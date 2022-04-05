2022 CALL BASEBALL PREVIEW: A welcomed return to normalcy as area teams return experience, bring uncertainties into season

There are new head coaches and teams in new divisions. Perhaps the biggest storyline heading into the 2022 high school baseball season isn’t declaring who’s a contender and who has the potential to sneak up on everyone.
For the first time since 2019, the season is starting on time. There’s no wiping away an entire season (like there was in 2020) or getting off to a later start (see last season).
“Obviously last year had its perks. We weren’t starting in 40-degree weather and going inside multiple times,” said North Smithfield head coach Jon Leddy about opening last season in the month of May as opposed to the more traditional month of April.
Despite not standing out there in the freezing cold, there were some drawbacks to a later start date for the 2021 baseball season. In some respects, the preseason felt rushed – particularly if you were a program that was counting on a number of players to transition quickly after playing football. Spending time on fundamentals was pushed to the backburner with moving full speed ahead proving to be the only option.
This year, teams went through the one-week pitchers & catchers program before transitioning to a two-week window of conducting tryouts followed by practices and scrimmages. Save for a few cold days last week, a sense of normalcy washed over all the teams relating to checking off all the appropriate boxes heading into the first game.
“It was good in the sense that it gave everyone time to prepare to have a full season,” said Lincoln head coach Steve Reynolds Sr.
The season is in full swing so let’s not wait any longer to dive into the players and storylines to keep an eye on among our local teams.
DIVISION I
CUMBERLAND
Head coach: Jared Cardoso
2021 league record: 7-6 (Division I-C)
2021 postseason results: Lost to Central in D-I preliminaries (5-1).
Returning players: Cameron Harthan, senior P/OF; Andrew Mastin, senior P/OF; Matthew Melo, senior C; Scott Penney, junior SS; Michael Bradshaw, junior P/1B; Alexander Iannuccilli, junior P/OF; Connor Allard, sophomore 3B
Notable newcomers: Alec Beane, senior P; Andrew Stengel, senior OF; Adam Vartanian, senior 2B; Evan Mackenzie, junior, P/1B/OF; Charlie Tarara, junior 1B/2B/3B; Christopher Cousineau, sophomore C; Luke Plumer, sophomore 1B/OF; Andrew Ray, sophomore C; Shayne Godin, sophomore P/2B/SS.
Outlook: It’s time for the Clippers to turn over a new leaf after relying heavily upon Jackson Walsh and Michael Clapprood last season Both graduated and are playing college baseball. Cumberland welcomes back just one returning starter (Harthan). … Bradshaw is the leading candidate to step into the role of ace pitcher and is penciled in to bat third. … The hope is that the effectiveness that Harthan demonstrated during last season’s limited workload will expand now that he’s being counted upon to go deep into games. … Knowing that Cumberland was in a bind at catcher, Ray stepped forward and passed all tests during the preseason. … Named captains were Harthan and Mastin. … A member of Woonsocket’s program last season, Godin will be eligible at midseason and holds the potential to contribute in multiple areas. …. Allard is looking at a starting role after joining the varsity ranks late last season. His father Matt joins the Cumberland coaching staff as an assistant.
Head coach’s take: “The guys are okay with putting the ball on the ground and trying to beat it out. We’re going to have to manufacture a lot of base hits, but that’s fine. I enjoy that aspect of coaching.”
LINCOLN
Head coach: Steve Reynolds Sr.
2021 league record: 7-5 (Division I-A)
2021 postseason results: Lost to Portsmouth in D-I preliminaries (6-1).
Returning players: Giuseppe Lisi, senior P/INF; Marcus Mensah, senior P/OF; Drew Halloran, senior, INF/OF; Donavon Lopez, junior P/INF; Elijah Moffat, junior OF; Brady Mellen, junior P/OF; Ethan Gray, junior P/OF; Joey Conti, sophomore, SS.
Notable newcomers: Zachary Evans, junior P/OF; Caden Specht, junior OF; Gian Coppolino, junior INF; Ryan Allen, junior OF; Jayden Champagne, junior P/INF; Sean Clifford, sophomore P/INF; Daniel Lee, sophomore INF; John Nicoll, freshman C; Isaac Cabral, freshman C; Jon-luca Feole, freshman P/INF.
