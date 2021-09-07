PAWTUCKET — The Woonsocket football team was playing its first game in nearly 21 months, but one thing hasn’t changed for a squad that comes into the season calling themselves defending Super Bowl champions.
The Novans play tough, hard-hitting defense.
In the last month of their last campaign in 2019, the Novans allowed a total of 21 points in three playoff games before Cumberland scored just 15 in Woonsocket’s Thanksgiving Day win. The defense featured a whole new cast of kids in Friday night’s Injury Fund clash with Tolman, but the results remained the same, as Woonsocket didn’t allow a point in a tie at Max Read Field.
“I’m very excited with everything I see,” Woonsocket coach Charlie Bibeault said. “We have a lot of young talent and as coaches we thought the spotlight was going to be a little too big for them in their first varsity game, but they proved us wrong. I know Tolman has a tough offensive line over there, but our kids battled them all night.”
Because Novans opted out of playing in the spring following back-to-back Division II Super Bowl titles, very few kids have valuable varsity experience. Woonsocket, however, does have a few kids on the offensive and defensive line that should be anchors for a team that is back in Division I for the first time since 2017.
In Friday’s Injury Fund game against a Tolman team that features Division I prospect Devin, the Novans controlled the defensive line of scrimmage to stop the Tigers. Bibeault said senior two-way standout Anfernee Abney is one of the team’s cornerstones along with wide receiver/defensive back Davonte Lavallee.
“We’re learning on Afernee and Davonte to be our rocks and as long as we have them we feel like we can succeed and they can lead the younger guys,” Bibeault said. “Those guys balled today.”
The rest of the defensive line is made up of kids who are going to play both ways this season. Sophomore Alex Herrara, who is also the starting left tackle, and sophomore Jared L’Etoile. The linebacking core is very inexperienced, but Bibeault is excited for the potential of the group. Seniors David Moya, Ethan Allaire and Jacobi Rice headline the group.
Talented youngesters Michael Cinquantini and Jessiah Clemmons will also see plenty of time. Lavallee and fellow defensive back Breillan Roquez had superb summers competing in area seven-on-seven passing leagues.
The defense, which will be tests in next week’s season opener against reigning Division I Super Bowl champion Central, is going to have to keep the team in the game while quarterback sophomore quarterback Daunte Melton learns to play the position at a Division I varsity level. Melton is taking over for senior Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan, who is taking the season off to focus on indoor and outdoor track.
Melton made a number of positive plays in Friday’s game, but he committed the cardinal sin of quartebacking – throwing the ball across the field as he ran to the sideline – and had a pass picked off in the endzone late in the game.
“We have a very young offensive line, so they are learning as we go and getting reps in practice and games,” Bibeault said. “It was Daunte’s first varsity action and I thought he played all right. He knows that interception was a huge mistake and he knows he had a wide open guy on the primary route. He just kind of overthinked it.”
Rice wasn’t available on Friday, but he should be the primary back when the season starts against the Knights. In his place, Omari Rodriguez carried the ball and Bibeault liked some of what he saw, he just wants to see Rodriguez run down hill like former All-Staters Logan Coles and Emmanuel Gomes.
“Some of what Omari did was too much dancing because we want to see our running backs go north and south,” Bibeault. “There is a lot of good film for those young guys to review to get better.”
Abney is one of three players on the offensive line with varsity experience, while Herrara and junior right guard Daniel Sabourin took their first varsity snaps on Friday.
Lavallee and Barr, who made a 25-yard catch on the game’s final play, are a pair of athletic targets for Melton.
“We’re just very inexperienced all around on offense, so it’s going to be a unit that is going to keep growing and getting better,” Bibeault said. “This game was a very positive day for us against a Tolman team that played in the spring. We just want to keep getting experience and keep getting better.”
The Novans played their first home game in over 22 months when Cranston East comes to Barry Field on Sept. 25 and then the month of October features tough tests against East Greenwich, reigning state champion Bishop Hendricken and Portsmouth. The Novans head to Tucker Field on Thanksgiving Day with the rivalry trophy after snapping Cumberland’s eight-year domination of the series.
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.