The 2021 Call/Times All-Area Football Team features 24 selections – a healthy sum that speaks to just how strong the local talent pool was this past season. Let’s raise those helmets high in the air as we shine the spotlight on this noteworthy group that was arranged in alphabetical order per last name:
Carlo Acquisto, senior, RB/LB
Burrillville
A sturdy presence on both sides of the ball, Acquisto ranked second on Burrillville’s roster in total tackles (102). Also carried the ball 85 times for 360 yards and seven touchdowns. … Scored the game-winning touchdown with less than two minutes remaining in the Broncos’ 21-14 win over Cranston West on Oct. 2. On the play, Acquisto took the direct snap from center and covered eight yards. … Named First Team All-Division Linebacker (for I-B). … Stated head coach Gennaro Ferraro, “He was the toughest kid on the team, and we had some iron men playing out there. He helped lock down the middle of our defense as he had the amazing ability to shoot gaps and plug holes.”
Dean Ayotte, senior, OL/LB
Burrillville
Heading into the season, the original plan called for Ayotte to serve as a pass-catching threat at tight end. Due to an injury, he was moved to offensive tackle. … Defensively, Ayotte racked up 65 tackles. It was common to see opposing teams shift their offensive strategy where they ran away from him. … Also served as the Broncos’ punter and kickoff specialist. … Named First Team All-Division Defensive Lineman (for I-B). … Stated Ferraro, “His football IQ is off the charts as he could internalize the defensive game plan in one night. As a result, he was trusted to make the defensive calls on his own based on formation, situation, or feel. Add that to his physical play at outside linebacker, he was a force in setting the edge or chasing a play from behind.”
Joel Baker, junior, RB/LB
Cumberland
Part of a dynamic 1-2 punch in the backfield, Baker churned out 696 rushing yards on 88 carries while scoring seven touchdowns. … Eclipsed the century mark in rushing four times. … Finished with 33 tackles and one interception. … Named First Team All-Division Defensive Back (for I-B). … Stated head coach Josh Lima, “He’s a special player with a ton of ability. He has the ability to run between the tackles and get those tough yards while also being able to get the ball to the outside and break away for a big run.”
Guy Bamba, sophomore, OL/DE
Tolman
Grade-wise, Bamba is the one of the youngest players on this year’s All-Area team. His disruption on the defensive line proved crucial for a Tolman program that rebounded from a slow start to reach the Division II semifinals. … Finished with eight sacks and 69 tackles (15 solo). Also collected 13 tackles for loss. … Named First Team All-Division Linebacker (for D-II B). … Stated head coach Jason DeLawrence, “He can play multiple positions on defense and was one of the hardest players to block on the team.”
Khamari Brown, sophomore, OL/DL
St. Raphael
The other 10th grader to merit All-Area honors, Brown served as an offensive guard in addition to excelling along the defensive line. … Listed at 5-foot-9 and 269 pounds, Brown collected nine tackles (five solo) and one sack. … Named First Team All-Division Offensive Lineman (for II-B). … Stated St. Raphael head coach Mike Sassi, “Whether it was drive blocking or pulling or hitting someone, he was very effective for us. He has the potential to be a great player before he graduates from St. Raphael.”
Michel Cheaye, senior, TE/DE
Tolman
One of the central reasons why the Tigers were anchored by a defense that enabled them to stay in most games, Cheaye finished with nine sacks and 62 total tackles (23 for loss). His ability to control his area often resulted in teams re-calibrating how they would attack offensively. … In addition, Cheaye had 15 tackles for loss. … Named First Team All-Division Defensive Lineman (for II-B). … Stated DeLawrence, “Michel was a disruptive force. His fierce play and athletic ability made Tolman a dominant defensive unit that got better as the season progressed.”
