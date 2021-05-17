The date was June 12, 2019 when Mount St. Charles pitcher Tommy Burke fielded a comebacker to the mound for the final out of the Division II baseball finals at McCoy Stadium. The 1-3 putout put a bow on Mount’s two-games-to-none sweep of Barrington for the D-II crown.
It’s a game that went in the books as the last RIIL baseball contest we would see in quite some time after COVID-19 took an eraser to last spring’s season.
Plenty has changed since the last time we saw are area squads step on the diamond. Some of them were poised for promising 2020 seasons that will forever be mentioned in “what if” terms. With the Pawtucket Red Sox crossing state lines, McCoy Stadium has gone from being the longtime home of the Division I and Division II high school baseball finals to home of a herd of geese.
Similar to high school softball, baseball teams in all three divisions find themselves adhering to the “Race to Rhode Island College” mantra. Will the Blackstone Valley be represented when late June rolls around? Time will tell, but what we do know is that it’s time to meet the players on this year’s squads.
In alphabetical order starting with Division I, you’ll find thumbnail sketches of each school that’s located within the Woonsocket Call/Pawtucket Times readership area:
DIVISION I
CUMBERLAND
Head coach: Jared Cardoso
2019 league record: 13-5 (Division I-A)
2019 postseason results: Lost to Ponaganset (4-0) in D-I preliminaries.
Returning players: Michael Clapprood, senior, P/3B; Jackson Walsh, senior, P/IF; Lucas Lariviere, senior, IB.
Notable newcomers: Alec Lavallee, senior, LF; Cam Harthan, senior, P/RF; Shea Bessette, senior, C; Marc DiSalvo, senior, CF; Ryan Larson, senior, SS; Joey Machado, junior, 2B; Michael Bradshaw, sophomore, P; Seth Anderson, junior, P; Andy Ray, freshman, OF; Alex Iannuccilli, sophomore, OF; Connor Allard, freshman, OF.
Outlook: Pitching isn’t going to be an issue for the Clippers. It might be hard to remember because it was two years ago, but Michael Clapprood was the ace of a staff on a team competing for a state title and he’s off to a solid start this season. Walsh, who was impressive in Saturday’s win over Cranston East, along with Cam Harthan and Michael Bradshaw, form the core of first-year coach Jared Cardoso’s staff. The Clippers have been in every game this season, but their inexperience in the infield has come back to hurt them in losses to Coventry and North Kingstown. Clapprood will play third when he’s not pitching and talented athlete Ryan Larson mans short. Varsity newcomer Joey Machado starts at second and Lucas Lariviere is at first. The outfield is filled with speedsters, as Marc DiSalvo, Alec Lavallee and Harthan will be out there. The Clippers also have some talent in the freshman class with the likes of Andy Ray and Connor Allard.
Head coach’s take: “We’re going to be in every game because we can pitch, we just need to find a way to win those games whether it’s with timely hitting or good defense. I really like this team because they work hard and want to improve. We’ve shown we can compete with the best teams in the state, now we just have to find a way to win those games.”
LINCOLN
Head coach: Steve Reynolds Sr.
2019 league record: 8-10 (Division I-B)
2019 postseason results: Lost to Cranston West (1-0) in D-I preliminaries.
Returning players: Nick Toro, senior, C/INF; Nate Kelly, senior, P/OF; John Bennett, senior, INF; Daniel Fish, senior, P/OF; Julian Horan, senior, P/OF; Vaun Larisa, senior, P/SS; Jake Foster, junior, P/OF.
Notable newcomers: Marcus Mensah, junior, P/OF; Giuseppe Lisi, junior, P/INF; Elijah Moffat, OF; Donavon Lopez, sophomore, P/INF; Steven Agostinelli, sophomore, C; Caden Specht, sophomore, OF; Ryan Allen, sophomore, INF/OF; Joe Conti, freshman, INF.
