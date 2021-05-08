The beauty of the 2021 high school softball season is that every team in the state has already brushed up against adversity long before an official pitch was thrown in an actual game.
No one has stepped onto the diamond for an interscholastic game since June of 2019 — the 2020 season was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since then, a lot has changed.
Several teams have changed divisions – upward movement and heading down. A handful of local clubs were left no choice but to form co-ops due to low participation. The number of actual divisions has increased from three to four.
Still, the most noticeable difference – one that jumps off the page – comes when examining the makeup of each team’s roster. Essentially, coaches are breaking in not one but two grade levels – this year’s sophomores, who weren’t afforded a freshman season to get acclimated to varsity (or JV) life, and this year’s group of ninth graders.
“It’s good to have youth in the program, but they’re all new because we didn’t have a season last year,” said Cumberland head coach Marty Crowley. “To be fair to everybody, we decided to keep extra kids. It’s tough to judge what they can and can’t do in four days.”
As different as things appear to be, the season figures to look normal. Teams can look forward to a postseason tournament following a five-week regular season, hence the goal of reaching Rhode Island College remains the primary objective.
As for who to keep an eye on, here’s a look at the squads that fall within the Call/Times readership. Schools were arranged alphabetically within their corresponding divisions.
DIVISION I
CUMBERLAND
Head coach: Marty Crowley
2019 league record: 7-11 (Division I-Thornton)
2019 postseason results: Lost to East Providence (7-2) in D-I single-elimination preliminary round.
Returning players: Abbie Vallely, senior, P, Lizzie Pickering, senior, OF; Abby LaRose, senior, 3B; Madison Zancan, senior, 2B; Olivia Badeau, senior, SS.
Notable newcomers: Kelsey Carr, senior, 3B; Ashley Hartsfield, senior, C; Sarah Lanzi, senior, OF; Emily Lanoue, junior, OF; Jenna Rivers, junior, INF; Reilly Austin, sophomore, 1B/P; Leah Kilby, sophomore, 2B; Allison Casavant, freshman, OF; Lacie Grenier, freshman, OF; C.C. Lanzi, freshman, P/1B.
Outlook: One of the reasons why Crowley went with Vallely, Pickering, LaRose, and Badeau as this year’s captains is that each one brings something different to the table. Besides their individual skill sets, their leadership will be essential with the Clippers welcoming 20 players between the freshmen and sophomore classes. “They’ve all been on the same page since being named as captains,” said Crowley. “We’re talking about four players who are driven and know what it takes to compete at this level.” … LaRose and Badeau form a solid left side of the infield. More experience can be found at second base in Zancan. … Pitching-wise, Cumberland is in good hands with Vallely. Her backups are Austin and Lanzi. “We’re going to need all of them to contribute from an efficiency standpoint,” said Crowley.
Head coach’s take: “We’re going to need to hit the ball with consistency. That’s one area where we really struggled a couple of years ago. If we do that, plus a number of other fundamental things, we’ll be okay.”
ST. RAPHAEL
Head coach: Ron LaBree
2019 regular-season league record: 16-0 (Division II-Penkala)
2019 postseason results: Defeated Exeter/West Greenwich (9-0) in D-II single-elimination preliminary round; defeated West Warwick (4-3) in D-II single-elimination quarterfinals; lost to Scituate (3-1) in D-II double-elimination first round; lost to Rogers (5-0) in D-II losers’ bracket first round.
Returning players: Jillian Serra, senior, 1B/3B; Maddy Nault, senior 3B/SS; Ava Whiteside, senior, C/3B; Kasey Contreras, senior, OF; Katherine Bianchi, senior, OF; Sophia Bianchi, senior OF; Cailene Dupras, senior, C/SS/3B; Tori Jacques, senior, 2B/OF; Mia D’Orazio, junior, OF; Sami Simonds, junior, P.
Notable newcomers: Bryce DeGasparre, junior, P/OF; Sydney Duclos, junior, P/OF; Gemma D’Orazio, freshman, C/SS.
