2021 BOYS BASKETBALL PREVIEW :Different feel. Same goal

Better late than never.
The R.I. high school boys’ basketball season is finally up and running, hence the need for a soup-to-nuts season preview. Without further ado, let’s jump right into who to keep an eye on among our local entries. The profiles are broken down by division and alphabetical order.
DIVISION I
CUMBERLAND
Head coach: Gary Reedy
2019-20 regular-season league record: 7-11 (Division I-B)
2019-20 postseason results: Defeated Woonsocket (58-49) in D-I preliminary round; lost to North Kingstown (65-56) in D-I quarterfinals.
Returning players: Will Andrews, senior guard; Jackson Walsh, senior forward; Seth Anderson, junior forward; Colin Mories, junior guard; Jack Proctor, junior forward.
Notable newcomers: Patrick Porybk, senior guard; Aiden Heaney, senior forward; Alioune Diaw, senior center; Felix Lopez, junior guard; Kalil Fofana, sophomore guard.
Outlook: On paper, the Clippers have enough talent to put forth a competitive product. With a few key players currently off the grid for a number of reasons, the challenge will be whether or not all the pieces can come together with enough time to spare. … A quiet sort, Andrews is as steady as they come. He’s a three-year starter who doesn’t make mistakes and will be needed to supply more offense than in past seasons. … A perimeter threat, Walsh figures to be the player who benefits the most once the Clippers are operating at full power. … The captains are Andrews, Walsh, and Anderson, a 6-foot-6 giant who’s now in his third season as a varsity contributor. … Reedy has his fingers crossed that Mories will be back soon. He’s a two-year starter at point guard. … Heaney is a pure athlete. … Proctor was a starter half the time last year and is expected to shoulder the load on the glass. … Porybk is a hustler who should provide depth in the backcourt. … Fofana is a transfer from Blackstone Valley Prep. He’s eligible right away and should be a factor. He’s the starting point guard with Mories out. … Diaw and Lopez will be the first options off the bench.
Head coach’s take: “We have a lot of experience … a pretty good core. If we can get everyone on the court, we’ll be okay. Right now, time is not on our side. You have a game followed by a practice followed by another game.”
***
SHEA
Head coach: Steve DeMeo
2019-20 regular-season league record: 12-6 (Division II)
2019-20 postseason results: Defeated Chariho (71-48) in D-II preliminary round; defeated Westerly (58-53) in D-II quarterfinals; lost to Barrington (89-66) in D-II semifinals; lost to Portsmouth (80-71) in open state tournament Sweet 16 round.
Returning players: Kenny Silva, senior forward; Pedro Tavares, senior guard; Enrique Sosa, junior guard; Isaac Ogutuga, junior center; Elijah Evora, junior guard; Joey Reyes Serrano, junior guard.
Notable newcomers: Julien Melendez, senior guard; Malik Matanmi, sophomore forward.
Outlook: No longer in the fold is Erickson Bans, the state’s all-time leading scorer who did everything except sell popcorn for the Raiders. That said, DeMeo noted it’s refreshing to be coaching a team of players who are of equal talent as the program transitions from Division II to the state’s top tier. … Silva has good size and can run the floor. … Other bigs who will be counted on include Ogutuga and Matanmi. … Sosa showed flashes last year and will be part of the backcourt rotation that’s expected to be active on the defensive end. … Melendez is a sit-out transfer from St. Raphael and should start once he’s eligible.
Head coach’s take: “The players know of the challenge of being in Division I, but we are going into the season with the philosophy that we belong here. Let’s show the rest of the state that Shea High can play with the big boys.”
WOONSOCKET
Head coach: Dennis Harmon
2019-20 regular-season league record: 10-8 (Division I-B)
2019-20 postseason results: Lost to Cumberland (58-49) in D-I preliminary round; lost to Blackstone Valley Prep (54-45) in open state tournament preliminary round.
Returning players: Jared Downing, senior guard.
Notable newcomers: Abou Jobe, senior guard; Prougress Robertson, senior forward; Mamat Manneh, junior guard; Shane Perrico, junior forward; Mamat Manneh, junior guard; junior Jahib Bassole; Davonte Lavallee, junior guard; Justin Hill, sophomore guard.