Outlook: In Toro, the Lions are anchored by one of top players in the area who hopefully gets his due on a state-wide level. Behind the plate, he possesses a strong arm. He’s also a power threat who’ll anchor the middle of the lineup. College-wise, Toro plans to join the URI baseball team for the 2023 season. “He’s a captain who’s also a great leader … someone who leads by example,” said Reynolds Sr. about Toro. … In Kelly, Fish, Horan, Larisa, Foster, and Mensah, the Lions have plenty of quality arms at their disposal. “We don’t have the so-called lights-out stud, but we have good depth,” said Reynolds Sr. … After Toro, Lincoln is looking for a few players to step to the forefront and contribute offensively. … A Pawtucket native who’s synonymous who baseball throughout the Blackstone Valley, Reynolds Sr. was appointed to the Lincoln post during the summer of 2019. … Grade-wise, the 2021 Lions break down as follows: six seniors, three juniors, three sophomores, and one freshman.
Head coach’s take: “They’re a good group that has a lot of potential. We’ll see where it goes. They’ll have to do it individually but also as a group. They have to commit to working hard every single day.”
MOUNT ST. CHARLES
Head coach: Paul Jacques
2019 league record: 12-6 (Division II-B)
2019 postseason results: Defeated Narragansett (4-3) in D-II preliminaries; defeated Middletown (7-5) in D-II quarterfinals; defeated Tolman (two games to one) in D-II semifinals; defeated Barrington (two games to none) in D-II finals.
Returning players: Brendan Donahue, senior, OF; Ceejay Laquerre, senior, P/SS.
Notable newcomers: Alec Rizzi, senior, C; Eddie Mulligan, senior, 3B; Gage Jacques, junior, 1B/OF; Matt Eagan, junior, P/OF; Deke Mousseau, sophomore, P/OF; A.J. Parrillo, sophomore, 1B/DH; Garrick Godin, sophomore, P; Deke Mousseau, sophomore, P/OF; Teddy Merrill, sophomore, INF/OF; Brady Garthee, sophomore, sophomore, INF; Kyle Wagener, sophomore, P/OF; Connor Thibault, freshman, freshman, P/2B; Emmanuel Adeyeye, freshman, OF/C; Connor Michaud, freshman, OF.
Outlook: The defending D-II champs from the 2019 season weren’t afforded the opportunity to defend their crown as the Mounties find themselves competing in the state’s top division for the first time since 2012. … No question, Laquerre is the team’s the best athlete. You can find him at shortstop when he’s not taking the mound as Mount’s top pitcher. He also bats leadoff. … Donahue can play both left field and center field. Like Laquerre, he’s also a captain and going to need to provide a substantial contribution in the batter’s box. … Rizzi is another captain and slides into the catcher’s spot that was previously manned by 2020 graduate Trey Bourque. “He’s learning on the fly and doing what we’re asking him to do,” said Jacques about Rizzi. … The fourth captain is Mulligan, a late-season callup when the Mounties won it all two years ago. … Godin is the No. 2 starter. … There’s enough trust in Thibault’s pitching ability that Jacques won’t hesitate to throw the ninth grader out there in pressure-packed situations. … Mousseau is another pitching option. “He’s thrown some bullpens. We’re looking to get him out there soon,” said Jacques. … The biggest question surrounding MSC is whether the team will supply enough offense … The Mounties are not featuring JV program this spring. Thus, the varsity player pool is deeper than what Jacques has been accustomed to during past seasons.
Head coach’s take: “They’re hard workers. There are no complaints about their work ethic. They want to learn the game and they want to get better. They understand that we’re up a big hill [competing in D-I] but they’ve been putting in the effort the entire time.”
TOLMAN
Head coach: Theo Murray
2019 league record: 11-7 (Division II-A)
2019 postseason results: Defeated Woonsocket (4-2) in D-II preliminaries; defeated West Warwick (6-0) in D-II quarterfinals; lost to Mount St. Charles (two games to one) in D-II semifinals.
