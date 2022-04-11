2022 CALL/TIMES SOFTBALL PREVIEW: Local squads have their sights set on Rhode Island College

The trappings of a promising season are there when sizing up the local high school softball scene and analyzing what teams have the potential to contend for championships in their respective divisions.
The Burrillville/North Smithfield co-op team won’t be defending last year’s Division III title as a bump to Division I was decreed following the latest realignment configuration. What appears to be a tall order on paper is less daunting upon revisiting the 2021 Call/Times All-Area Softball Team and noting that the Broncos/Northmen are welcoming back all three players who garnered said distinction – Sam Ledger, Abby Fortin, and Julianna Colbert.
St. Raphael could be in the D-I mix as well with last year’s ace pitcher back in senior Sami Simonds, another 2021 all-area pick.
Down in Division II, Lincoln could prove to be a team that no one wants to face come playoff time. The Lions are slated to welcome a hard-throwing pitcher as a midseason addition as the pairing of Ylime Torres with fellow sophomore Lauren Cipriano could translate into substantial noise.
In Division III, it’s championship-or-bust for Shea/Tolman, a squad bursting with talent and on a mission after coming up short a year ago in the Division IV finals.
The goal of reaching Rhode Island College remains the primary objective for all teams. As for who to keep an eye on, here’s a look at the squads within the readership. Schools were arranged in alphabetical order within the corresponding division.
DIVISION I
BURRILLVILLE/NORTH SMITHFIELD
Head coach: Bill Lacey
2021 league record: 13-0 (Division III)
2021 postseason results: Defeated Tiverton in D-III single-elimination quarterfinals (2-1); defeated Ponaganset in D-III double-elimination first round (6-2); defeated West Warwick in D-III winners’ bracket final (2-0); defeated Mount Hope in D-III championship game (6-3).
Returning players: Sam Ledger, sophomore P/1B; Sadie Crozier, senior CF; Abby Fortin 3B/P; Julianna Colbert, junior P/1B; Kaitlynne MacPherson senior 2B; Kaitlyn Pristawa, senior C; Isabel Costa, senior RF; Mallory Bertrand, junior LF.
Notable newcomers: Hailey MacPherson, freshman SS; Grace Trowbridge, freshman RF.
2022 Outlook: The defending Division III champions learned what life is going to be like in Division I in their season opener against Bay View. All-State pitcher Julianna Colbert only allowed two hits – one a home run – but the Broncos failed to score a run in a 1-0 defeat to the Broncos. … Colbert, Sam Ledger and Abby Fortin give coach Bill Lacey one of the deepest pitching rotations in the state, but Colbert is the ace. … B/NS graduated three starting infielders, but there’s still plenty of talent. Colbert and Ledger will split time at first base, while Fortin plays third, per Lacey, “because she is experienced and has athleticism that you need at that position because of the amount of bunting and smallball we’re going to face.” … The sisters MacPherson – senior second baseman Kaitlynne and freshman shortstop Hailey – will handle the middle of the diamond. … North Smithfield senior athlete Sadie Crozier is back in center, while Mallory Bertrand is in left and freshman Grace Trowbridge is in right while Burrillville senior Isabel Costa rehabs from an injury.
Head coach’s take: “We know we’re going to be able to pitch and play defense at a Division I level, but because we haven’t been able to practice much outside, the offense is going to struggle early in the season. We’re really relying on Abby to lead off and get on base and girls like Sam, Julianna, and Kaitlynne to provide the power in the middle of the order. Now that I know what we have, I’m excited for the girls. I think there was some trepidation early on because of playing in Division I, but we went toe-to-toe with one of the best teams in the division. We believe we can make it back to Rhode Island College, but we need to win our division. We’re facing the juggernauts right away, so if we can get through this next week with some wins, we’ll build some confidence going into the rest of the season.”
