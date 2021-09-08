LINCOLN — What head coach Sean Cavanaugh seeks is for a few members of the Lincoln High football team to keep the winning culture train moving along at full throttle.
For some on this year’s roster, they’ve enjoyed the benefit of watching Randall Hien, John Jaramillo, and Dylan Balon set an example that proved paramount to Lincoln’s recent status as a perennial playoff team. Throw out last year’s COVID-impacted season and the Lions qualified for the postseason all but one year between 2015-19.
Due to graduation, none of the aforementioned names are associated with the program heading into the 2021 season. Hence, you can understand why Cavanaugh is on the lookout for the next wave of Lincoln players to build upon the existing foundation.
“It’s one of the reasons why we have gameday captains. We’re looking for a few guys to take the lead and that’s something that’s been our motivation. Who’s going to step up? How are we going to embrace the adversity?” said Cavanaugh.
“We have great kids. They’re all working hard and respect each other, but we want them to have that on-field presence about them.
“We can talk about the guys from the past, but they’re gone. This is now their team. It’s about how they define it,” added Cavanaugh. “We feel comfortable about our culture. The kids understand what we’re trying to work for and that it’s going to be about hard work and dedication. In order to enjoy that hard work, we need someone to say, ‘Hey, this is how it’s done.’”
If the Lions are going to be competitive in Division II-A, a subdivision that features two defending Super Bowl champs in Barrington (last year’s D-II winner) and Coventry (a newcomer to D-II after claiming the D-III title), it’s imperative that Sam Clifford takes a major step forward at quarterback. Now a sophomore, Clifford started both games that Lincoln got in last spring before coronavirus concerns forced the curtain to lowered sooner than originally anticipated.
“He’s a hard worker and really is a sponge for information … staying after practice and watching film,” said Cavanaugh when asked about Clifford. “Like the rest of our young guys, he’s going to continue to get better.”
The Lions are carrying a freshman quarterback in John Nicoil, someone described by the head coach as a gamer who can play both sides of the ball.
“We’re confident in whoever takes the [QB] lead for us,” said Cavanaugh.
As part of Lincoln’s standard Wing-T formation, senior Issac Alves and junior Christian Patrone will serve as “lightning” components of the running back attack with senior Ethan Sexton supplying the thunder.
“It’s been a super combination,” said Cavanaugh. “They all worked hard in the weight room during the summer.”
Described as a great student of the game, senior Will Brown is the Lions’ top receiving threat. Known more around town for his baseball abilities, sophomore Joey Conti is giving football a try and has quickly emerged as a dependable pass catcher. Senor Damian Terrizzi is another option at receiver.
At tight end, two names to keep an eye on are senior Jonathan Wetmore and sophomore Isaac Brown – Will’s younger brother.
Outside of senior Will Bowler, the offensive line features very little varsity experience. A senior, Sebastian Pacheco’s first foray was the 2021 “Fall II” season. Also in the mix are senior Mitch Murtha, junior Caden Watters, junior Ian Lanctot, and sophomore Ravi Kapadia.
“It’s a work in progress, but they’re giving everything they’ve got,” said Cavanaugh. “They’re showing they’re up for the challenge.”
As far as who’ll play close to the line of scrimmage on defense, Lincoln will count on Bowler, and Wetmore at the end spots while Pacheco and Kapadia line up in the middle. The linebacking unit is brand new with the secondary featuring Will Brown along with Petrone, Alves, Conti, Terrizzi, and sophomore Ryan Plante, who could also see some time at running back.
“The depth chart is written in pencil and we’ve definitely got the eraser ready,” said Cavanaugh about the linebackers. “We’re looking for some aggressiveness and guys who want to be in the mix.”
In the kicking department, Terrizzi will handle the punting while Kapadia will be out there for kickoffs. It’s still an open competition for field goals and PATs. Between Alves and Patrone, Cavanaugh has enough trust that they’ll be able to get the job done in the return game.
Looking at the schedule, the Lions head to Johnston for a nonleague clash on Friday before opening D-II play against Rogers on Sept. 17 at Ferguson Field. There are also games against Mount Hope (Sept. 24), Moses Brown (Oct. 2), Coventry (Oct. 8), Mount Pleasant (Oct. 15), West Warwick (Oct. 22), and Barrington (Oct. 29) to look forward to.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.