Returning players: Lonnie Santiago, senior, 2B/SS/OF; Alex Medeiros, senior, P/SS; Elijah Garneau, senior, P/1B/OF; Corey Pereira, junior, 2B/OF; Andrew Massey, junior, P/C/OF.
Notable newcomers: Brad Nunez, senior, OF; Justin DeCosta, senior, 1B/OF; Isaac Garneau, junior, P/1B/OF; Devan Zigbuo, junior, OF; Jaymond Labossiere, sophomore, P/3B; Aidan Cherniawski, freshman, P/C; Elijah Bernardo, freshman, 3B/OF; Joseph DaCruz, freshman, OF;
Outlook: When the RIIL put all the facts and figures into their calculator, the Tigers emerged as the 16th and final team on the D-I cutline. The hope was that a team below Tolman in the rankings would step forward so that Tigers could remain a D-II team, but no dice. Now, the Tigers find themselves competing against the best that the state has to offer. For example, they are facing defending state champion Bishop Hendricken in a home-and-away series on June 2 (at Slater Park) and June 5 (in Warwick). … Santiago was a solid contributor as a ninth grader. Now he’s being asked to shoulder a greater workload both in the field and at the plate. … Medeiros will be at shortstop when he isn’t pitching. “He’s our glue,” said Murray. … Massey is a lefty who looks to provide as many innings as he can every time he steps on the mound. … It’s baptism-by-fire for several freshmen who Murray believes will help make up the core of the next great Tolman team. It’s a list that includes Labossiere, Cherniawski, Bernardo, and DaCruz.
Head coach’s take: “The strikeouts where we’re looking and the flyballs that don’t advance the runner, those are the things we’re trying to eliminate. We need to get guys on base. We’re also learning that one mistake at this level can turn very quickly and lead to a 10-run inning. Regardless of the level, the game of baseball comes down to who can make the fewest mistakes.”
DIVISION II
BURRILLVILLE
Head coach: Nicholas Harriman
2019 league record: 5-13 (Division II-A)
2019 postseason results: Did not qualify.
Returning players: Jared Deschamps, senior, OF; Jonathan Bergin, senior, INF; Carlo Acquisto, junior, P/OF; Mike Allen, junior SS; Dean Ayotte, junior, P/1B; Kyle Bousquet, junior, OF; Ben DiChiaro, INF/OF; Mason Doucette, junior, C; Matthew Gibeau, junior, OF; Eathan McClure, junior, P/INF; Joshua Simpson, junior, P/OF.
Notable newcomers: Troy Phillips, senior, OF; Jack Farrell, sophomore, P/INF; Alexander Pearson, sophomore, 1B; Joseph DeCesare, freshman, INF.
Outlook: Simpson and Farrell make up the top two slots in the Broncos’ rotation. Both are similar in that they throw strikes and attack the zone. … Acquisto is the leadoff hitter who can get on base and steal some bags. “He plays with a lot of confidence,” said Harriman. … McClure and Acquisto represent Burrillville’s top two options coming out of the bullpen. … The middle of the lineup is anchored by Ayotte and DiChiaro. … Deschamps and Bergin are playing varsity baseball for the first time since their freshman year. … Harriman takes over as head coach after previously leading Burrillville’s JV program.
Head coach’s take: “If I had to pick one strength, it’s that all 15 players on the roster are baseball players who understand the game. We may not have a top guy in in terms of who’s the best in the division, but no matter who I put in there, I have confidence that they’ll get the job done.”
NORTH SMITHFIELD
Head coach: Jon Leddy
2019 league record: 5-13 (Division II-B)
2019 postseason results: Did not qualify.
Returning players: Cole Skinner, junior, P/2B/1B; David Doherty, P/SS; Ethan Lussier, senior, OF.