Outlook: The Lions were dealt a tough blow in the offseason with the news that senior Jake Foster would need Tommy John surgery and be lost for the entire campaign. From serving as the ace of the staff, to anchoring the middle of the lineup, he was ticketed to be one of the top players in the players in the state. As Reynolds Sr. and his staff have been preaching, the opportunity is there to fill what is a sizeable void. … Reynolds Sr. described his group as young and inexperienced with the leadership of seniors Lisi and Mensah to be paramount in the quest to make some noise this spring. Those two along with Foster will hold the rank of captain. ... “We’re expecting Donavon [Lopez] to have a good year for us, no doubt about it,” said Reynolds Sr. … A lot has been thrown on the plates of Nicoll and Cabral but both ninth graders have proven up the challenge of handling the catching responsibilities.
Head coach’s take: “It’s difficult not having Jake around but everyone else has to pick up the slack. We seem to be improving every day and been working hard. We don’t have an identity yet. It’s still early, but determination and work ethic seem to be the strong points.”
DIVISION II
BURRILLVILLE
Head coach: Nick Harriman
2021 league record: 8-5 (Division II-C)
2021 postseason results: Defeated Westerly (3-2) in D-II preliminaries; defeated North Providence (11-1) in D-II quarterfinals; defeated Barrington in best-of-three D-II semifinals (two games to one); lost to Middletown in best-of-three D-II finals (two games to none).
Returning players: Carlo Acquisto, senior, P/OF; Mike Allen, senior SS; Dean Ayotte, senior P/1B; Kyle Bousquet, senior OF; Ben DiChiaro, senior 3B; Mason Doucette, senior C; Matthew Gibeau, senior OF; Eathan McClure, senior P/INF/OF; Joshua Simpson, senior P/INF; Alex Pearson, junior INF/OF; Jack Farrell, junior P/INF.
Notable newcomers: Coby Smith, senior INF.
Outlook: Burrillville returns just about every key player from last year’s group that happened to get on a roll at the right time en route to reaching the finals. Sounds like a recipe for carryover success, yet Harriman isn’t ready to buy the narrative that his Broncos are the class of the subdivision. Plenty of tests await before this year’s group matches the heights that last year’s squad ultimately reached. … Simpson is entrenched as the clear-cut No. 1 pitcher with Acquisto and Farrell lining up behind him in the rotation. … Top options out of the bullpen include Ayotte and McClure. … For the seniors, the narrative that this truly represents the last dance as far as competing at the high school level has them laser focused to check off the one box that’s eluded them to date – a state title.
Head coach’s take: “Last year’s team was made up by a bulk of juniors. Now they’re all seniors. When you have 10 seniors, you hope to do a lot of good things during the season. It was nice going to the finals, but you don’t want to get too confident. They don’t hand out championships.”
MOUNT ST. CHARLES
Head coach: Scott Robillard
2021 league record: 2-11 (Division I-D)
2021 postseason results: Did not qualify.
Returning players: David Byrne, senior OF; Matthew Eagan, senior P/3B; Jacob Goodwin, senior C; Gage Jacques, senior 1B; Brady Garthee, junior P; Garrick Godin, junior P/3B; Deke Mousseau, junior P/2B/OF; Angelo Parrillo, junior 1B; Connor Robillard, junior OF; Kyle Smolan, junior 2B; Kyle Wagener, junior P/OF; Connor Thibault, sophomore P/SS; Emmanuel Adeyeye, sophomore OF
Notable newcomers: Alexander Gasbarro, senior OF; Cameron Delmore, sophomore C
Gregory Piette, freshman P/3B/SS; Luke Smolan, freshman, OF.
Outlook: The Mounties struggled at the plate last season. Granted, some of the issues had to do with facing Division I pitching. More often than not, the big hit proved to be elusive and was one of the reasons why MSC missed out on the playoffs. First-year head coach Robillard is hanging his hopes on a “small ball” approach that puts pressure on the opposing defense. … From frontline pitching, to playing shortstop, to hitting high up in the batting order, Thibault will assume the role previously held by 2021 Mount graduate Ceejay Laquerre. … Eagan and Wagener will be counted on to eat innings. … Goodwin is mostly likely the starting catcher. … Mousseau is another key pitcher who’ll likely be in the outfield when he’s not on the mound. … The captains are Byrne, Eagan, Goodwin, and Jacques. … A four-year member of the school’s basketball program, Gasbarro hopes to make an impact as a first-time member of the Mount baseball team.
A familiar face on the R.I. baseball coaching scene who previously made jayvee stops at Bishop Hendricken and La Salle, John Feeny joins the Mount staff as an assistant.
Head coach’s take: “There are a lot of moving parts to get a guy thrown out. The percentages of getting thrown out are far less than being safe. I feel very strongly about running as much as we can. If we get runners on base, we’re definitely going for it.”