Patrick Conserve, junior, OL/DL
Cumberland
One of the key reasons why the Clippers have morphed into a defense-first program over the past few seasons can be traced to the contributions of players such as Conserve. Asked to split the double team more often than not, Conserve collected 56 tackles and two sacks. … Named First Team All-Division Offensive Lineman (for I-B). … Stated Lima, “Patrick has been such a great person, player, and leader within our program. Whether it’s on the defensive line, at linebacker, or on offensive line, he’s a dominant player in Division I. He’s heading into his senior year looking to be a four-year starter and two-year captain of the program.”
Wes Cournoyer, senior, QB/DB
Burrillville
A three-year starter at the game’s most critical position, Cournoyer excelled as a dual-threat QB. He finished 96-of-192 for 1,244 yards with 10 touchdown passes compared to seven interceptions. Rushing-wise, he carried the ball 71 times for 502 yards and six scores. … The unquestioned leader of Burrillville’s secondary, Cournoyer finished with 30 tackles and four interceptions with one returned for a touchdown. … Halfway through the season, Cournoyer found himself back there on kickoffs and punt returns. He also served as Burrillville’s punter for a few games. … Named First Team All-Division Defensive Back (for I-B). … Stated Ferraro, “We would have been 0-8 without him. Besides the production on the field, Wes provided a sense of comfort knowing that if the play broke down, he would create something positive, typically better than the original intent of the call. Being a three-year starter at quarterback allowed us to create elaborate game plans that he easily implemented in the game. It was a lot of fun watching him play with his teammates on game day.”
Napoleon DeBarros, senior, RB/S
St. Raphael
A battering ram who wasn’t afraid to grind out the tough yards, DeBarros finished second on the 2021 Saints in rushing (465 yards, 4.9 yards per carry). His best game came in the rain at Classical on Oct. 30 – 130 yards on 24 carries and one touchdown in SRA’s 37-19 win. … Scored seven times on the ground and added one touchdown through the air. Found the end zone three times (two rushing, one receiving) in a 50-7 win over West Warwick on Oct. 2 … Collected 23 tackles (16 solo). … Named First Team All-Division Running Back (for II-B). … Stated Sassi, “Napoleon is a hard-nosed guy you can always count on. He got the tough yards for us.”
Zion Duarte, junior, RB/DB/KR
Shea
A threat every time he touched the ball on offense for the Raiders, Duarte rushed 53 times for 613 yards and six touchdowns. He also caught 23 passes for 300 yards and two scores. … Recorded 53 tackles and one interception. … Also made his presence felt on special teams with two kickoff returns for touchdowns. … Named First Team All-Division Running Back (for I-B). … Stated head coach Dino Campopiano, “Zion is a leader on and off the field and is always trying to make himself a better player whether it was doing drills in the summer or before and after practice. He works just as hard in practice as he does in the game. I can't wait to see him play next year.”
Alex Maia, junior, WR/CB/S/P
Central Falls/Blackstone Valley Prep
Production could be counted upon no matter where Maia lined up on the field for CFBVP. In addition to the aforementioned listed positions, he also handled the kicking duties. … The No. 1 downfield threat on the roster finished with 475 receiving yards and four touchdowns. … Those quarterbacks who dared to throw in his direction were intercepted four times. Maia also had 50 tackles. … Named First Team All-Division Defensive Back (for D-III). … Stated head coach Jeff Lapierre, “Alex is the type of player who does not say much but speaks volumes on the field through his performance and work ethic. He’s always trying to get better and stronger.”
Ethan McCann-Carter, junior, WR/DB/KR
St. Raphael
A playmaker of the highest order, McCann-Carter owns a gift when it comes to doing something special upon finding the ball in his hands. … Scored six touchdowns (three rushing, two receiving, one ran back via interception). … Led the Saints in receiving (288 yards on 22 catches) while rushing for 120 yards on 21 carries. … Averaged 14 yards per punt return. … Defensively, McCann-Carter amassed 34 tackles (31 solo) to go along with two interceptions. … Named First Team All-Division Defensive Back (for II-B). … Stated Sassi, “An explosive player who’s really developed as a cover corner for us. He’s come a long way considering he never played defensive back until this past spring. Offensively and in the kicking game, he’s a threat to clear the field every time.”
