Emma DiPardo’s introduction to tennis started when her father signed her up for lessons at a local park in Lincoln. She was eight years old.
She remembers her initial feelings towards the sport being lukewarm at best.
“Eventually, I started liking it more,” said DiPardo, now a sophomore at Lincoln High. “That led to me playing more than once a week.”
Fast forward to this past fall season where DiPardo shined as the No. 1 singles player on the Lions’ roster. From compiling an impressive 15-1 record against Division II competition, to earning Second Team All-State honors, it figures to be an exciting over the next two years for someone who now can’t live without tennis.
For what DiPardo accomplished as a 10th grader, she’s being recognized as the MVP of the Call/Times All-Area Girls’ Tennis Team.
Before delving into the particulars of what enabled DiPardo to flourish in 2021, let’s rewind to her freshman season that was regulated to COVID-19 region-specific competitive play. She was Lincoln’s No. 2 singles player but was hungry for more.
“I was mad at myself because I wanted to be No. 1 as a freshman. That was my goal,” said DiPardo. “Looking back, playing [out of the No. 2 spot] was probably better because there wasn’t as much pressure on me to win.”
The quest to become the undisputed top singles player on the Lincoln roster was one that DiPardo didn’t enter into lightly.
“I played pretty much every day over the summer which definitely helped me to become No. 1,” said DiPardo. “Being the No. 2 player [as a ninth grader] definitely pushed me because I wanted it.”
Heading into the Oct. 14 match against Portsmouth, DiPardo was in the running to be ranked No. 1 among Division II singles players.
“I knew I would probably have to win that match in order to become that,” said DiPardo. “I wanted to make sure I was focused and present.”
In the state tournament as the top seed among D-II singles players, DiPardo won her first-round match before losing in the second round. Overall, she finished 11th among players across the RIIL’s three separate divisions.
Team-wise, DiPardo made sure her fellow Lincoln players stayed on point, while making sure they enjoyed themselves.
“Whenever I could, I would give my teammates some advice as to how they could improve their game,” she said. “Hopefully they looked up to me.”
Stated Lincoln head coach Brandon Lahoud, “Emma works hard, is extremely passionate about her craft, and also works with younger players to help them improve their craft in a sport she truly cares about.”
DiPardo keeps her tennis skills sharp year-round out of the Providence Tennis Academy.
“Depending on my school schedule, I’ll go there 3-4 times during the week,” said DiPardo, also named First Team All-Division.
Now let’s get to know more about the area’s top girls tennis players from this past fall season:
SINGLES
Laurel Christensen, sophomore
Mount St. Charles
Competing against the top players in Division II out of the No. 1 singles spot for the Mounties, Christensen merited inclusion on the Second Team All-Division roster.
Jonna Maas, junior
Cumberland
An exchange student from Germany, Mass started the season at No. 3 singles before it became clear that she possessed the talent to be moved up a spot. She finished the campaign as the Clippers’ No. 2 singles player. … Named Second Team All-Division. … Stated Cumberland head coach Brandon Hannaway, “Jonna very rarely made any errors. Her play regularly drew the attention of opposing coaches. The only shame is that this was her only season, as she will be returning to Germany at the end of the school year. She will be sorely missed.”
Alexis Poluvatzick, freshman
Cumberland
Poluvatzick had her sights set on claiming the No. 1 singles spot on the Clippers’ ladder and succeeded in achieving said goal. … Facing off against the best that Division I had to offer, Poluvatzick’s accuracy with her serving stood out the deeper she progressed in her matches. … Advanced to the Round of 16 of the state singles tournament, a distinction that earned her Second Team All-State honors. … Stated Hannaway, “She is going to be an exciting player to watch over the next three years as her play becomes more refined.”
Alexys Tavares, sophomore
St. Raphael
Compiled a strong season for the Saints, finishing with a 12-4 season at No. 2 singles and advancing to the first round of the RIIL state tournament. … Named Second Team All-Division.
Christina Wilk, senior
St. Raphael
A four-year member of the SRA program, Wilk was a co-captain of the 2021 squad that finished second in the D-III standings (15-1) and went into the postseason as the No. 2 seed. … Compiled a 9-7 record at No. 1 singles … Named First Team All-Division. … Stated St. Raphael head coach Scott Corain, “Christina always gave it her all every match.”
DOUBLES
Caroline Monaco, junior &
Isabella Sughrue, senior
Mount St. Charles
Playing out of the No. 1 doubles spot, Monaco and Sughrue finished with an impressive 14-3 record that included two victories in the qualifying portion of the open state tournament. … Their efforts earned them First Team All-Division. … Sughrue also earned team sportsmanship and MVP honors for her leadership and performance this past season.
Blessy Monte de Ramos, senior &
Ella Olea, senior
St. Raphael
Both three-year players, Ramos and Olea finished the season with an 8-3 record at first doubles. … Named First Team All-Division. … Stated Corain, “Blessy and Ella always were willing to play any position and worked hard in every match.”