ST. RAPHAEL
Head coach: Tom “Saar” Sorrentine
2021 league record: 9-4 (Division I-A)
2021 postseason results: Defeated Johnston in D-II preliminaries (2-0); defeated East Greenwich in D-II quarterfinals (5-1); lost to Middletown in D-II best-of-three semifinals (two games to none).
Returning players: Jason Yanny, senior C; Miles DeMacedo, senior OF; Andrew Rodriguez, senior P/1B/OF; Timothy Breen, junior 1B/DH; Jonathan Quinn, junior P/SS/2B; Carson Dupras, sophomore OF; Michael Frausto, sophomore P/SS; Kenny Jacques, sophomore C/3B.
Notable newcomers: Sam Clark, senior P/OF; Harold Fernandez, freshman 3B; Tyler Tremblay, freshman 2B/OF; Cam Force, P/2B; Alexander Chamorro, freshman C/OF.
Outlook: The role of ace pitcher and leadoff batter require filling following the graduations of Nolan Potter and Tyler Gaspar. The hope was that Quinn would slide into the ace role previously held by Potter but he’ll be pitching exclusively as a reliever this spring. … Rodriguez and Frausto will need to go deep each time they take the ball. … With Yanny returning at catcher and an infield featuring Breen at first, Quinn at second, and Frausto at short and Rodriguez at third when he’s not pitching, Sorrentine believes the Saints have the makings of a solid infield crew from a catching-and-fielding perspective. … DeMacedo is the heir to Gaspar in relation to playing center field and batting near the top of the lineup. … A player at Cranston West, Mitch Carvalho joins the SRA baseball staff as an assistant.
Head coach’s take: “We’ve got a lot of inexperienced guys and are looking towards the seniors to give us some leadership. At this point, we’re going to have to piece together a lot of these games from a pitching standpoint. We’re looking for some guys to step up and give us some innings.”
TOLMAN
Head coach: Theo Murray
2021 league record: 0-13 (Division I-C)
2021 postseason results: Did not qualify
Returning players: Aaron Carrion, senior C/1B/3B; Andrew Massey, senior P/1B ; Isaac Garneau, senior OF; Corey Pereira, senior INF/OF; Jaymond Labossiere, junior P/C/INF
Elijah Bernardo, sophomore 2B; Aidan Cherniawski, sophomore P/C/3B; Joseph DaCruz, sophomore OF.
Notable newcomers: Eastyjon Gousie-Turcotte, P/1B/OF; Jason Boudreau, junior OF; Ethan Torres, freshman P/SS; Kydin Brown, freshman OF; Ryan Morel, freshman OF.
Outlook: A return to the more familiar ranks of Division II awaits after a 2021 season that saw the Tigers absorb their fair share of lumps in the state’s top division. Last year’s group was outscored 165 to 8 in D-I games. … The return of Carrion is a welcomed sight after he missed the entire season, the result of suffering a lower leg injury during the 2021 “Fall II” football season. He’s ticketed to see time at either corner infield spot and bat somewhere between the fourth and sixth spots. … Two key rotation pieces will be Massey and Gousie-Turcotte, both lefties. … On a roster featuring upwards to four catching options, Labossierre has emerged as the likely choice to receive the lion’s share of the work. … Pereira is expected to bat first … Torres holds a lot of promise with Murray planning to start the ninth grader at shortstop and slot him near the top of the lineup.
Head coach’s take: “What I’ve been saying to them is that we should be able to compete in games. Last year, we knew we were going uphill the whole time. If we do enough things right, we should win games.”
WOONSOCKET
Head coach: Tommy Brien
2021 league record: 2-11 (Division II-A)
2021 postseason results: Did not qualify.
Returning players: Jesus Lanzo, senior OF; Ethan Allaire, senior OF; Andreas Lopez, junior OF; Jaden Violette, junior 2B/P.
Notable newcomers: Shane Perrico, senior P/UTL; Mikey Laboy, senior 1B; Mike Laliberte, senior UTL; Missile Laboy, junior SS/P; Michael Cinquintini, sophomore 3B; Noah Levreault, freshman C; Zack Pevata, freshman 2B
Outlook: Coming off a two-win season that resembled a sprint more than a marathon – the Novans played eight games in 10 days after getting shut down for COVID-19 reasons – Woonsocket is banking on last year’s experience translating into a double-digit win campaign against D-II opponents. … The top of the rotation will feature Violette, Perrico, Jeremy Vittello, and Adam Beaudry. … Missile Laboy will be used as the closer. He and his older brother Mikey return to the program after spending the past few years in Florida. … Figueroa will bat out of the leadoff spot with Brien expecting him to set the table for Lopez and the Laboy brothers.