Outlook: One must go back to the 2010 season to find the last time the Saints competed in the state’s top division. … Serra and Nault are the captains and will anchor the heart of the lineup Fitting the pieces around them is still a work in progress. … To give you an idea of how young the Saints were two years ago when they achieved a perfect regular season, SRA returns six players. Two of them achieved All-Division honors (Serra, Jacques) while Simonds made All-State. … Simonds is the undisputed ace, but LaBree doesn’t want her to stand in the circle game-after-game. To that end, innings will be distributed to Duclos and DeGasparre. “Depending on who we’re playing is going to determine who’s going to pitch,” said LaBree. … Whiteside and Dupras are in the mix at catcher along with D’Orazio, a ninth grader who’s made a strong impression in the early going. … Jacques plans to continue her softball career at St. Bonaventure. In her final high school season, she’ll bat leadoff and see more action at second base as opposed to the outfield. “Mentally, she’s one of those kids who has it,” said LaBree.
Head coach’s take: “We will have to rely on small ball and take advantage of any mistakes the opposing team may make. We will not be able to give teams extra outs. We are looking forward to playing games after having last year off. We are looking forward to seeing how we measure up with the rest of Division I. If we are going to have a successful season, we will have to minimize mistakes and hang our hat on defense.”
DIVISION II
LINCOLN
Head coach: Alyssa McCoart
2019 regular-season league record: 1-17 (Division I-Sullivan)
2019 postseason results: Did not qualify.
Returning players: Amanda Conti, senior, SS/3B; Jenna Burlingame, senior, P/1B; Elizabeth Hien, senior, C/2B; Julia Donfrancesco, junior, 1B/OF; Gabriella Feole, junior, 3B/1B; Catherine Hien, junior, OF; Kayla Kumar, junior, OF; Sara Lind, junior, OF/C; Hannah Tillson, junior, 2B/SS Houstyn McConaghy, junior, P; Alexia Noel, 11th, OF.
Notable newcomers: Kelsey Smith, sophomore, 1B; Lauren Cipriano, freshman, P/2B.
Outlook: The Lions are hoping to find their footing in a new division after taking their lumps in Division I in recent seasons. The last time the program posted a winning record in league play was 2015. … The captains are the team’s three seniors: Conti, Burlingame, and Hien. … Lincoln welcomes six players back from the 2019 squad. Half of this year’s team consists of freshmen and sophomores who have no varsity experience … The Lions feature three pitchers on the roster: Burlingame, McConaghy, and Cipriano. All of them will get multiple turns in the circle. … Offensively, the Lions feature enough players who can put the ball in play and make solid contact.
Head coach’s take: “It feels great to be back out there this season with the team after missing all of last year. We have been working hard, staying focused, and are eager to start playing. I enjoy coaching the group of girls that we have in the fold. We’re looking forward to a memorable season. In order to have a successful season, we’re going to have to play together as a team, get contributions from everyone, execute our plays, and stick to the basics.”
MOUNT ST. CHARLES
Head coach: Henry Coleman
2019 regular-season league record: 5-13 (Division I-Thornton)
2019 postseason results: Lost to Chariho (11-0) in D-I single-elimination preliminary round.
Returning players: Kaylie Leclair, senior, SS/OF; Callie Thibault, senior, C/SS; Olivia Vendittelli, senior, 1B.
Notable newcomers: Samantha Bacon, senior, OF; Caitlin Belisle, sophomore, OF; Brooke Forget, sophomore, OF/C; Chandra Morelli, sophomore, OF; Olivia Young, sophomore, P/3B; Jade Zuena, sophomore, OF/SS; Carolyn Acker, freshman, 3B/P; Isabella Stanzione, freshman, OF/3B; Lily Vendittelli, freshman, 2B/OF.