CUMBERLAND
Head coach: Marty Crowley
2021 league record: 6-6 (Division I)
2021 postseason results: Defeated Chariho in D-I single-elimination preliminary round (12-3); defeated La Salle in D-I single-elimination quarterfinals (8-3); lost to Pilgrim in D-I double-elimination first round (11-3); lost to St. Raphael in D-I losers’ bracket round one (6-2).
Returning players: Jenna Rivers, senior 3B; Emily Lanoue, senior OF; Reilly Austin, junior P/1B; Lacie Grenier, sophomore OF; C.C. Lanzi, sophomore P/1B; Allison Casavant, sophomore OF
Notable newcomers: Sophia Ziniti, senior 2B; Quinn Reilly, senior OF; Mackenzie Norton, junior 2B; Jayden Perlman, junior P/2B; Kaitlyn Berger, junior SS; Erin Bessette, junior C; Juliana Jenkins, sophomore P/2B; Olivia Sturtevant, sophomore OF; Jillian Ryone, sophomore P/1B; Isabella Iannuccilli, freshman C; Caitlin McVeigh, freshman SS/OF.
2022 Outlook: It’s a season of transition for the Clippers after graduation resulted in the loss of nine seniors. Fortunately for Crowley, he returns several key pieces who will need to elevate their respective games while showing the ropes of what it means to compete in the state’s top division to the new additions. … Austin was a potent hitter a season ago and will need to anchor the middle of the lineup. She along Lanzi will figure prominently in Cumberland’s pitching plans. … Bessette “handles the pitching staff really well,” said Crowley about his first-year varsity catcher. “She’s very vocal behind the plate.” … Ryone and Jenkins have made waves on the pitching front. … Casavant is ticketed to bat leadoff and patrol center field. “She’s got a good eye and covers a ton of ground,” said Crowley.
Head coach’s take: “I like our athleticism in the infield and the outfield. The more we play and the more varsity experience we get, the better we’re going to be. A lot of the kids were around last year’s group so they understand what the expectation is and how we act. Now they’re buying in hook, line, and sinker.
ST. RAPHAEL
Head coach: Ron LaBree
2021 league record: 10-1 (Division I)
2021 postseason results: Defeated Moses Brown in D-I single-elimination quarterfinals (1-0); lost to Coventry in D-I double-elimination first round (4-2); defeated Cumberland in D-I losers’ bracket round one (6-2); lost to Pilgrim in D-I losers’ bracket final (2-0).
Returning players: Sami Simonds, senior P/OF; Mia D’Orazio, senior OF; Bryce DeGasparre, junior P/OF; Sydney Duclos, junior 2B; Samantha Superczynski, sophomore SS; Gemma D’Orazio, sophomore C; Ava Hill, sophomore 1B; Olivia DeMacedo, sophomore C/OF
Notable newcomers: Sadie Lallier, sophomore 3B/OF; Chelsea Godin, freshman OF; Julia Andella, freshman OF; Addison Kolb, freshman UTL.
2022 Outlook: A year ago, the Saints rattled off 10 straight wins after dropping the season’s first game. SRA lost a little steam in the playoffs, losing to the two teams that eventually played for the Division I title. The luxury of sneaking up on teams figures to not be there this time around, yet the talent to contend appears to be in place. … Simonds is a hard-throwing righty who posted three shutouts last season. She’s been part of St. Raphael’s pitching mix since the moment she arrived as a ninth grader. “She’s going to keep us in every game,” said LaBree. … Duclos and D’Orazio have transitioned from the ”young guard” moniker that followed them around as freshmen to essential pieces. Duclos will play second base and bat leadoff – roles previously held by Tori Jacques, now a freshman member of the St. Bonaventure softball program. D’Orazio is stronger and even more determined after making waves as SRA’s starting catcher as a ninth grader. She’s ticketed to bat in the middle of the lineup this season. … Duclos is one of four new infielders. “They’re all learning new positions,” said LaBree. … DeGasparre is the primary pitching option after Simonds. … Lallier was the surprise of the preseason and could end up as one of SRA’s top run producers. … Kamryn LaBree slides into the No. 1 assistant coaching spot while Mary Beth Menucci is officially recognized as an assistant. Both were instrumental when SRA claimed the Division II title in 2015.