Head coach’s take: “The 14 players on the team have accepted their roles and not complained about playing time. They are in total-team mode. Having the Labroy brothers in the lineup means that teams won’t be able to pitch around them because everyone else is capable of putting the ball in play.”
DIVISION III
BLACKSTONE VALLEY PREP
Head coach: Ed Laskowski
2021 league record: 5-6 (Division III-A)
2021 postseason results: Lost to Davies Tech in D-III quarterfinals (10-7).
Returning players: Aexis Catalan, senior P/C/1B/SS; Michael Mendez, senior OF; Christopher Rodriguez-Gonzalez, senior P/SS; Jonathan Uribe, senior OF; Devin Casson, junior P/C; Kyrell Fontaine, junior 1B/OF; Nicholas Iannetta, sophomore P/2B/3B.
Notable newcomers: Ethan Comire, senior OF; Xavier Lara, senior OF; Arghennis Disla, sophomore 2B/OF; Dante Lewis; sophomore OF; Peter Marroquin, sophomore OF; William Collins, freshman OF; Alexander Quinones, freshman 2B; Camryn Torres, freshman OF.
Outlook: Last year marked BVP’s first baseball season in the RIIL. With enough pieces back, building off that inaugural taste that culminated with a playoff berth is within reach. … Leadership will be provided by captains Catalan – a versatile sort – along with Rodriguez-Gonzalez and Mendez. … Starting pitching-wise, the Pride will be leaning on Rodriguez-Gonzalez, Casson, and Iannetta, who was thrown into the fire a year ago as a ninth grader. … Rodriguez-Gonzalez is ticketed to bat first with the next three spots in the lineup comprised of Catalan, Casson, and Iannetta. … Casson will handle the bulk of the catching responsibilities. … All BVP home games will take place at Macomber Stadium in Central Falls.
Head coach’s take: “You’re a little nervous after graduating a couple of key guys because you don’t know who’s going to come out. Are we going to have numbers? From the first day of pitchers and catchers and continuing throughout the preseason, the kids have bought in. They’re focused and having fun. There hasn’t been a day where I’ve walked off the field concerned or worried in any way. I’m confident that we’ll be competitive.”
CENTRAL FALLS
Head coach: Netalix Torres
2021 league record: 1-12 (Division III-B)
2021 postseason results: Did not qualify.
Returning players: Levar Mathis, senior P/OF; Paul Peralta, senior OF; Joysel Martinez, junior, C/1B; Jehiler Pina, junior OF; Andry Guzman, junior P/2B/SS.
Notable newcomers: Luiggy Martinez, senior OF; Jamiyah Mobley, junior 2B; Mario Erazo Cruz, sophomore OF; Alex Crespo, freshman OF; Adrian Fernandez, freshman 3B/SS; Johan Medina, freshman 3B; Christopher Torres, freshman P/1B.
Outlook: Under new head-coaching leadership, the Warriors will feature a team that’s small in number but is coming around to the passion that Torres has for the game. “When the position came up, I said why not?” said Torres, a New Jersey native who also coaches with L&M Baseball, a travel program based in North Smithfield. … “Nobody is higher than anyone else. We want to become a team that’s one,” said Torres, acknowledging that everyone – from veterans to fresh faces – has been forced to earn their keep. … Mathis and Pina are vying for the No. 1 pitching spot. … Tabbed an assistant coach, Evan Barrera’s baseball background includes playing at West Warwick as well as Becker College and Fairleigh Dickinson. He’s coached at the Gordon School and with West Warwick Post Two American Legion program.
Head coach’s take: “I have one style of coaching and the kids are getting used to it. I made it clear that commitment starts everything. When you’re consistently there, the odds are you’re going to get better.”
DAVIES TECH
Head coach: Justin Medeiros
2021 league record: 8-5 (Division III-B)
2021 postseason results: Defeated Blackstone Valley Prep in D-III quarterfinals (10-7); lost to Hope in best-of-three D-III semifinals (two games to one).
Returning players: Jase Deanseris, senior P/2B/SS; David Laquale, senior P/C/SS; Robby Spardello, senior 2B/3B; Noah Campanelli, junior P/C/SS; Antonio Cabral, junior OF; Daniel Rose, sophomore 2B/OF; Aiden Cote, sophomore 1B/OF; Anthony Varela, sophomore OF; Pedro Ponceano, sophomore 1B.