Outlook: A new era begins as Harmon moves one chair over. The former assistant is succeeding T.J. Ciolfi as head coach. … Jobe and Downing are the captains. … Downing started a handful of games last year. His two strengths are getting to the rim and shooting off the dribble. … Jobe was the starting point guard on last year’s JV team. He’ll have that same spot on varsity this year. … Robertson came off the bench at forward on JV last year. He’ll do the same this year. Similar to Jobe, Robertson can stroke it from the outside. … The Novans feature a solid core of juniors. … Lavallee and Perrico were the top two scorers on last year’s junior varsity team. … Lavallee can score from anywhere and is deceptively quick. … A strong defender, Perrico can hit the mid-range shot as well as finish at the rim. … Manneh will share the point guard duties with Jobe. Manneh’s key will be shooting with confidence. … Bassole has a big body with good moves around the basket. … Hill swung as a freshman last year. He’s an excellent defender who can get to the basket quickly.
Head coach’s take: “This is a great group. They’re very coachable. They play really well together. Each one knows their role on the court. None of them are selfish players. I really like that about them. They’ve all been positive and upbeat during these past few weeks. They’re excited to be back to playing basketball and so am I.”
***
DIVISION II
BURRILLVILLE
Head coach: Kevin Randall
2019-20 regular-season league record: 8-10 (Division II)
2019-20 postseason results: Lost to Westerly (67-45) in D-II preliminary round.
Returning players: Wes Cournoyer, junior guard; Jack Bergin, senior guard/forward; Dean Ayotte junior forward; Jeff Cabral, senior forward; Jared Deschamps, senior guard, Riley Chamberlin, senior guard; Colby Bouzan, senior forward; Matt Lasata, senior forward.
Notable newcomers: Jaden White, junior guard; Charles Bergin sophomore guard; Elijah Diallo sophomore guard/forward; Michael Hedquist, junior forward.
Outlook: Captains are Bergin and Deschamps … The Broncos bring back two starters (Cournoyer, Ayotte). … Cournoyer emerged last year as a sophomore and made enough waves to be named Second Team All-League. He’s the most natural scorer on the roster and owns the ability to fill it up at all three levels. … Bergin was hurt for half the season last year and will be someone who Burrillville relies heavily on both offensively and defensively. … From an offensive standpoint, Bouzan will be heavily counted upon from the power forward spot. … Burrillville owns depth in both the frontcourt and backcourt, but not a ton of varsity experience across the board.
Head coach’s take: “Filling the shoes of a 1,000-point scorer [Sam Clifford, a 2020 Burrillville graduate] is never easy, but we are a much deeper team this year than we were last year. The boys have been working hard. Practices have been more competitive than ever. We have 12 varsity guys who can all carve out a role. Each of them understands the need to compete on a daily basis to earn minutes. It will be interesting to see how the rotation works itself out. We are just fortunate to have a bunch of unselfish guys whose focus is getting better on a daily basis and winning basketball games.”
***
LINCOLN
Head coach: Kent Crooks
2019-20 regular-season league record: 16-2 (Division III-East)
2019-20 postseason results: Defeated Times 2 Academy (57-32) in D-III quarterfinals; defeated Rogers (52-40) in D-III semifinals; defeated Johnston (51-48 OT) in D-III championship game; lost to East Providence (103-82) in open state tournament Sweet 16 round.
Returning players: Octavio Brito, senior forward; Dylan Balon, senior center; Fabio DeCarvalho, senior forward.
Notable newcomers: Kyle Wilson, senior guard; Marcus Mensah, junior guard; Chi Nwanko, junior guard/forward; Sam Zhong, junior forward; Elaijah Cardoso, junior forward; Tyler Dickinson, sophomore center.
Outlook: The Lions won’t have the opportunity to defend last year’s Division III championship. For the first time since 2015-16 season, Lincoln will compete in D-II … Fourth-fifths of last year’s starting five may have graduated, yet the one returning player ranks up there as one of the top talents in the state. Brito was a Second-Team All-Stater and took home MVP honors in the D-III title game. A gifted scorer who at times made it look so easy, Brito is expected to have the ball in his hands a good amount of time. How much room he has to operate will largely depend on the effectiveness of his supporting cast. … The captains are Brito, Balon, and DeCarvalho. … Balon and DeCarvalho slide into starting roles after supplying toughness off the bench. … Mensah is a jet-quick point guard. … Dickinson is a big body (6-foot-7) and is improving daily. Per Crooks, “He provides a front-court presence not found on last year’s team.”
Head coach’s take: “Moving up to Division II will be a great challenge. We certainly could have benefited from playing in a summer league and developing team chemistry that would have helped us infuse so many untested and new players into our mix. No matter. The ball bouncing has been music to my ears and kids playing hoop is poetry in motion. It’s just good to be back at it. Hopefully, trips up and down the basketball court bring some joy, are steps in the right direction, and move us ever closer towards a new normal.”
