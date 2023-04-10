2023 CALL BASEBALL PREVIEW

The 2023 high school baseball season is underway. Among the local entries, contenders can be found in each of the three divisions.
Similar to high school softball, baseball teams find themselves adhering to the “Race to Rhode Island College” mantra. Will the Blackstone Valley be represented when June rolls around? Time will tell, but what we do know is that it’s time to meet the players on this year’s squads.
In alphabetical order starting with Division I, you’ll find thumbnail sketches of each school that’s located within the Woonsocket Call/Pawtucket Times readership area:
DIVISION I
CUMBERLAND
Head coach: Jared Cardoso
2022 league record: 13-5 (Division I-A)
2022 postseason results: Defeated Barrington in D-I preliminary round (5-0); lost to Portsmouth in D-I quarterfinals (6-3).
Returning players: Michael Bradshaw, senior P/1B; Scott Penney, senior SS; Evan Mackenzie, senior P/OF; Alexander Iannuccilli, senior P/OF; Charlie Tarara, senior 3B; Christopher Cousineau, junior C; Shayne Godin, junior P/OF; Connor Allard, junior 2B; Andrew Ray, junior C; Luke Plumer, junior 1B/OF; Brody Enos, sophomore INF/OF; Joshua Lyon, sophomore 1B.
Notable newcomers: Scott Coughlin, senior INF; Diego Benitez, senior INF; Anthony Martin, junior P/OF; Joaquin Cardoso, junior P/INF; Andrew Nocera, sophomore P/OF; Ben Jahnz, sophomore, P/3B.
Outlook: Just about everyone of note returns for the Clippers with the program looking to take a few more steps forward. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the last time Cumberland captured a state title in baseball. … The Merrimack-bound Bradshaw is the definition of a bulldog as the righthander takes pride in preserving the bullpen on the days he throws. The URI-bound Penney will team with Allard in forming a strong double-play combination. … A URI commit, Ray earned high marks last season in his ability to step into the breach when Cumberland needed a catcher. … Godin has the ability to swing between the rotation and the bullpen. … A newcomer who played at La Salle earlier in his high school career, Martin will be battling for innings on the mound as will Cardoso. … Iannuccilli will close games. … Tarara and Plumer are additional key players back from last season.
Head coach’s quote: “With so many veterans, we’re in a spot where we can touch up on the basics and have some fun with the more complex stuff. Everyone in the room knows exactly what we want to do this year.”
***
LINCOLN
Head coach: Steve Reynolds Sr.
2022 league record: 8-10 (Division I-A)
2022 postseason results: Lost to South Kingstown in D-I preliminary round (4-0).
Returning players: Elijah Moffat, senior OF; Donavan Lopez, senior O/OF; Ryan Allen, senior OF; Gian Coppolino, senior INF; Caden Specht, senior OF; Ethan Gray, senior P; Jayden Champagne, senior INF; Sean Clifford, junior P; Joe Conti, junior P/INF; Daniel Lee, junior INF; Jon-luca Feole, sophomore P; John Nicoll; sophomore C; Isaac Cabral, sophomore P/C.
Notable newcomers: Jaiden Torres, junior P; Nicholas Pelosi, freshman INF; Brennan Robert, freshman P; Carson Mellen, freshman P/OF; Lucas Marshall, freshman P/INF; Tyler Almeida, freshman INF; Luke Marchand, freshman P.
Outlook: The foundation of this year’s Lincoln squad is built on experience (five battle-tested seniors) and six ninth graders, several of whom will be counted upon to make an immediate impact. … Clifford and Conti are top-of-the-rotation arms with Gray also in the mix to draw starts. … Things should go much smoother for Nicoll after he cut his teeth as Lincoln’s main catcher last season when he was a freshman. … Lopez will bat in the No. 3 spot with offensive contributions also expected from Moffat, Allen, Coppolino, and Specht.