Notable newcomers: Myles Robinson, freshman 3B; Luke Ducharme, freshman P/2B; Daniel Delgado, freshman 1B; Brady Scarpetti, freshman 2B/OF; Ziahair Gibau, freshman OF; Edward Guzman, freshman OF.
Outlook: The sting suffered from dropping the deciding game of last year’s Division III semifinals to eventual champion Hope is fueling this year’s group of Patriots. Medeiros welcomes back nine returning starters – three of them named All-Division. … Deanseris, Laquale and Spardello were appointed captains. All three have been starters throughout their high school careers. … There’s a level of intrigue surrounding Campanelli after a strong showing a year ago. He’s one of the headliners of the pitching staff that will also be counting on Deanseris and Laquale. … From the leadoff hitter to the No. 9 batter, the Patriots have no shortage of options when it comes to putting the ball in play. Medeiros lauded his group for their collective speed and feels Davies has enough options to play the long game when warranted.
Head coach’s take: “Having come so close to making the championship last year, and having many of our dedicated athletes returning to the team, I feel victory is within our grasp this season. We will use that heartbreaking defeat as motivation and come back stronger than ever.”
NORTH SMITHFIELD
Head coach: Jon Leddy
2021 league record: 3-10 (Division II-D)
2021 postseason results: Lost to East Greenwich in D-II preliminaries (10-0)
Returning players: Cole Skinner, senior P/INF; David Doherty, senior P/SS; Joseph Samek, junior OF; Ethan Harnois, junior P/1B; Daniel White, junior C; William Connell, junior P/OF; Ethan Battersby, junior 2B/OF; Kayden Artruc, sophomore P/3B; Wyatt Letizia, sophomore OF/P.
Notable newcomers: William Sullivan, junior OF/C; Samuel Beauchemin, junior OF; Tyler Albino, freshman C/INF; Dennis Sullivan, freshman P/INF; Daniel Harrison, freshman P/1B
Outlook: If you’re going to move down a division, you might as well do so with a group that can contend right away. Another positive sign is that numbers are up for North Smithfield after ending last season with 13 players in the entire program. Heading into 2022, the player count stands at 21. The Northmen also plan to field a jayvee team for the first time in several years. … Harnois is the unquestioned ace pitcher and is penciled in to bat somewhere in the middle of the lineup. “He’s very mature and poised out there,” said Leddy. “He doesn’t get too high or too low.” … A captain, Doherty is a fellow lefty like Harnois. Leddy is looking for a candidate to sandwich a righthanded batter between them. “He’s the ultimate competitor and wants to be out there at all times,” said Leddy about Doherty, who’s expected to provide some innings. … Skinner is the other captain. He’s likely to bat second after Artruc as well as follow Harnois in the rotation. … White’s dedication to the weight room this past offseason should enable him to flourish behind the plate and in the batter’s box. … The Northmen’s first league game isn’t until April 18.
Head coach’s take: “We’ve been at it for a few weeks and there hasn’t been the slightest hint of a kid goofing off or not working hard. Everyone has been busting their butts. I think they understand they have the opportunity to have a successful season.”
SHEA
Head coach: Jimmy Torres
2021 league record: 3-8 (Division III-A)
2021 postseason results: Lost to Hope in D-III quarterfinals (15-6)
Returning players: Anilton Semedo, senior P/3B; Daishon Alves, senior OF; Ian Montanez-Esquilin, senior P/C/SS; Cam Seaver, junior P/C/SS; Dylan Sheehan, junior P/3B; Walny Arache, junior P/2B; Kaden Lach, junior P/OF; Brian Vanasse, sophomore 1B.
Notable newcomers: Jali Lopez, senior OF; Gerald Urena, junior OF; Jose Gonzalez, freshman UTL.
Outlook: The third and final new head coach on the local scene is Torres, who takes the baton from the program’s longtime leader (Dino Campopiano). … The core of this year’s group features Monanez-Esquilin, Semedo, Seaver, Arache, and Sheehan. … Seaver’s best trait is that he can pitch deep into games. The key with him will be the ability to command his pitches that in turn lowers his pitch count. … Defense has been an area that Torres has been harping on after the Raiders struggled with fielding a year ago. “Mistakes add to pitch counts that not only hurt you for that game but for the ones later in the week,” said Torres. … The middle of the lineup will feature Semedo, Urena, and Alves. … Montanez-Esquilin has been a varsity member since Day 1 of his freshman year. He’ll be behind the plate except when his turn to pitch. … Semedo is ticketed to close games.
Head coach’s take: “Their energy … everyone was involved during our scrimmage against Scituate last week. They were all engaged and appeared to be having fun.”
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.