PAWTUCKET — There are plenty of adjectives that can be used to describe the – first - 2021 girls volleyball season. The season was short, quiet and out of place.
It was also a successful one for many of the Valley’s 11 squads. Two of them – St. Raphael and Woonsocket – brought home division titles, while there were glimpses of a brighter future for some of the area’s Division I and Division II programs.
The challenge in putting together a Call/Times All-Area team was rewarding the Novans and Saints for their superb seasons, while also finding room to honor the girls who battled against the state’s best teams. St. Raphael junior three-year starter Victoria Adegboyega was an easy choice for MVP after leading the Saints to their second straight D-III title. She’s joined on the all-area team by a pair of teammates and six other girls who made the most of the short season.
Maddie Nault, senior, setter
St. Raphael
Nault graduates as the most decorated player in program history. Not only did she set in three straight Division III titles matches – winning the last two – but she also reached milestones that will be tough to match for the next Saint who pilots the team’s offense.
Nault earned the starting job early in her sophomore season and she went on to record over 1,000 assists in under three seasons.
In her senior season, Nault produced 264 assists, a team-high 49 aces and 15 kills for a squad that rebounded from an opening-day loss to Central Falls to go on to beat Rogers in the Division III final.
“She has meant everything to this program,” St. Raphael coach Cory Linhares said. “All six spots are equal to some degree, but it’s so important to have a setter and it’s the biggest piece of the puzzle to fill. She’s the quarterback in football or the midfielder in soccer, she just distributes the ball to her hitters and doesn’t make mistakes. She keeps everyone in engaged all the time – you saw it in the championship game after we got whacked in the first game.”
Tatyana Vicente, senior, outside hitter
St. Raphael
The common label for a player like Vicente is a jack of all trades but a master of none, but that isn’t exactly true for the Saint. Vicente was the team’s best outside hitter, but if she was needed, she could’ve also been the starting libero. And her best asset might be her flummoxing jump float serve that led to 45 aces.
Vicente was second on the team with 102 digs and she augmented the team’s middle-focused attack with 61 kills.
“She can do everything. She can serve, pass and hit,” Linhares said. “She sets during the club season because she has such great hands. The thing that gets overlooked when it comes to her is she works so hard because she wants to be successful so bad. She’ll dive for tips that others wouldn’t go for. Just like Maddie, she’s a captain and a leader.”
Aje’ana Coleman,
sophomore, outside hitter
Woonsocket High
When the Division IV champion Novans were struggling to get out of a particular service rotation, setter Bella Mencarini would invariably look to Coleman to deliver a kill. It didn’t matter if the sophomore was in the front row or the back row, Coleman would usually deliver to help the young Novans on their way.
Coleman, who helped the Novans overcome a 2-0 deficit in the D-IV final to top-seeded Providence Country Day, produced 85 kills on 224 attacks. She added 27 aces and 52 digs.
“AJ is a coach’s dream,” Woonsocket first-year coach Wayne Poitras said. “She does what it takes to get the job done whether it was swinging for the kill or hitting the floor for a game-changing dig. She’s an all around perfect volleyball player.”
Gianna Santangelo, senior, libero
Cumberland High
As a libero, Santangelo was the captain of the team’s defense, she also happened to be the team’s only captain. She proved to be astute choice to lead the team because under her leadership the Clippers improved as the season went along. They lost their first 12 games of the season before sweeping Barrington. The Clippers went on to earn a playoff win over East Greenwich before being swept by eventual champion North Kingstown.
Santangelo led the Clippers with over 17 digs a match and she also produced nearly three aces a contest.
“She was a great captain and she led by example,” Cumberland coach David Dejesus said. “Everything we did on offense started with her making a great pass. She worked hard and was a big reason we improved so much from the beginning of the season until the end.”
Savanna Martinez, senior, middle hitter
Central Falls
Only one team beat St. Raphael this season and a big reason Central Falls shocked the Saints to start the season was the play of Martinez, who gamely battled with Adegboyega and Amaya Dowdy in the middle. Martinez helped the Warriors earn a home quarterfinal where they were beaten by Narragansett.
Martinez averaged six kills, 10 digs and two aces per match.
“Savannah is an unselfish, committed player who had perfect attendance – she never missed a practice or a game,” Central Falls coach Richard Sousa said. “Her versatility helped our team have a successful season.”
Ally Melnychuk, senior, setter
Mount St. Charles
Finally, Melnychuk was afforded the opportunity to play her natural position and all she did was pilot the Mounties back to the playoffs after a disappointing 2019. After playing in the back row during her freshman season, the Mountie spent the previous two seasons delivering kills as an outside hitter.
Mount didn’t need her to hit this season, which allowed Melnychuk to play her natural position.
“She was the rock of our team,” Mount coach Josh D’Abate said. “She did a great job distributing and she did a great job leading. Without her I don’t know if we’re successful and we turn the corner to get back to being the team we want to be. She was an integral part of what we d id and she helped the team going forward.”
Amanda Pierce, sophomore, outside hitter
Mount St. Charles
A big reason Melnychuk didn’t need to hit this season was because Pierce worked hard during the pandemic to become a legitimate Division I attacking option. The sophomore was at her best in some of Mount’s impressive wins early in the season. She was the difference in the fifth game when the Mounties beat eventual state finalist South Kingstown.
Pierce was also her team’s best player in the Division I quarterfinal defeat to La Salle Academy.
“You kind of saw the potential she had as a freshman and this season you could see her get more and more comfortable defensively,” D’Abate said. “As a coach – and for anyone who was there – that La Salle match was an eye opener because she was great defensively and did a good job at the net. That match put her in a great position moving forward.”
Katelyn Paine, senior,
middle hitter
Burrillville
Paine made it very clear early in the season she was going to be a force to be reckoned with. She produced over 25 kills in a five-game defeat to Johnston and also in a sweep of Lincoln. Paine, a team captain who played all the way around, was also impressive in wins over North Smithfield and Exeter-West Greenwich to help the Broncos reach the playoffs.
Paine’s season came to an unfortunate end when she suffered an ankle injury early in a victory over Mt. Hope.
“Katelyn was a huge asset to our team,” Burrillville coach Heather Farrell said. “She scored the points when we needed her to come through and she delivered the serves when we needed her to. She’s just a great all-around player and a great captain. Because of the type of season it was, it was always rocky and she brought the team together and settled everyone down when we needed it.”
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.