan-Van Etten, sophomore forward; Madilynn O’Sullivan-Van Etten, sophomore forward; Caroline Lanzi, sophomore forward; Katherine Jakubiak, sophomore guard; Allison Casavant, sophomore guard; Elizabeth Luca, sophomore guard.
Notable newcomers: Noleen Rebelo, freshman guard; Jayden Robidoux, freshman forward.
Outlook: New coaching leadership has been installed with Keenan replacing George Coderre with Christopher LeBlanc coming aboard as the assistant coach. … Presently a teacher at Bishop Feehan, Keenan began his coaching career in Massachusetts before heading to California for 14 years where he spent the final five years as a varsity head coach. … After featuring a veteran team a year ago that was led by a 20-ppg scorer in 2021 graduate Madi Zancan, the Clippers will feature just two seniors this season in Hooper and Jakubiak – both captains. … There’s depth in the backcourt that Keenan hopes will translate into plenty of fastbreak activity. Besides Hooper and Jakubiak, the guard rotation includes the younger Jakubiak along with Casavant, Luca, and Rebelo. … The Van Etten twins will provide versatility at the guard and forward spots. … Also comprising the frontcourt will be Berger, Lanzi, Cotter, and Robidoux.
Head coach’s take: “Our season will hinge on scoring. We will play hard and defend well. I am hoping for some even, balanced scoring at the beginning of the year, with the improving offensive players taking over and leading us as the season progresses.”
***
WOONSOCKET
Head coach: Dan Belisle
2021 regular season record: 7-1 (Division III-North)
2021 postseason results: Defeated Toll Gate (40-38) in D-III quarterfinals; lost to Mount Hope (39-34) in D-III semifinals.
Returning players: Bella Mencarini, junior guard; Aje'ana Coleman, junior forward; Nevaeh Caro, junior guard/forward.
Notable newcomers: Riley Forcier, sophomore forward; Kelanice Delgado, junior guard/forward; Julia Raymond, sophomore guard; India Caro, senior guard/forward; Shyanne Huertas, sophomore, forward.
Outlook: Dan Belisle's second season in charge of the Novans might be more challenging than his first campaign that took place during the heart of the pandemic. Due to quarantine, the Novans are practicing without most of their starters, which means they likely won't start the season until later this week. … The coach believes his squad will be a second-half team as they adjust to Division II after a pair of successful seasons in Division III. … Mencarini was a scoring point guard her first two seasons, but this season per the coach, she is “going to have a lot of responsibility distributing and starting our offense.” … Coleman might be the most important player because she's the only veteran inside presence on a team that’s built to run. … Nevah Caro will continue to do all the little things, but the key for all three returnees is staying out of foul trouble because of the lack of depth. … The player who will surprise D-II teams this season is Delgado, a junior guard, who Belisle said, “has a chance to lead our team in scoring. She's got a decent jump shot and can slash to the hoop.” … Raymond and Forcier will likely come off the bench and deliver effort and energy, while India Caro is a transfer from North Smithfield who can deliver some supplemental scoring. … Huertas will likely be the fifth starter because she can help Coleman with rebounding and interior defense.
Head coach’s take: “We're quick and athletic and we're going to have to get out in transition and score. The beginning of the year is going to be tough and we're going to have to rely on the experience of Bella, Aje'ana, and Nevaeh to get us through the first month of the season. It's going to take a while to implement our system. We are really trying to build on what we started last season, which is up-tempo offense and pressure defense. Going up to Division II is a good challenge and we're not backing away from it.”
***
DIVISION III
BLACKSTONE VALLEY PREP
Head coach: Mackenzie Walton
2021 regular season record: 1-7 (Division III-North)
2021 postseason results: None.
Returning players: Averie Walton, sophomore guard; Arghennis Disla, sophomore guard; Ashley Hernandes, sophomore guard; Bella Gomes, sophomore forward; Mercy Oyedele, senior forward; Comfort Simbo, sophomore center.
Notable newcomers: Denasia Pereira, freshman forward; Layla Perry, freshman guard; Lesli Llma, junior guard; Annyliz Abreu, sophomore guard; Sarah Desvalons, freshman guard.
Outlook: Youth will be served for a BVP program with only two upperclassmen on this year’s roster with Oyedele representing the only returning upperclassman. … The success of the season figures to hinge on the contributions provided by Oyedele, the starting center. She’ll be leaned upon for her rebounding and defensive abilities as well as her offense. Said Walton, “She will be a great leader to the other girls on the team through her determination to succeed on and off the court.” … A first-year head coach, Walton says learning the ropes has been easier through the group’s determination and readiness.
