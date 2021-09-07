CUMBERLAND — For years under head coach Josh Lima, the Cumberland High football team treated its fans to a high-powered offensive attack along with a defense that placed a premium on not breaking too much.
Now? The script has been flipped.
Led by returning First Team All-Division performer Patrick Conserve, the Clippers’ strength heading into the new season lies in their ability to string together stops – plenty of them. It’s a recipe that first took flight during the COVID-impacted 2021 spring season and has only intensified in terms of what co-defensive coordinators Silas Copeland and Gabe Gonzalez can dial up and unleash.
No longer does Cumberland have to worry about lighting up the scoreboard and hope the defense doesn’t leak too much oil. As long as Conserve, Dylan Powers and the rest of the wrecking-ball crew stay on point, the Clippers should find themselves in plenty of Division I games.
“Offensively, there were times when we could make it a track meet,” said Lima. “Last year was probably the worst offensive year we’ve had, but we’re showing signs of coming along. The defense, however, is the group that’s the motor and the unit we’re leaning on.”
A junior who’s listed at 6-foot-3 and 260 pounds, Conserve for the time being is playing close to the line of scrimmage. Powers is a 6-foot-1, 225-pound senior who has experience playing with his hand on the ground and at linebacker. Both were chosen as captains.
Cumberland’s defense will also count on Thaddeus Cinieri, a senior lineman and returning All-Division selection, and a few newcomers in senior Jaylin Daniels and junior Armani Barbosa – two more kids who will play along the interior.
Sticking with the defensive side of the ball, Shane Raposo saw plenty of time as a freshman and figures to have an even bigger role on the line. A senior, Logan Ellis has stepped up as a defensive end.
“We have a handful of guys who have been playing well,” said Lima, who’s entering his eighth season at Cumberland.
Besides Powers, the linebacking unit will feature senior Jaden Pimental along with juniors Miguel Garcia and Joel Baker. In the secondary, senior Jack Proctor has increased his conditioning to a point where he’ll be featured as a safety. Another captain, Proctor broke into with the program at tight end.
“He’s taken the weight room seriously over the past few years,” said Lima. “At 210 pounds, he’s not small kid. But defensively, he’s more agile. That’s a big safety at 6-foot-2.”
Senior Cam Pedro and junior James Titre are the cornerbacks who have stood out during the preseason. Senior Josh Mello drew the start at safety during last Friday’s Injury Fund game against Lincoln. Sophomore Andrew Brennan is also part of the depth at safety.
At running back, the Clippers will feature a 1-2 punch of Pedro and junior Joel Baker. Pedro is making the move to the backfield after starting at slot receiver last season.
“They’re great teammates and get jazzed up for each other which is huge,” said Lima. “It’s a competition and a battle, but it’s not a jealous battle. They’re supporting each other and know that if one of them needs a break, the other guy has got me. There’s no drop-off.”
The Clippers featured two quarterbacks last Friday. One is senior Brady Ray while the other one is junior Taye Meerbott. Ray started the Injury Fund contest.
“Both are different players. Both are pretty athletic, but Brady is more of a downfield passer while Taye is a dual threat,” said Lima. “They’re still battling it out, but you’ll see both of them throughout the season at different points.”
Proctor is part of a receiving corps that includes Pimental, Mello, Brennan, senior Jonathan Chakour, and two ninth graders in Evan Spencer and Logan Fay. At tight end, senior Logan Ellis and junior Jared Ptaszek will be out there.
“We have a steady group of guys we can rotate through at receiver and tight end,” said Lima.
Against Lincoln, Cumberland’s offensive line featured Powers at left tackle and junior Gian Bustos at left guard. The center was sophomore Ryan Titus with Conserve at right tackle and senior Henry Ruel at right guard. Moving forward, Lima says that nothing is set in stone as far as who lines up where.
“We’re trying to see where each one feels the most comfortable,” said the coach.
The kick duties, whether it’s punting, kickoffs, field goals and PATs, will be shared between juniors Ethan McDevitt and Michael Chandler. Nothing is set in stone as far as punt returns and returning kickoffs, though it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Lima turn to Pedro and Baker. A freshman, Andrew Norcera could also be back there at points. So too could Fay and Spencer.
“We’re coaching these freshmen up to do their job and that’s a credit to the coaching staff,” said Lima.
Under Lima, the Clippers have always been in the playoff mix. After this Friday’s non-league game at Rockland (Mass.), Cumberland will raise the curtain on Division I-B play against East Greenwich at home on Sept. 17. League tests also await against La Salle (Sept. 25), Shea (Oct. 1), North Kingstown (Oct. 8), East Providence (Oct. 15), Cranston West (Oct. 22), and Burrillville (Oct. 29).
“We say every year that Division I is going to be a battle and that you have to take it a week at a time,” said Lima.