Head coach’s take: “It was nice to go what we went through with some success during the regular season. Hopefully how the playoffs went fuels the fire. We always feel like we have a shot if we can keep it close.”
DIVISION II
LINCOLN
Head coach: Alyssa McCourt
2021 league record: 6-6 (Division II)
2021 postseason results: Lost to Portsmouth in D-II single-elimination preliminary round (4-2).
Returning players: Catherine Hien, senior OF; Alexia Noel, senior OF; Houston McConaghy, senior P; Gabriella Feole, senior 1B/3B; Morgan White, junior 3B/OF; Kelsey Smith, junior 1B; Lauren Cipriano, sophomore P/SS
Notable newcomers: Tayla Valentin, sophomore 3B/OF; Ylime Torres, sophomore P/UTL; Emma Such, sophomore C; Olivia Riley, freshman 2B; McKenzie Blanchet, freshman OF; Charlotte Labossiere, freshman C/UTL; Emma Baccari, freshman OF.
2022 Outlook: Cipriano came on the scene as a freshman and wasted little time making an immediate impact both in the middle of the lineup and at shortstop. The hope is that she has enough support up and down the lineup so that teams don’t pitch around her. “She’s a huge asset,” said McCourt. … McConaghy enters the season as the main pitcher with Cipriano on call in case the Lions need a fresh arm late in games. … For now, the Lions are riding with a catching platoon featuring Labossiere and Such. “They both have their strengths and weaknesses. Who ends up starting will depend on the team we play,” said McCourt. … Feole and Hien are two veterans who will need to produce if Lincoln is going to graduate to contending status this spring. … The captains are Noel and Cipriano. “She has everything that a coach wants to see in a player,” said McCourt about Noel. “She’s our team mom in that she’s responsible and respectful.” … There’s a promising player waiting in the wings as Torres becomes eligible at the season’s midway point after transferring from Cranston West. She became a social media darling last August when she posted a video of a pitch that registered 69 miles per hour to her personal Twitter account. … A former multi-sport standout at Tolman who is no stranger to coaching travel softball, Joey Wilson joined the Lincoln staff after previously serving as an assistant baseball coach at St. Raphael. “His knowledge and experience have been huge,” said McCoart.
Head coach’s take: “We have a great group … great team chemistry. They’ve been buying into what Coach Wilson and myself have been instilling in them. Hopefully that translates into big things.”
MOUNT ST. CHARLES
Head coach: Derek Young
2021 league record: 3-9 (Division II)
2021 postseason results: Lost to Westerly in D-II single-elimination preliminary round (2-1).
Returning players: Chandra Morelli, junior OF; Olivia Young, junior P/SS; Caitlin Belisle, junior SS/2B; Brooke Forget, junior C/OF; Olivia Harnois, sophomore OF; Carolyn Acker, sophomore C; Lily Venditelli, sophomore 3B/OF.
Notable newcomers: Ava Pitocchi, junior OF; Izzy Melanson, junior P/2B; Olivia Dias, junior OF
Ava Chartier, freshman 1B; Kayla Dougherty, freshman OF; Reagan McGrath, freshman OF; Maddie Belisle, freshman OF.
2022 Outlook: Due to work conflicts, the Mounties have flipped the head coach and assistant spots. Young steps in as head coach with Coleman assuming the role of primary assistant. … With no seniors on this year’s roster, Mount is staring at the potential of a two- to possibly three-year window for this current 14-player nucleus. … A returning all-division pitcher, Olivia Young will be the No. 3 hitter and play shortstop when she’s not in the circle. She’s also a captain. “She’s a smart baserunner who knows what to do,” said Coach Young, also Olivia’s father. … Venditelli made some waves a season ago as a ninth grader. Coach Young noted that she appears more comfortable heading into Year 2 of high school ball, a good sign for MSC in the quest to lengthen the lineup. … Acker has big shoes to fill in replacing the catching void left by Callie Thibeault, currently a freshman on the Holy Cross softball roster. “She’s willing to get back there and learn,” said Coach Young about Acker. … Forget is the starting centerfielder and is another catching option. … Coach Young is bullish on there not being much of a drop-off when Melanson spells Young at pitcher. “She’s a No. 1 pitcher on most teams,” said Coach Young about Melanson.