Notable newcomers: Chris Marcoux, junior; OF; Ethan Correia, sophomore, OF; Josh Neves, freshman, IF; Joe Samek, sophomore, RF; Ethan Battersby, sophomore, 2B; Wyatt Letizia, freshman, CF; Billy Connell, sophomore, LF; Ethan Harnois, sophomore, P/1B; Charles Rapoza, sophomore, OF; Kayden Artruc, freshman, 3B/P; Danny White, sophomore, C.
Outlook: The Northmen are inexperienced, but they have shown in the first two weeks of the season they can pitch. Sophomore Ethan Harnois has delivered a pair of impressive starts in wins over West Warwick and Mount Pleasant, while Cole Skinner was also solid against West Warwick before his defense collapsed behind him in a mercy-rule loss. Coach Jon Leddy doesn’t have enough kids to form a JV team, but he has plenty of young kids who can play. The outfield features a freshman (Wyatt Letizia) and a pair of sophomores in Joe Samek and Billy Connell. Sophomore Danny White is the primary catcher, while Skinner can play every infield position. David Doherty can pitch, but will primarily play shortstop and sophomore Ethan Battersby is penciled in at second base. Skinner will play on the right side of the infield when he’s not pitching and Harnois will play at first when he’s not on the bump.
Head coach’s take: “We’re young and just trying to take it one game at a time. We want to go out and improve each game out. We’re trying to build this program back up. I know all of the schools are hurting with numbers because of everything that is going on, but having 12 guys for a baseball team is not easy. I love the youth that we have. This is probably the hardest working team that I’ve had with the least amount of fooling around. These guys just want to be here and play baseball.”
ST. RAPHAEL
Head coach: Tom “Saar” Sorrentine
2019 league record: 14-4 (Division II-B)
2019 postseason results: Lost to Prout (2-0) in D-II quarterfinals.
Returning players: Taylor Gaspar, senior, P/OF; Nolan Potter, senior, P/SS; Ben Force, senior, C; Miles DeMacedo, junior, OF.
Notable newcomers: Samuel White, senior, OF; Cooper Arnold, senior; OF; Jason Yany, junior, DH; Andrew Rodriguez, senior, P/1B; Timothy Breen, sophomore, 1B; Jonathan Quinn, sophomore, P/2B; Carson Dupras, freshman, OF; Jaiden Torres, freshman, P/3B; Michael Frausto, freshman, P/SS/3B/2B.
Outlook: Sorrentine admits he needed to get creative in his quest to put the nine best players out there. In other words, players who are used to playing one position find themselves in a new spot. “We only have 13 guys on the team. We don’t have a lot of options,” said Sorrentine. … The lone SRA player who wasn’t asked to shift elsewhere was Gaspar, a centerfielder who has committed to play baseball at Division II Stonehill College. … Potter and White are the 1-2 pitching punch that SRA will rely upon. Potter is a righty while White comes at hitters from the left side of the rubber. “Hopefully those guys can get us some wins,” said Sorrentine. … In terms of bullpen options, Sorrentine has Gaspar along with Quinn, Torres, Frausto, and Rodriguez. “We’re looking for someone to step up when we have a three-game week,” said Sorrentine. … Gaspar bats leadoff followed by Quinn, Potter, Force, and Cooper. … Brown was the original option at catcher before suffering an offseason shoulder injury. Now, it’s incumbent upon Force to hold down the fort. “He’s a gutsy kid who’s giving us everything he can,” said Sorrentine about Force.
Head coach’s take: “We don’t have a veteran team so have to keep building and building. The young guys were overwhelmed in the beginning but they’re getting better. We have a bunch of baseball-only guys and they’re getting into it. We need that.”
WOONSOCKET
Head coach: Tommy Brien
2019 league record: 9-9 (Division II-B)
2019 postseason results: Lost to Tolman (4-2) in D-II preliminaries.
Returning players: Nick Strojny, senior, P; Sean Anelundi, senior, C.
Notable newcomers: Jaden Violette, sophomore; 3B; Isaiah Figueroa, freshman, OF; Shayne Godin, freshman, SS; Adam Beaudry, INF.