Head coach’s take: “Being with this team and teaching them for the past few weeks has shined a light on how great a group of girls we have representing Blackstone Valley Prep. We have a team filled with highly motivated girls who are ready to grow throughout the season.”
***
BURRILLVILLE
Head coach: Amy Hauser
2021 regular season record: 2-7 (Division II-North)
2021 postseason results: None.
Returning players: Brooke Allen sophomore guard; Samantha Barber sophomore guard; Avery Clifford senior guard; Julianna Colbert, junior forward; Isabel Costa senior guard/forward; Emilia Ferraro, sophomore, guard/forward; Jenna Forrest, sophomore guard; Abigail Lambert, junior guard; Victoria Lamontage, senior forward; Madeline Lasata, junior guard; Marissa Pinocci, junior forward; Regan Polacek, junior forward; Kaitlyn Pristawa, senior guard; Madison Skeldon, junior forward; Cami Weekly, senior guard; Brenna Wilson, sophomore guard.
Notable newcomers: Olivia Ferraro, freshman guard; Denaysha Kinsey, junior forward; Grace Dialo, freshman guard.
Outlook: A 2002 graduate of Burrillville who previously served as the Broncos’ JV coach, Hauser slides one chair over as she takes over a program that is looking to bounce back after a rare season that didn’t include a trip to the playoffs. … The last time Burrillville competed in Division III was the 2019-20 season. That particular campaign featured a 15-2 regular-season record as well as the top seed in the D-III playoffs. … Taking over the assistant duties will be Skyler Delgado. … The onus will fall on Clifford and Costa to set the tone on both ends of the court. … Burrillville football head coach Gennaro Ferraro figures to be a fixture at plenty of games this winter with daughters Emilia and Olivia on the squad.
Head coach’s take: “We haven't been able to have many practices due to COVID. What has stood out in the limited time we’ve been together is that we have great team chemistry as well as some solid ballplayers. We have always been a defensive threat and feel this year’s squad features the full package with our ability to score as well.”
***
CENTRAL FALLS
Head coach: Nick Lafreniere
2021 regular season record: 2-4 (Division III-North)
2021 postseason results: Lost to Toll Gate (38-33) in D-III preliminary round.
Returning players: Amayah Bell senior guard/forward; Joana Rodrigues, junior center/forward; Pamela Galva, sophomore guard; Ariana Ruiz, junior guard.
Notable newcomers: Maribel Veiga, junior forward; Alexsya Torres, junior guard/forward.
Outlook: The return of Bell coupled with the development of her leadership abilities led to Lafreniere appointing her as captain. … The Warriors are hoping Rodrigues is poised to have a breakout year after coming off a volleyball season that saw her earn all-division honors. … Galva had a stellar rookie season for a C.F. program that waited a few weeks to get going last season due to the pandemic. It’s possible she could be mentioned as one the division’s top talents when all is said and done.
Head coach’s take: “In order for us to contend this year, defense has to be the focal point. Defense is the most important aspect of who I am as a coach, and it needs to be a priority to our team for us to be successful. We will not win, if we do not defend and rebound – it’s that simple! This group has bought into that philosophy and we look to improve on our past struggles on that end of the floor. It is a priority for us to make it as difficult as possible for our opponents to put the ball in the hoop. I love the attitude the girls have this year. We hope to build on our playoff run last year and hope to extend our season deep into February.”
***
DAVIES TECH
Head coach: Matthew Kerwin
2021 regular season record: 3-4 (Division III-North)
2021 postseason results: Defeated Block Island (57-43) in D-III preliminary round; lost to North Smithfield (70-26) in D-III quarterfinals.
Returning players: Jaylene Sanchez, junior guard; Luisa Restrepo, junior guard; Emma Ise, junior forward/center; Faizah Folarin, junior forward/center; Naydelin Ruiz, sophomore guard/forward; Destiny Marrero, sophomore guard.
Notable newcomers: Julianna Rosado, senior guard; Benison Aguocha, senior guard/forward; Rachel Jean-Baptiste, sophomore guard; Jojo Ali, freshman forward/center; Deidra Delille, freshman guard.
Outlook: There’s a new leader with Kerwin taking over for Joe Handy, who stepped down after leading the Patriots for 11 seasons. … With three returning starters and only two seniors on the squad, Davies will be relying on a young core that hopes improvement bears fruit sooner rather than later. … The captains are Rosado, Restrepo, and Sanchez. … Restrepo is the vocal leader of the group as well as the defensive anchor. … Ise and Sanchez are the top candidates to enjoy a breakout season.
Head coach’s take: “I'm very excited to take over this program. Having coached in the division last season, I have a good feel of what teams look like and how to prepare. This is a great group of young ladies who show up and work hard every day. We're young and short height-wise, but our speed makes up for the lack of size. I expect us to cause havoc on the defensive end and turn teams over. We have quite a few guards who interchange very well and can initiate the offense, giving us a balanced attack.”