***
ST. RAPHAEL
Head coach: Ruben Garces
2019-20 regular-season league record: 2-16 (Division I-B)
2019-20 postseason results: None
Returning players: Jaden DeLomba, senior guard; Makhi Goncalves, senior guard; Jalen Sherman, senior forward; Israel Pflieger, senior guard; Andre Gray, junior forward.
Notable newcomers: None.
Outlook: The Saints dropped down a division after winning a total of six Division I games over the past three seasons. … The Saints have a few options at guard and some muscle down low. The big question is whether Garces can find a go-to scorer who in turn would enable everyone else to settle in. … DeLomba has been in the varsity fold for some time. He can take it to the basket but also make sure to involve his teammates. … Sherman has the blessing of his head coach to shoot. … Garces wants Gray to be more aggressive. … Goncalves and Pflieger are the same in that both play hard and can hit from the outside. … Now in his second year at the helm at SRA, Garces is coaching without the aid of an assistant.
Head coach’s take: “We need to play as a team … understanding what we’re in and executing it.”
***
TOLMAN
Head coach: Bill Coughlin
2019-20 regular-season league record: 11-7 (Division II)
2019-20 postseason results: Defeated Wheeler (71-66) in D-II preliminary round; lost to Barrington (65-53) in D-II quarterfinals; defeated Rogers (64-59) in open state tournament preliminary round; lost to Bishop Hendricken (53-45) in open state tournament Sweet 16 round.
Returning players: Leandro Depina, senior forward; Watna Duarte, senior forward; Maarten Lopes, junior guard; Jaylin Baptista, junior guard; Jayel Rodrigues, junior guard.
Notable newcomers: Andrew Valentin, junior guard, Dembo Konte sophomore center, Jayvante Santos sophomore guard, Malik Gelinas freshman forward.
Outlook: The captains are Depina, Duarte, Lopes, and Baptista. … The Tigers return two starters from a team that qualified for the Round of 16 portion of the statewide playoffs. They are Depina (Second Team All-Division) and Lopes (Third Team All-Division). … Lopes is the starting point guard and will team in the backcourt with Baptista, who has positioned himself to take a step forward. Coughlin noted that Baptista has improved at driving the basketball. … Duarte suffered an injury last year but figures to be an asset on defense and when the Tigers get out on the break. … Tolman is loaded with guards with Depina representing an outlier of sorts. He will anchor the frontcourt.
Head coach’s take: “We are absolutely thrilled to be able to have a basketball season this year. Our administration has been really great at getting a system in place that allows us to safely compete. This is a resilient group of kids that have adapted to the many challenges COVID-19 has presented. Success this season will be possible if we can guard the basketball and compete on the defensive boards.”
***
DIVISION III
BLACKSTONE VALLEY PREP
Head coach: Kevin Payette
2019-20 regular-season league record: 15-3 (Division III-South)
2019-20 postseason results: Lost to St. Patrick (54-43) in D-III quarterfinals; defeated Woonsocket (54-45) in open state tournament preliminary round; lost to North Kingstown (90-60) in open state tournament Sweet 16 round.
Returning players: Xavier Mendez, senior forward; Jordan Mendes, junior guard.
Notable newcomers: Xavier Lara, junior forward; Daniel Garcia, senior guard.
Outlook: The Pride will attempt to make do over the next few weeks without Mendez, the lone starter returning from last season. Mendez averaged 15 points and 12 rebounds as a junior. The anticipation is that he’ll be back for the second half of the season. … Lara and Garcia are two swing players from last year’s group and are expected to see their workloads increase. Both can score inside and outside and per Payette, “are really coachable and put forth a great effort.”
Head coach’s take: “The guys were really itching to get back on the court. They were texting and asking when we can get back into the gym. Since we started, the players have been great. We were a little out of shape and sore the first week, but things have gotten better. We are progressing slowly in practice and teaching a lot because we have so many new faces. Once we get healthy, and feel more comfortable with each other on the court, we will be ready to take on the challenges of the season.”
***
DAVIES TECH
Head coach: Bob Morris
2019-20 regular-season league record: 6-12 (Division III-North)
2019-20 postseason results: None
Returning players: Raheim Rainey, senior guard; Jean Preira, junior guard; Ericsen Semedo, senior forward.
Notable newcomers: Antonio Cabral, sophomore forward; Kanz Giwa, sophomore forward; Elton Gomes, freshman guard.