Head coach’s quote: “I expect a lot of leadership out of our senior group. The guys are dedicated to having a good season. They’re ready to go.”
***
DIVISION II
BURRILLVILLE
Head coach: Nick Harriman
2022 league record: 14-4 (Division II-A)
2022 postseason results: Lost to Chariho in D-II preliminary round (8-4)
Returning players: Jack Farrell, senior P/3B.
Notable newcomers: Eastyjon Gousie-Turcotte, senior P/OF; Christopher Singleton, junior P/SS; Ronald Vargas, junior SS; Nathan Laramee, sophomore, P/OF; Riley Hebert, sophomore P/OF; Camerson Laramee, sophomore P/OF; Jack Dichiaro, sophomore OF; Nathaniel Njoes, sophomore 1B; Dean Parrillo, sophomore OF; Cameron Potter, sophomore 2B; Daniel DelMonaco, sophomore INF; A.J. Escalera, sophomore C; Sean Farrell, sophomore INF; Jordan Furtado, sophomore OF.
Outlook: There’s turning over a new leaf, then you have what’s taking place at Burrillville this spring. Outside of Farrell, the Broncos are breaking in one new player after another after relying on a special Class of 2022 group that was responsible for one finals appearance (2022) and a 14-win season a year ago. … Farrell becomes the ace pitcher. His younger brother Sean is part of a promising sophomore class that could represent the next core for Harriman to build around. … Gousie-Turcotte is a transfer from Tolman. He will see time on the mound as will Laramee.
Head coach’s quote: “When I became head coach two years ago, I was fortunate to inherit a strong group. They were great kids and great ballplayers, but now it feels like it’s my group.”
***
MOUNT ST. CHARLES
Head coach: Scott Robillard
2022 league record: 10-8 (Division II-A)
2022 postseason results: Lost to Tiverton in D-II preliminary round (3-0).
Returning players: Garrick Godin, senior P/3B; Deke Mousseau, senior P/OF; Connor Robillard, senior P/OF; Kyle Wagener, senior P/OF; Kyle Smolan, senior 2B; Brady Garthee, senior P/1B; Cameron Delmore, junior C; Connor Thibault, junior P/SS; Jacob Mongeon, sophomore OF; Gregory Piette, sophomore INF; Luke Smolan, sophomore OF/2B.
Notable newcomers: Alexander Baeta, junior C; Evan Raposo, sophomore OF; Matthew Shelepov, sophomore OF; Landon Laplante, freshman 2B/OF; Daniel Lizotte, freshman OF; Brayden Slack, freshman P/1B; Timothy Donahue, freshman OF; Jamison Olbrys, freshman OF.
Outlook: Godin and Mousseau form a solid 1-2 punch at the front end of the rotation. Thibault, Slack, Garthee, and Robillard are also expected to supply innings on the mound for MSC. … Baeta is a transfer from a Massachusetts school and should be a two-way factor with his catching skills and ability to swing the bat. …Of all the ninth graders in the program, the 6-foot-3 Slack owns the most upside in relation to factoring out of the chute. “He’s got all the tools to have a very good high school career,” said Coach Robillard.
Head coach’s quote: “I’m optimistic. To go from not having a 100 percent grasp on who we would be playing at two vital positions in first base and catcher, it’s been a very pleasant surprise to fill out the lineup with a transfer [Baeta] and someone who came up through the middle school [Slack].”
***
ST. RAPHAEL
Head coach: Tom “Saar” Sorrentine
2022 league record: 14-4 (Division II-A)
2022 postseason results: Defeated West Warwick in D-II preliminary round (10-0); defeated Mount Pleasant in D-II quarterfinals (4-3); Lost to Westerly in best-of-three D-II semifinals (2 games to 1).