***
LINCOLN
Head coach: Lindsay Lacey
2021 regular season: 5-3 (Division III-North)
2021 postseason results: Defeated Lincoln School (43-26) in D-III preliminary round; lost to Mount Hope (39-34) in D-III quarterfinals.
Returning players: Elliana Wu, senior guard; Lauren Cipriano, sophomore guard; Makayla Horan, junior guard; Aisha Sarr, senior guard/forward; Andrayah Williams, senior forward/center; Emma Brunnelle, senior center; Taylor Stande, senior guard/forward; Hailie Harris, sophomore forward; Regan Derenthal, senior guard/forward.
Notable newcomers: Neriah Bernardino, senior forward; Charlotte Labossiere, freshman guard/forward; Faith Miguel, freshman guard/forward; Tayla Valentin, sophomore guard.
Outlook: The Lions welcome back all five starters and nine varsity players from last year's team that advanced to the quarterfinals. … This year's captains are all seniors: Wu, Sarr, Williams, and Brunelle. … Wu is Lincoln’s top ballhandler and outside scoring threat. … Horan and Williams are two additional returning all-division players. … Lacey is excited about the depth that will be provided by newcomers Bernardino, Valentin, Labossiere, and Miguel. … Also a standout softball player, Cipriano seeks to build off a solid freshman season on the hardwood where she started all but one game for the Lions.
Head coach’s take: “We are looking to build upon last season's success. We have added a few missing pieces we did not have last season and with that depth, we should be a balanced team. I think our success will come from balanced scoring from an inside-outside game. We have returning players that can shoot the ball and the height and strength to pound it inside. With that balanced scoring, any player can lead us in scoring on any given night. We are excited to see what this season brings.”
***
MOUNT ST. CHARLES
Head coach: Ed Cunanan
2021 regular season record: 6-2 (Division III-North)
2021 postseason results: Lost to Mount Pleasant (49-28) in D-III quarterfinals
Returning players: Mallory Mongeon, senior forward; Katie Mahon, senior center; Kylana Chauvin, junior guard; Morgan Marcos, junior forward; Ashley Plamondon, junior guard; Alexis Robillard, sophomore guard; Emma Roberts, sophomore center; Mia Norris, sophomore forward; Emmy Belvin, sophomore guard; Nicole Ramla, sophomore guard; Olivia Harnois, sophomore forward.
Notable newcomers: Ava Noecker, junior forward; Adelaide Stojanowski, freshman forward; Ava Laquerre, freshman guard; Reagan McGrath, freshman guard.
Outlook: Cunanan takes over at Mount after serving as an assistant for the two seasons when previous girls’ basketball head coach Jack Madden was in charge. A former Woonsocket High athlete, Cunanan is a Woonsocket police captain and part-time teacher who brings decades of experience in leadership and mentoring to a young Mountie squad. … Joining Cunanan’s staff is former Mount St Charles standout and 1,000-point scorer Julia Laquerre. She’ll coach the junior varsity team and serve as a varsity assistant. … A well-known and highly regarded member of MSC athletics, Tom Shiel returns to the girls’ basketball program as an assistant coach. … The captains for the 2021-22 season are Mongeon, Chauvin, and Roberts. … Mongeon is a returning All-Division player who could play every position and fill any role. Per Cunanan, she’s regarded as the heart and soul of the team and the kind of leader that’s craved by every coach. … Chauvin spent the summer working hard to improve her ballhandling. Expect her to trigger the Mounties’ fastbreak. … Roberts seeks to build off a solid freshman season. She has the size, strength, and skill to dominate inside but can also step outside and hit the three-pointer. … Buy stock now in Stojanowski, a ninth grader who owns numerous intangibles that include speed, strength, intensity, ballhandling, and outside shooting. … Robillard and Plamondon are two additional long-range threats. … Marcos might be the best overall athlete on the team. Her ability to finish in transition complements the tag that Cunanan gave as MSC’s shutdown defender. … The arrival of two skilled freshmen in Ava Laquerre and McGrath should pay off immediate dividends in the point-guard department. … Providing depth in the frontcourt will be Mahon, Norris, and Noecker.
Head coach’s take: “The new-look Mounties are young and relatively inexperienced, but this team has the talent, balance, and depth to be very competitive in the division. We have talked a lot about establishing the right culture and these kids have bought in – from preseason strength training, to higher standards of accountability, to each other. We believe if we focus on the process and prepare the right way that success will come.”
***
NORTH SMITHFIELD
Head coach: Ariana DiPaola
2021 regular season record: 8-1 (Division III-North)
2021 postseason results: Defeated Davies Tech (70-26) in D-III quarterfinals; lost to Mount Pleasant (53-48) in D-III semifinals.