Outlook: The Mounties feature a nice mix of upperclassmen led by this year’s captains –Thibault, Leclair, and Talia Fernandes – along with a host of newcomers. MSC returns only two starters, Thibault and Leclair. Fernandes will be sidelined for the season after suffering a knee injury during this past basketball season. … Mount will be looking to mix it up with their speed and power, along with playing small ball at times. … The Holy Cross-bound Thibault, a returning All-Division player, will be behind the plate. She’ll be asked to anchor the defense and control the running game with her arm. Offensively, Thibault has the potential become one of the division’s top hitters. … Per Coleman, two players who could have breakout seasons would be Leclair and Young. … Leclair will bat leadoff. Defensively with her speed, Leclair should have no trouble getting to just about anything hit in her direction. … Young will be Mount’s top pitcher. She features decent velocity and a nice mix of pitches that she can throw at any point in the count. She has also displayed some pop in her bat, hence why Coleman will be placing her name in the middle part of the lineup. … Coleman accepted the MSC job in Jan. 2020. Nearly a year-and-a-half later, he finally gets to coach his first high school softball game. … Similar to Lincoln, the Mounties dropped from D-I to D-II.
Head coach’s take: “It feels great for us to be back on the field after missing out on last season. I really love the attitude and effort the girls have brought since Day 1 of the season, especially the leadership from our captains. If the underclassmen can continue to develop combined with some of our top-tier players, we should have a chance to be in the hunt for a Division II playoff berth. The key will be our defense … making the routine plays, not giving up extra outs, and our offense taking advantage of opportunities when they present themselves – especially the bottom half of the batting order.”
WOONSOCKET
Head coach: Dan Belisle
2019 regular-season league record: 9-7 (Division II-Sullivan)
2019 postseason results: Lost to Scituate (10-0) in D-II single-elimination preliminary round.
Returning players: Abby Desjardins, senior, SS; Tianna Carpentier, senior, LF.
Notable newcomers: Dakota Owen, sophomore, C; Aje’ana Coleman, sophomore, 1B; Leah Rivers, senior, 2B; Rylie Forcier, sophomore, P/3B; Julia Raymond, freshman, P/3B; Amanda Almonte, freshman, IF; Erinee Agyemang, senior, OF; Bella Mencarini, sophomore, OF; Brianlys Simono, sophomore, OF; Corinna Rollins, freshman; OF.
Outlook: It’s a new beginning for the Woonsocket softball program. Since the last time the team played, three of the best players in program history graduated and the team is embarking on a new era on beautiful Dupre Field that's located in Cass Park. Coach Dan Belisle only has “one and a half” returning varsity players in shortstop Abby Desjardins and left fielder Tianna Carpentier. Rylie Forcier, younger sister of former Novan standout Lundyn Forcier, will share the pitching duties with freshman Julia Raymond. The rest of the infield – Dakota Owen, Aje’ana Coleman and Leah Rivers – has no varsity experience. Belisle said the other two outfield spots are up for grabs, but he was impressed with the play of Erinee Agyemang and Bella Mencarini in a non-league game against Cumberland. Belisle also expects his team to take some time to gel with four potential starters coming off winning the Division IV volleyball title on Saturday.
Head coach’s take: “We’re very, very inexperienced and we’re starting six sophomores or freshmen. It’s going to come for this group, but it’s going to take some time. It’s quick turnaround from volleyball to softball, but I feel pretty good that we will be playing well at the end of the season. Pitching-wise, I think our pitchers will keep us in the game and I thought Rylie and Julia threw well [against Cumberland] and thew a lot of strikes. We just need to work on keeping the ball off the fat part of the plate. Offensively, we’re going to have to play some smallball and run a little to manufacture runs. There’s some talent and potential in this lineup.”
DIVISION III
BURRILLVILLE/ NORTH SMITHFIELD CO-OP
Head coach: Bill Lacey
2019 regular-season league records: Burrillville: 10-6 (Division II-Sullivan); North Smithfield: 9-9 (Division I-Penkala)
2019 postseason results: Burrillville: Lost to Toll Gate (7-4) in D-II single-elimination preliminary round; North Smithfield: Lost to Cranston West (7-2) in D-I single-elimination preliminary round.