Head coach’s take: “They seem willing and want to learn. My message to them is about getting better each day and improve over the course of the season.”
WOONSOCKET
Head coach: Dan Belisle
2021 league record: 0-12 (Division II)
2021 postseason results: Did not qualify.
Returning players: Julia Raymond, sophomore P/INF; Rylie Forcier, junior P/SS; Bella Mencarini, junior CF; Emily Smith P/INF; Dakota Owen, junior C.
Notable newcomers: Alexia Rivera, freshman 2B; Amanda Almonte, sophomore IB/2B; Corinna Rollins, sophomore IB; Serenity Bernier, senior 3B; Avery Brazenor, junior LF; Kaya Pernini, sophomore RF.
2022 Outlook: Per Belisle, Dakota Owen was “basically the team MVP last year and should show she belongs at the top of this division in terms of talent,” and she’s off to another good start after hitting a home run in a defeat to North Providence last week. … As the Novans showed in its first two games, they’re going to hit the ball, but they need to be better on the other side of the ball. … Belisle is counting on Rylie Forcier and Julia Raymond to do most of the pitching, but both started the season with injuries, which means Emily Smith will have to do most of the pitching in the first few weeks. … Because Aje’ana Coleman suffered a torn ACL playing basketball, the Novans are in search of someone to handle the position. Amanda Almonte and Corinna Rollins are battling for the spot. … Raymond and Forcier will split time at shortstop with Serenity Bernier is slated to start at third. … The only varsity experience in the outfield is leadoff hitter Bella Mencarini, who will patrol center. … Avery Brazenor has impressed Belisle with her bat during preseason and will start in left field. … Four Novans are battling for the job in right with sophomore Kaya Pernini getting the first crack.
Head coach’s take: “We need to gain experience and we have to continue to work hard because there’s a lot of work we have to do with a young team. We need to continue to work on the fundamentals and they will get their reps at practice. We also need to work on different situations we’re going to see in a game during practice. The offense was a great, great sign of things to come. Plenty of positives to build on.”
DIVISION III
CENTRAL FALLS
Head coach: Selena Martinez
2021 league record: 5-5 (Division IV)
2021 postseason results: Defeated Times 2/Paul Cuffee in D-IV single-elimination quarterfinals (11-9); lost to Shea/Tolman in D-IV double-elimination first round (21-11); lost to Classical in D-IV losers’ bracket round one (22-11).
Returning players:
Jeasly Ochoa, senior OF; Darisel Velez, senior P; Ariana Ruiz Lopez, junior 2B; Alexsya Torres, junior P/SS; Pamela Galva, sophomore C.
Notable newcomers: Ajah Johnson, junior SS; Lydianie Melo, junior OF; Maria Ochoa, junior RF; Yulianna Hernandez, junior 3B; Saira Gonzalez, junior 1B; Monserat Franco, junior OF; Kyara Gutierrez, junior INF; Neyi Fernandez, sophomore P/INF; Amarlyn Perez, freshman 3B; Jayda Palin, freshman INF; Jaymarie Morales, freshman 3B; Katelyn Borja Movilla, freshman OF; Vismairy Melo, freshman 1B; Kimberly Pineda, freshman OF; Mabel Guzman, freshman 2B.