Outlook: Rainey returns to fulfill the role of the Patriots’ go-to scorer. Last year, he averaged just under 20 points and was named First Team All-League. Also a senior captain, Rainey enters the abbreviated 2021 season needing 194 points to reach 1,000. … Morris takes over for Bill Meekins, who resigned. Morris is also the school’s athletic director. … Giwa and Cabral have worked their way into the starting lineup, a testament to how far they’ve come since the close of last season. … Morris listed versatility as the Patriots’ top strength.
Head coach’s take: “Enjoying finally getting to see these kids getting to play. If we are to have a winning season, we will need to play our game and work our offense.”
***
MOUNT ST. CHARLES
Head coach: Henry Coleman
2019-20 regular-season league record: 7-11 (Division III-East)
2019-20 postseason results: Lost to St. Patrick (79-63) in D-III preliminary round.
Returning players: Jack Bennett, senior forward; Gary Kalmer, senior center; Jared Beaudoin, senior forward; Owen Noecker, senior forward; Alec Rizzi, senior guard; Alex Gasbarro, junior guard; Nathan Tessier, junior guard; Nate Kilburn, junior center.
Notable newcomers: Brian Giles, junior guard; Cam Giles, sophomore guard; Garrick Godin, sophomore forward.
Outlook: While the Mounties return eight players from last year’s playoff team, most have limited varsity experience. … One key returning piece is Bennett, a two-time all-league performer. He is a four-year varsity player who can impact the game in a number of ways. He can find the open man for a good look, step out for the three, take his man off the dribble, and score down low if that’s what MSC needs. Bennett has the possibility of averaging a double-double this winter with his rebounding ability. … The next key player will be Kalmer, a big man and another four-year varsity contributor who averaged almost a double-double in league play last winter. With low-post moves and the ability to pop from 15 feet, Kalmer holds the promise of becoming one of the most skilled big men in Division III. … The list of breakout candidates includes Gasbarro, Beaudoin, and Noecker. … As Mount’s floor leader, Gasbarro will be instrumental in running the show. He has great vision when it comes to setting up his teammates. He’s also capable of providing some firepower from beyond the arc. One of the more vocal players on the roster, Gasbarro is an energy giver who is chomping at the bit after putting in the work during the longer-than-normal offseason. … As the team’s top defender, Beaudoin will be matched up with the opposing team’s key offensive player on a nightly basis. He has also improved his offensive game especially on the perimeter. … Noecker is a small forward who has a good feel for the game on both ends of the court. He has the ability to knock it down from deep, owns a solid mid-range game, and can take it down low if need be. His court awareness on the defensive end has allowed him to create havoc with his ability to get into the passing lane for steals.
Head coach’s take: “I have been really proud of this group of young men since Day 1 with their positive attitudes, work ethic and team chemistry – especially considering the circumstances we are dealing with. Our two biggest focal points for success this winter will be playing together throughout the ups and downs we will face, along with all team members buying in on the defensive end. If we can do this on a consistent basis, we should be able to compete at a high level.”
***
NORTH SMITHFIELD
Head coach: Brandon DiPaola
2019-20 regular-season league record: 3-15 (Division III-Central)
2019-20 postseason results: None.
Returning players: Peter Desloureirs, senior guard; Cameron Reynolds, junior guard.
Notable newcomers: Gerald Corrao, senior forward; Ethan Harnois, sophomore guard; Adam Dubois, junior forward; Nick Decelles, junior guard; Aidan Bienvenue, freshman guard; Carter Desloureirs, freshman forward.
Outlook: Losing seven seniors from last season’s squad, the Northmen will be counting on a young core. … The starting five features just one returnee but is loaded with promise with two freshmen and one sophomore. … Harmois is being asked to pick up the scoring slack while Peter Desloureirs deals with an ankle injury. … Reynolds is the floor general. He also owns the most varsity experience on the roster … Corrao is a transfer from Mount St. Charles. He didn’t play varsity, hence he’s eligible right away. … Bienvenue and Carter Desloureirs – Peter’s younger brother – are expected to play big minutes. The last time the Northmen counted on two freshmen in the same season, it worked out pretty well. Steve Goulet and Ethan Savoie – two 2019 grads – each eclipsed the 1,000-point barrier.
Head coach’s take: “We are going into this season with zero expectations. If we are able to play a few games, that is a win in itself. Our goal is to get our guys to compete and learn, but most of all have some fun. Being locked at home or behind a computer screen for the last eight months … it has been great to get back on the court and create a bond. The boys have been working hard. We are fortunate to have the opportunity to play games – however many that may be. We will continue to preach and cherish the moments because you never know when it will be your last game.”
Editor’s note: As of Monday, Central Falls has yet to start practicing.