Returning players: Kaitlyn Pristawa, junior, catcher; Tessa LaBarre, senior, catcher/3B; Kaitlynne MacPherson, junior, catcher/3B; Jade Guertin, senior, RF; Sadie Crozier, junior, CF; Abby Fortin, junior, P/2B/LF; Isabel Costa, junior; OF; Abby Goudreau, senior, 2B; Kaitlyn Gould, senior, SS.
Notable newcomers: Julianna Colbert, sophomore, P/1B; Sam Ledger, sophomore, P/1B.
Outlook: Coach Bill Lacey setup Zoom meetings before the start of the season to integrate the North Smithfield kids in with the Burrillville kids, but that proved to be redundant because many of the Broncos and Northmen had already played together on travel teams. Lacey has the benefit of three talented pitchers, including sophomore Julianna Colbert, who Lacey believes is the best sophomore hurler in the state. Abby Fortin, a North Smithfield junior, is battle tested in Division I and should be dominant against Division III hitters. Fellow Northmen Sam Ledger will also see time in the circle. Ledger and Colbert will see time at first base, while the rest of the infield has a distinct Burrillville flavor with veterans Abby Goudreau (second base), Katelyn Gould (shortstop) and Kaitlynne MacPherson (third base) all back. North Smithfield senior Tessa LaBarre will see time at a few infield positions. The outfield will feature Fortin or Isabel Costa in left, North Smithfield speedster Sadie Crozier in center and talented Bronco Jade Guertin in right. The Broncos will play their home games at Hauser Field this season, but Lacey said their penultimate home game will be played at North Smithfield to honor LaBarre.
Head coach’s take: “I’ve known most of the North Smithfield kids through travel ball and I knew their former coach, Paul Mercier, really well, so the transition was very easy. Pitching-wise, we have a rotation with Juliana then Sam and then Abby, so everyone knows their role and everyone knows when it’s their bullpen day. I really think we’re going to pitch well, but the bats are going to take some time and I think that’s going to be the case state-wide because some kids haven’t played in almost two years. The great thing for us is we have three pitchers in such a crammed schedule. We’re playing six games in eight days at one point, but we have the pitching. As far as the division goes, I believe Middletown is going to be tough because they have a strong pitcher and Ponaganset is also going to be very good.”
DAVIES TECH
Head coach: Bob Morris
2019 regular-season league record: 3-13 (Division II-Marquis)
2019 postseason results: Did not qualify.
Returning players: Katrina Fernandes, senior, P; Vanessa Narsico, senior, INF; Panidea Melia, junior, C.
Notable newcomers: Keeara Howard, senior, OF; Vanessa Narciso, senior, INF/OF; Jessica Gonzalez, junior, OF; Panida Melia, junior, INF/OF; Julianna Rosado, junior, OF; Lilian Santos, junior, INF/OF; Reilly Murray, sophomore, SS; Jolie Pari, sophomore, 2B; Adia Labossiere, sophomore, 1B; Emma Ise, sophomore, INF/OF; Jaylene Sanchez, sophomore, OF; Sara Chiaverini, freshman, 3B.
Outlook: Fernandes and Melia are the lone returning starters from two years ago. … The captains are Fernandes and Narsico. … Youth will be served in the infield as the Patriots plan to feature an infield that’s made up of two freshmen and two sophomores. … The outfield is loaded with newcomers not just to the program but to the sport. The good news is that all the fresh faces fall under the “athlete” category since they play other sports. The best example is Howard, one of Davies’ top female basketball players over the past few seasons.