Outlook: Stronjy and Anelundi are the captains as well as the two pillars that Brien will lean upon during a season where youth will be served for the Villa Novans. … Two of the more promising players in the program are a pair of ninth graders. Godin and Figueroa are two youthful cornerstones that Brien plans to build around. … On the pitching front, Stronjy will be joined by Godin along with sophomore Jaden Violette and junior Jesus Lanzo. … After missing the past week due to a COVID-19 issue, Woonsocket resumes its season Tuesday with a home game against Mount Pleasant. The Novans played one game before the shutdown.
Head coach’s take: “We’re excited to roll out a very good class of younger players and hoping to grab a playoff berth out of what I believe is the toughest subdivision in Division II.”
DIVISION III
BLACKSTONE VALLEY PREP
Head coach: Ed Laskowski
2019 record: 11-2 (Coastal Prep League)
2019 postseason results: Won the Coastal Prep League.
Returning players: Julian Aceituno, senior, P/3B/2B; Jadin Cornelio, senior, P/SS; Aexis Catalan, junior, P/SS/2B; Michael Mendez, junior, OF; Chris Rodriguez, junior, P/1B/3B.
Notable newcomers: Jaiuan Winfield, senior, OF; Danny Garcia, senior, OF; Jonathan Uribe, junior, OF; Devin Casson, sophomore, C; Kyrell Fontaine, sophomore, OF/DH; Oliver Parker, sophomore, 3B/OF; Nick Iannetta, freshman, 2B/OF.
Outlook: BVP can now officially say that the leap has been made from the Coastal Prep League to the R.I. Interscholastic League. The Pride were set to join the RIIL ranks in 2020 before the arrival of COVID-19. … The three captains are Aceituno, Cornelio, and Rodriguez. … Aceituno goes about his business with little fanfare. “He puts his nose down and works exceptionally hard,” said Laskowski. ‘He’ll do just about everything for us this year. He’s a kid with a lot of heart.”… Cornelio has been a cornerstone since the inception of the BVP program. He’ll anchor the top of the rotation. “Just like a lot of kids, he took it hard when we learned that we wouldn’t have a [2020] season,” said Laskowski. “He’s another guy who can play anywhere and is smart on the basepaths.” …On Rodriguez, Laskowski said, “He’s a kid who has grown in stature and physical fitness. He put in a ton of work during the offseason and dedicated a lot of time to the game of baseball. He’s been a vocal leader and someone who would be a special player just about anywhere. He plays hard and wants to win.” … At catcher, BVP is in good hands with Casson. … Two years ago, Mendez was newcomer to the game. Now, he’s a starter who posted a two-hit game this past Friday against Shea. “He’s gone from someone who struggled to catch the ball to someone we feel pretty comfortable about putting out there at one of the corner outfield spots,” said Laskowski. … Parker is a promising youngster who makes solid contact and features steady glovework at third base.
Head coach’s take: “Hopefully we can make a name for ourselves in a new league during this special time. We know the teams in D-III are tough and we’re going to try and battle what seems like every other day. We’re so excited and so hungry to be out there.”
CENTRAL FALLS
Head coach: Tito Santos
2019 league record: 3-14 (Division III)
2019 postseason results: Did not qualify.
Returning players: Leudy Garcia, senior, P/SS; Levar Mathis, junior, P/SS/OF
Notable newcomers: Antonio Gomes, senior, OF; Luiggy Martinez, junior, 3B; Paul Peralta, junior, 1B/OF; Audrey Guzman, sophomore, 2B/OF; Joysel Martinez, sophomore, C; Dominic Robbio, sophomore, P/1B/2B; Jehiler Pina, sophomore, P/OF; Joysel Martinez, sophomore, C; Wist Santos, sophomore, 1B/OF; Odair Teixeira, freshman, OF.
