2021 ALL-AREA GIRLS CROSS-COUNTRY TEAM: Cumberland freshman Kiley DeFusco hit the ground running

Cumberland High freshman Kiley DeFusco is living proof that if you put the time and effort in and are truly dedicated to the cause, the better the odds are of reaping major benefits from all those miles spent running over wood-covered trails.
“It was nice to see all the hard work pay off,” said DeFusco. “Over the summer, I would go from cross-country practice from 8:30 to 9:30 [in the morning] followed by swim practice from 9:30 to around noontime. Doing two sports at once definitely helped.”
It didn’t matter that she was merely a ninth grader. From the Injury Fund carnival meet that took place over Labor Day weekend, until the USATF National Junior Olympic Cross-Country Championships that took place two weekends ago, DeFusco was on a mission to excel every time she stepped up to the starting line. Race after race, it became commonplace to see her finish first or near the top.
After a season that saw her compile an incredible body of work, DeFusco emerged as a shoo-in candidate to be recognized as MVP of the Call/Times All-Area Girls’ Cross-Country Team. From achieving First Team All-State honors as well as capturing the girls’ freshman individual state championship, not to mention finishing first in all four Northern Division dual meets, DeFusco left no doubt en route to distinguishing herself as the area’s best female runner in 2021.
As much as cross-country is about individual times, DeFusco noted the support system that surrounded her and how it played a major reason as to why she was able to reap so many rewards as a first-year interscholastic runner.
“My coaches and teammates definitely helped me a lot to improve throughout the season,” said DeFusco, a known commodity on the running circuit dating back to her middle school days at De La Salle and North Cumberland.
The stretch of races that defined DeFusco’s special season started with freshman states and concluded with the varsity state meet. Over the course of three meets, DeFusco engaged in a back-and-forth tussle with a fellow frosh – Pilgrim’s Keaney Bayha.
At the freshman state meet, DeFusco posted a first-place time of 15:05.50 with Bayha next at 15:07.40. At the girls’ Class A meet, Bayha came in fifth (19:35.50) with DeFusco finishing sixth (19:35.50).
With the state meet serving as the unofficial tiebreaker between two female harriers who figure to continue to be heard from over the next few years, DeFusco hustled her way to a sixth-place finish (19:01.84) while Bayha placed 10th (19:32.92). Friendly rivalry with Bayha aside, DeFusco emerged as the first Cumberland female to post a top-10 finish at states since Nichole Barger came in ninth at the 2014 meet.
The aforementioned season capper at USATF Nationals proved extra meaningful for DeFusco, who achieved All-American honors in the ages 13-14 race with an eighth-place finish (16:06.9).
“I was hoping to do well in Kentucky. I’m pretty sure that’s going to be my last USATF race,” said DeFusco.
The scary part is that DeFusco still has three more cross-country seasons to further cement a legacy that can lay claim to a spellbinding first chapter.
“I hope I can keep improving and keep getting higher placements and better times,” she said. “This year definitely made me more confident in my running ability.”
***
Let’s now meet the rest of the Call/Times All-Area Girls’ Cross-County Team as arranged in alphabetical order per last name:
Emmy Belvin, sophomore
Mount St. Charles
A repeat All-Area selection who once again served as her team’s top runner, Belvin achieved Second Team All-State honors after finishing in 14th place at states (19:42.54). … Placed fourth at the Class C meet (20:43.30). … Selected First Team All-Northern Division by the coaches.
Grace Carr, junior
Cumberland
Serving as the perfect complement as the Clippers’ No. 2 runner to DeFusco, Carr placed 14th in the ultra-competitive Class A meet (20:40.20). … Part of a Cumberland squad that achieved perfection against Northern Division opponents (13-0), Carr was named First Team All-Division. … Posted a sub-20-minute time in the Oct. 5 dual meet to place third overall (19:43.9).
Susanna Henderson, junior
Cumberland
It was Henderson who served as her team’s No. 2 runner at states. She placed 22nd (20:05.63) for a Cumberland squad that qualified for New Englands after coming in fourth at the state meet. … Crossed the finish line in 15th place at the Class C meet (20:42.10). … Named First Team All-Division.
Lucy Noris, senior
Blackstone Valley Prep
Another year, another All-Area berth for Noris, who closed out her high school cross-country career in fine fashion. After finishing in the runner-up spot at the Class C meet (20:08.20), she posted a time of 19:42.0 to earn a 13th place finish at the state meet. … Similar to Belvin, Noris earned Second Team All-State honors and First Team All-Division acknowledgement.