Moses Meus, junior, RB/LB
St. Raphael
A tour de force who you had to be aware of at all times, Meus blazed his way to 461 yards on the ground – averaging 9.6 yards per carry – while also hauling in seven passes for 85 yards. Offensively, he found the end zone eight times for a St. Raphael squad that reached the D-II Super Bowl in back-to-back seasons. … Meus recorded nine QB hurries along with 53 tackles (34 solo) and three interceptions. Had two games with 10-plus tackles. … Named First Team All-Division Linebacker (for II-B). … Stated Sassi, “When healthy, Moses is as dominant a defensive player as I’ve ever had as a head coach. He’s a relentless pass rusher.”
Elijah Osei, senior, QB/RB/WR/DB
Tolman
A player who knows how to operate whether there’s open space ahead or a crowd of players behind him, Osei served as the Tigers’ QB for several games before reprising his game-changing abilities as the playoffs approached. … At the quarterback controls, Osei threw for 325 yards and five TDs. Rushing-wise, he ran for 450 yards and eight scores. He finished with 275 receiving yards and five TDs. … Also a potent force on special teams, Osei had four kickoff returns for touchdowns. … Named First Team All-Division Returner (for II-B). … Stated DeLawrence, “Elijah did everything for us this year. Whenever we needed a big play on offense, he came through every time.”
Matthew Patenaude, senior, RB/WR/LB
Davies Tech
A three-year captain who embodies everything a coach desires from a player, Patenaude represents one of the main reasons why the Patriots transformed from a winless program during the inaugural season of 2019 to one that qualified for the Division IV semifinals this past season. … Racked up over 1,000 yards of total offense with 540 yards coming through the air on 43 receptions. He also caught five TDs. … Also offensively, Patenaude threw for two TDs and recorded six two-point conversions. … On defense, he picked off three passes and returned a fumble for a score. … Named First Team All-Division TE/WR (for D-IV). … Stated head coach Henry Cabral, “Statistics aside, Matthew is an even finer young man. He has improved each year in the classroom and will be looking to play next fall at the collegiate level. The Davies football program is in a better place because of players like Matthew. As the head coach, I can’t thank him enough for what he has done for our team.”
Cam Pedro, senior, RB/DB
Cumberland
Don’t let his 5-foot-6 frame fool you. Pedro was a load to bring to the ground this season – if teams were able to catch him. In nine games, he rushed for 1,166 yards on 129 carries (9.2 yards at a clip) and was good for 129.6 yards per contest. He found the end zone 12 times. … Closed the season with six consecutive games of 100-plus yards. … Also caught 19 passes for 188 yards and one touchdown. … Defensively, Pedro finished with 17 tackles and three passes defensed. … Named First Team All-Division Running Back (for I-B). … Stated Lima, “Cam was the do-it-all player for us. He did whatever was asked of him on both sides of the ball. While undersized, he showed that he could battle it out with any team in the state. He could take over the game whether it was running or receiving the ball.”
Dylan Powers, senior, OL/LB
Cumberland
As dependable and rock-solid as they come, Powers finished second on the Clippers in total tackles (76). Averaged an incredible 9.5 tackles per game. … Posted four consecutive games of 10-plus tackles. … Lone sack of the season came on Thanksgiving Day against Woonsocket. … Named First Team All-Division Offensive Lineman (for I-B). … Stated Lima, “Dylan will go down as one of the toughest players I have ever coached. He displays all of the characteristics that we look for in our program. He is a such a hard-working, competitive, tough, hard-nosed player.”