Head coach’s take: “The ladies, coaches, and myself can’t wait to hear those two words: Play ball! It has been a long time since any of us have been in a game. The most important part of this whole season is getting them on the field so they can play. This year should not be about wins, playoffs, or championships. It’s getting out there and playing. Don’t get me wrong, we want to and will compete for wins, playoffs, and a championship, but this season is so much more this year. We will need some timely hitting to get there as we rely highly on our pitching and defense. With only four players returning from the last time we played, it should be interesting to see how the holdovers and new players can come together.”
DIVISION IV
CENTRAL FALLS
Head coach: Selena Martinez
2019 regular-season league record: 9-7 (Division III)
2019 postseason results: Lost to Wheeler (18-9) in D-III semifinals.
Returning players: Savanna Martinez, senior, SS; Brianna Veveiros, senior, C; Darisel Velez, junior, P.
Notable newcomers: Sharon Figueroa, senior, OF; Stefani Peralta Mejia, senior, 1B; Jeasly Ochoa, junior, OF; Rochell Gibson, sophomore, OF; Isabella Perez-Agudelo, sophomore, OF; Ariana Ruiz-Lopez, sophomore, 2B; Alexsya Torres, sophomore, 3B; Neyi Fernandez, freshman, OF; Pamela Galva, freshman, 1B.
Outlook: What Martinez, Veveiros, and Velez have in common: All of them are solid hitters. … Martinez will be joined in the middle of the lineup by Torres, a newcomer who owns the most experience as far as actual softball abilities. Torres played for the Darlington Softball Program. … Velez takes over as the Warriors’ top pitcher while Veveiros slides in as the primary catcher – a role that’s completely brand new to her. … In terms of infield defense, it’s imperative that Martinez holds down the fort. … Central Falls isn’t lacking candidates to play the outfield. For now, the starters are Figueroa, Gibson, and Ochoa. “We’ll rotate the others in and see,” said Coach Martinez.
Head coach’s take: “Coming together is going to be very important. A lot of them are new to the sport and don’t know each other. We’re focusing on bonding as well as building skills. You’ve got to trust each other in order to make that throw to first or hit the cutoff.”
SHEA/TOLMAN CO-OP
Co-head coaches: Steve Cooper, Scott Cooper
2019 regular-season league records: Shea: 8-8 (Division III), Tolman: 5-11 (Division II-Sullivan)
2019 postseason results: Shea: Lost to Paul Cuffee (16-6) in D-III quarterfinals; Tolman: Did not qualify.
Returning players: Via Tolman: Sarah Masoian, senior INF; Hanatha Konte, senior, OF; Gina Carpenter, junior, C/INF.
Notable newcomers: Via Shea: Madison Gibbons, junior, INF/P; Amisadai Avila-Sosa, junior, INF; Briesha Paige, junior, INF/OF; Alexandra Larios, freshman, OF; Kasyra Fernandes, freshman, INF/OF; Via Tolman: Cheyenne Cooper, freshman, C/INF; Eniola Thompson, freshman, OF; Fatmata Barrie, freshman, OF.
Outlook: You can’t spell “co-op” without the letters C-O-O-P. In the case of the newly formed Pawtucket-based Co-op squad, you can’t have the Raiders and Tigers coming together without two coaches who happen to share the same last name but aren’t related. Steve Cooper is in-charge of the Shea program while Scott Cooper piloted the Tolman program that was originally lined up to play an independent schedule due to low numbers. It turned out that Shea also had a shortage of bodies, thus the forming of a two-school arrangement that hopefully lasts for just this season. … The two squads started practicing together this past Monday. … A transfer from Central Falls, Gibbons slides in as the top pitcher on the Raiders/Tigers. She is a bit of a novice, having only pitched for the local recreation league. … Masoian patrolled the outfield for the 2019 Tigers. She’s been moved to the infield … Lineup-wise, the two coaches are in the process of still figuring out who will hit where. The same goes as far as who will play where in the field.
Head coach’s take (via Steve Cooper): “They’ve jelled quickly. They’re talking. They’re having fun. Hopefully with the more games they play, the more they jell. It’s going to take time, but I think they’ll be fine.”
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03. Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