2022 Outlook: The makeup of the Warriors features five returnees and a whole heap of newcomers – many of whom are brand new to the sport. … The core five includes Galva, Lopez, Ochoa, Velez, and Torres. … A game of musical chairs broke out with Torres moving from catcher to shortstop and Galva assuming the duties behind the plate. “I told her that she’s. young and athletic and that we should try it,” said Martinez about converting Galva to catcher. … Velez is now in her second year as C.F.’s main pitcher. “She’s pretty consistent in that she puts it over the plate. It’ll be up to the defense to make plays behind her,” said Martinez. “She also keeps the team motivated.” … Velez will bat leadoff with Martinez noting it’s mostly open season as far as who is placed where among the other eight spots in the lineup.
Head coach’s take: “The newcomers are asking all the right questions. They want to get better. They’re trying and looking for help.”
DAVIES TECH
Head coach: Bob Morris
2021 league record: 1-11 (Division III)
2021 postseason results: Did not qualify.
Returning players: Painda Melia, senior 3B/C; Julianna Rosoda, senior OF; Adria Labossiere, junior 1B; Jolie Pari, junior INF/OF; Reiley Murray, junior SS.
Notable newcomers: Gabby Fisher freshman P; Madi Blanchette, freshman C; Taina Hernandez, freshman C.
2022 Outlook: Welcoming back five starters in a good place to start as the Patriots plan to lean heavily on that experience in the hope of challenging for supremacy in the division. … There’s also a dash of youthful exuberance with Davies counting on three freshmen to start and contribute. … Morris cited timely hitting and pitching as the two primary areas that hold the key in determining his team’s fortune.
Head coach’s take: “The addition of four freshmen and a solid core group of players returning makes this is a fun team to coach. We have a great mixture of young talent and upperclassmen which makes this year exciting. If we are going to have a successful season, we will need our freshmen to step up in key spots. If that happens and our returning players do what they are capable of doing, we hope to make the playoffs where anything can happen.”
SHEA/TOLMAN
Co-head coaches: Steve Cooper & Scott Cooper
2021 league record: 9-2 (Division IV)
2021 postseason results: Defeated Central Falls in D-IV double-elimination first round (22-11); lost to Central in D-IV winners’ bracket final (13-5); defeated Classical in D-IV losers’ bracket final (13-12); lost to Central in D-IV championship game (11-7).
Returning players: Amisadai Avila-Sosa, senior 3B; Madison Gibbons, senior P/SS; Gina Carpenter, senior 1B; Kasyra Fernandes, sophomore 2B; Fatmata Barrie, sophomore OF; Cheyenne Cooper, sophomore C; Caitlyn Hinds, sophomore OF.
Notable newcomers: Meghan Bonin, senior OF; Jamila Coleman, senior OF; Janayah Gordon, sophomore P/SS; Ericka Marzocchi, freshman OF; Aniya Rua, freshman OF; Jeanelle Borges, freshman OF; Lorena Fonseca, freshman INF/OF; Leila Mendes, INF/OF
2022 Outlook: The inaugural season for the cooperative arrangement between Pawtucket’s two primary public schools superseded all expectations. Sholman rode a powerful offense en route to capturing the D-IV regular-season title. Alas, Central proved to be the squad’s kryptonite in the playoffs as the Knights were victorious during both occasions they met the Raiders/Tigers. With several key holdovers back plus the incorporation of a few promising players, don’t be surprised if Sholman ends up completing the mission after falling in last year’s title game. … Depending on matchup, Sholman will either send Gibbons or Gordon to the circle. Gibbons was the main pitcher a year ago, while Gordon has been locked in since joining the squad. When one pitches, the other one will be at shortstop … Cheyenne Cooper underwent surgery in the offseason but is expected to handle the bulk of the catching duties. She’ll team up with Carpenter and Coleman in providing thump in the middle of the lineup. … Avila-Sosa has graduated from pleasant surprise to someone who Sholman is looking to provide a consistent performance game-in and game-out. … The outfield is brand new with the sky’s the limit regarding Rua.
Head coach’s take (Steve Cooper): “In my eyes, we got a lot better. The returning girls are on a mission to get back to the finals and not walk away sad. They want to come back with the trophy and say we did it.”