Tommy Reilly, senior, OL/LB
Burrillville
Listed at 160 pounds, Reilly went on to lead the 2021 Broncos in tackles (113). In addition, he also lined up at guard on offense. Despite being outweighed by double the amount in some games, Reilly never once backed down. … Ferraro lauded Reilly’s work during Burrillville’s 35-13 win over East Providence on Oct. 8. It was a game where Reilly matched up against a 270-pound defensive lineman and ended up pancaking him multiple times. … Named First Team All-Division Offensive Lineman (for I-B) … Stated Ferraro, “No one scrapped down the line like Tommy to seek the ball inside-out, like an inside linebacker is supposed to. This kid made every tackle for us.”
Anilton Semedo, senior, OL/LB/Punter/Kicker
Shea
Semedo’s ability to boot the ball was a major asset for the Raiders. He averaged 40 yards per punt attempt and was 14-for-14 on extra-point attempts. He also converted two field goals that covered 32 and 28 yards, respectively. … One of the leaders on defense, Semedo registered 68 tackles and two sacks. … Named First Team All-Division Punter (for I-B). … Stated Campopiano, “Nelly is one of those players who comes around every once in a while. He is very respectful, always does what you ask, and always leads by example. He truly is a team player. He will play any position you ask him to. It's always team-first with him. We will miss Nelly next year at Shea High School and in our football program.”
Ethan Sexton, senior, RB/DB
Lincoln
Serving as the primary cog in the Lions’ offensive attack, Sexton averaged over 100 yards per game in Division II action to finish the season with 875 rushing yards on 146 carries. … Named First Team All-Division Running Back (in II-A). … Stated head coach Sean Cavanaugh, “Ethan exceeded all expectations from the fullback position with consistent effort and toughness every game.”
Nate Tessier, senior, WR/LB
North Smithfield/Mount St. Charles
Serving as the heartbeat of NSMSC, Tessier played a prominent role in all three phases of the game. He played most of the season on one leg after suffering an ankle injury. When completely healthy, the co-op team could count on a monster night from their team captain. … Finished with 35 receptions for 702 yards and five touchdowns. … Named First Team All-Division Defensive Back (for D-III). … Stated head coach Jeff Paiva, “I knew when we were in a spot where we absolutely had to have a play, Nate was our guy and that’s where the ball would go. He never backed down from the moment or challenge. He represents everything a Northmen football player is.”
Lawrence Thornton III, junior, OL/DL
St. Raphael
Mainly utilized on offense as SRA’s starting center, Thornton held down the fort that in turn allowed his fellow offensive linemen to focus on their specific assignments. … Did see some snaps on the defensive side of the ball and was credited with one fumble recovery and two QB hurries. … Named First Team All-Division Offensive Lineman (for II-B). … “Stated Sassi, “A great center is the same as a good referee. You don’t notice them until something happens. He was so important to us on offense.”
Devin Ward, senior, OL/DL
Tolman
A mountain of a man who anchored the interior play for the Tigers on both sides of the ball, the 6-foot-5, 305-pound Ward proved to be a dependable force the moment he put on the pads as a freshman. … Named First Team All-Division Offensive Lineman (for II-B). … Stated DeLawrence, “You’re talking about someone who’s big, strong, and physical. He couldn’t be moved on defense and paved the way for us on offense.”
Davonte Wilkerson, senior, RB/WR/DB
Woonsocket
From rushing, to receiving, to even passing, Wilkerson did a little bit of everything for the Villa Novans. One of the few holdovers from Woonsocket’s 2019 Division II Super Bowl winner, Wilkerson rushed for 355 yards on 55 carries while catching 18 passes for 200 yards. He also threw for two touchdowns. … Defensively, he collected four interceptions. … Named First Team All-Division Defensive Back (in I-A) … Stated head coach Charlie Bibeault, “Defensively, Davonte locked down one-third of the field for us this season as one of the better defensive backs in the state. Offensively, he was our biggest weapon. He’s lightning in a bottle and impressive to watch when the ball is in his hands.”