Returning players: Calla Puccetti, senior guard; Megan Masi, senior guard; Sadie Crozier, senior forward; Madison Reilly, senior guard; Laura Matchett, senior forward; Samantha Ledger, junior forward.
Notable newcomers: Kate Zonin, sophomore guard/forward; Mya Silveira, freshman forward.
Outlook: The past few seasons have seen the Northmen knock hard on the door of winning the championship. Two years ago, they went 15-2 in the regular season but bowed out in the quarterfinals. During the abbreviated 2021 COVID-impacted campaign, they went into the Division III postseason as the No. 1 seed but lost to eventual champion Mount Pleasant in the semifinals. With a solid nucleus back, NS figures to be in the mix once again with an eye towards crossing that elusive river. … The same captain leadership from last season returns with Puccetti and Masi leading the charge. Said DePaola, “Their dynamic duo partnership truly understands our team values and goals and demonstrates their dedication to hard work every day.” … A jack-of-all-trades type, Puccetti will once again serve as the Northmen’s go-to scorer. “She has a way of letting what happens in the frontcourt have no effect on her focus in the backcourt and vice-versa,” said DePaola. “She has had varsity experience for the past three years, so she's no stranger to both good and bad game situations.” … Puccetti and Masi are two of the four returning starters along with Matchett and Crozier. On the flip side, the Northmen’s bench will be short with one junior, one sophomore, and one freshman.
Head coach’s take: “I could not be more excited for this season. I have five seniors and one junior who have been by my side through thick and thin over the past few years who I could not be more proud of on and off the court. These girls have changed the climate for North Smithfield basketball and helped bring excitement back to the sport. We had a very successful season last year but came up short in the end. We are looking to recognize our fears and weaknesses and understand that winning takes bravery. We are taking it one game at a time. We know it's not going to be easy and we have a lot of work to do, but I'm excited about our athleticism, work ethic, and team camaraderie. Our season is going to be determined by individual effort coming together. We need to rebound, own every loose ball, and be quick in transition. Our emphasis has always been to have all five on the floor as offensive threats, but our bread and butter is our tough defense.”
***
SHEA/TOLMAN CO-OP
Co-head coaches: Walter “Bunky” Gonzalez & John Lickert
2021 regular season records: Shea (3-6, Division II-South), Tolman (0-9 Division II-South)
2021 postseason results: None for either team.
Returning players: Kasyra Fernandes, sophomore forward; Klani Gaul, senior forward; Abry Encarnacion, junior forward; Aryana Blanco, sophomore guard; Trinity Burk, sophomore forward; Ciara Fayerweather, sophomore center; DNerah Gomes, sophomore guard; Bendu Kamara, sophomore guard; Alexandra Larios, sophomore guard; Abigal Mensah, junior center.
Notable newcomers: Milagros Sanchez, sophomore guard; Valentina Gambarte, junior guard; Armani Rivera, sophomore guard.
Outlook: Imagine in the late 1980s if Tolman and Shea joined forces in boys hoops and you had one team featuring Gonzalez along with Justin Suggs, Todd Rivard, John LaRose, and Lee DeRouin? It’s a squad that would have given any team a run for its money. Fast forward to 2021 with the Raiders and Tigers taking the talent from both schools and hoping that it translates to a winning recipe in the first season of the co-op. … Without the two schools joining forces, Tolman would have been hard pressed to field a team. … Gonzalez and Lickert stress the importance of fundamentals. The key will be finding the necessary balance to compete at a high level. … Keep an eye on the progress of Rivera, a transfer from Scituate who holds the potential to emerge as one of the top players in the division if not the state. A guard who can fill it up with the best of them, Rivera demonstrated she can impact the game in other areas that were major dividends in Sholman’s march to the Donaldson-Lynch Memorial Tournament title. … The captains are Blanco, Fernandes, and Rivera. … With the ability to score inside and from the perimeter, Blanco figures to serve as the perfect scoring compliment to Rivera. … Gaul figures to be a tough cover for anyone who dares to cross her in the post.
Head coach’s take (Gonzalez): “We will be a structured and discipline program. This is a great group of student-athletes who want to get better and they will! We will not be a predictable team. We will get balanced scoring from all positions, play multiple defenses, have a variety of offensive sets, and compete until the final buzzer. We will have to work on finishing and valuing each possession. Once we have done that, we are positive we will make a run in the playoffs. Our strength is in our guard play. Armani is a special talent and we are blessed to have her. Her energy and court awareness are rubbing off on our team. This co-op should have happened years ago as Pawtucket is too small to have two high school teams!”
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.