Outlook: A switch hitter, Garcia plans to bat exclusively lefthanded in an effort to take full advantage of the short porch in right field at the refurbished Macomber Stadium. Santos believes the sky’s the limit in terms of what’s in store for Garcia after he graduates from C.F. … Mathis a key player who might be the top male athlete in the high school. He’s also the starting quarterback of the Warriors’ football team. … Santos has been impressed with Teixeira, who in three weeks has gone from never picking up a baseball in his life to recording hits in varsity games. “He’s getting it,” said Santos. “Very impressed with this young man.”
Head coach’s take: “I like their effort and how eager they are to learn. I’ll teach them something and they’ll say, ‘No one has ever taught it to me like that.’” They want me to throw more at them, but I’ve got to cool them off by saying, ‘We’re not there yet, but we’re getting there.”
DAVIES TECH
Head coach: Justin Medeiros
2019 league record: 2-15 (Division III)
2019 postseason results: Did not qualify.
Returning players: Senior, Joe Coelho, senior, P/1B; Nick Rossi, senior, INF/OF; Jase Deanseris, junior, P/2B; David Laquale, junior, P/C/SS; Robby Spardello, junior, INF.
Notable newcomers: Antonio Cabral, sophomore, OF; Noah Campanelli, sophomore, P/C/INF.
Outlook: Davies welcomes back five starters returning from the 2019 campaign. Unfortunately, the Patriots lost some players from that aforementioned campaign due to work commits and ineligibility. …The captains are Coelho and Rossi. … Deanseris and Laquale were Second-Team All-Division performers and will try to increase their production being two years older now. … For the first time in years, Davies has pitching depth and hopes to utilize that depth to its advantage. Coelho and Deanseris are the top-of-rotation starters while Laquale and Campanelli are expected to see significant time on the mound. … The roster features five freshmen. The hope is that a few of them can emerge and round out the bottom third of the lineup … The starting quarterback of the football team, Cabral represents one of the keys to what the Patriots hope will be a successful season. … In addition to pitching, Campanelli is expected to provide some fire power behind the plate as the Patriots’ starting catcher.
Head coach’s take: “The players are so happy to be back on the field to play one of the sports they love. It really was unfortunate that we lost the season last year, but I really feel that missing last season made my players mentally and physically stronger. They are eager to play this year and have a razor-sharp focus on the competition. Our success this season will be determined by the amount of hard work we put in during our practices day-in and day-out. The backbone of this 2021 baseball team will be our defense. From what I have seen so far, this team is by far one of the best defensive teams I’ve had during my tenure as head coach.”
SHEA
Head coach: Dino Campopiano
2019 league record: 9-8 (Division III)
2019 postseason results: Defeated Paul Cuffee (8-0) in D-III quarterfinals; lost to Exeter/West Greenwich (two games to none) in D-III semifinals.
Returning players: Jayden Acosta, senior, P/3B; Natanael Gonzalez-Ortiz, senior 1B/2B/3B; Ian Montanez, junior, P/C/SS.
Notable newcomers: Tony Morgan, senior, OF; Chris Ramos, senior, OF; Daishon Alves, junior, OF; Anilton Semedo, junior, P/OF; Kaden Lach, sophomore, P/OF; Walny Arache, sophomore, 2B; Cam Seaver, sophomore, P/C/SS; Dylan Sheehan, sophomore, C/1B; Carlos Carmona, freshman, P/INF/OF; Brian Vanasse, freshman, 1B.
Outlook: Campopiano calls Gonzalez-Ortiz, “a joy to coach and someone we’re lucky to have.” … The Raiders jumped right into the season without the benefit of a scrimmage, hence Campopiano and trusty assistants Jimmy Torres and Steve DeMeo are learning on the fly about who can do what as well as discovering the positions that best matches up with their strengths. … Acosta and Gonzalez-Ortiz are expected to anchor the middle of the lineup. … In terms of pitching, the Raiders are still figuring out who to count on as far as starters and relievers.
Head coach’s take: “It’s a young team and the guys are working hard. A lot of guys are new to the high school game. They’re learning and it’s been a lot of fun to coach them.”