Returning players: Jonathan Quinn, senior DH; Timothy Breen, senior 1B; Michael Frausto, junior SS; Carson Dupras, junior OF; Kenny Jacques, junior OF; Harold Fernandez, sophomore P/3B; Tyler Tremblay, sophomore 2B; Alexander Chamorro, sophomore C/OF; Brent Karpowich, sophomore, OF.
Notable newcomers: Ronald Rivera, senior DH; Michael Rodriguez, senior P; Daniel Wulf, junior P/1B; Payton Letendresse, sophomore, OF; C.J. Smith, freshman INF/OF; Jaiden Rosario freshman P/OF.
Outlook: The fact that Quinn is listed as a designated hitter and not a pitcher/infielder is a source of concern for the Saints, who were counting on the senior righthander to once again serve as the team’s ace. Alas, arm problems could result in Quinn not throwing a single pitch this spring in his final year of high school ball. Last year, Quinn recorded five wins and three saves. … An RBI machine as a freshman, Fernandez will once again be counted upon to drive in runs as well as anchor the top of the rotation in Quinn’s absence. … Sorrentine also hopes to get quality innings out of Rodriguez – a transfer from Bishop Hendricken – along with Wulf and Rosario. … Breen’s bat will be key while the hope is that Dupras, Jacques, and Tremblay can take major steps forward.
Head coach’s quote: “We’re definitely going to need some guys to step up, that’s for sure.”
***
WOONSOCKET
Head coach: Tommy Brien
2022 league record: 15-3 (Division II-A)
2022 postseason results: Lost to Narragansett in D-II quarterfinals (10-4).
Returning players: Jayden Violette, senior P/2B; Misael Laboy, senior SS; Jeremey Vitiello, senior P/1B; Eliu Perez Guzman, senior OF; Michael Cinquantini, junior 3B; Isaiah Figueroa, junior C; Noah Levreault, sophomore OF; Zackery Barata, sophomore P/2B.
Notable newcomers: David Ceballos, sophomore OF; Christopher Bousquet, sophomore INF; Patrick Munger, freshman 1B; Braylon Guilbeault, freshman 2B; Joe Greenless freshman OF; Juleus Perez, freshman P/INF/OF; Ty Chhourn, freshman OF.
Outlook: There’s something familiar and something new about this year’s Novans. Violette and Laboy headline a strong group of upperclassmen who proved instrumental in the heights that last year’s Woonsocket squad was able to reach. Violette is regarded as one of the top starting pitchers in Division II while Laboy will bat after fellow returning All-Division selection Cinquantini. … Vitiello is the No. 2 pitcher. … With five ninth graders in the fold, the future is bright as far as Brien is concerned. “They’re all very good ballplayers,” said the coach.
Head coach’s quote: “The veterans we have, it’s like having extra coaches on the field. They realize that if we’re going to succeed, they need to share their knowledge with the new guys.”
***
DIVISION III
BLACKSTONE VALLEY PREP
Head coach: Ed Laskowski
2022 league record: 4-10 (Division III)
2022 postseason results: Lost to Times 2/Paul Cuffee in D-III quarterfinals (10-9)
Returning players: Devin Casson, senior P/C; Kyrell Fontaine, senior 1B/DH;
Ethan Comire, junior OF; Arghennis Disla, junior 1B/3B/OF; Nicholas Iannetta, junior P/INF; Dante Lewis, junior P/OF; William Collins, sophomore C/INF; Andres Guevara, sophomore OF; Alexander Quinones, sophomore P/2B/3B.
Notable newcomers: Giovanni Perez, senior INF/OF; Chloe Acosta, junior OF/2B; Jackson Chiappetta, freshman 1B/C; Noah Ferreira, freshman P/SS; Carlos Luna, freshman P/OF; Adrian Rodriguez-Gonzalez, freshman P/2B/OF.
Outlook: The diamond may as well double as a laboratory with Laskowski planning to experiment and tinker in the season’s early going in the hopes of finding that perfect lineup. … Casson and Iannetta are the captains. Both are veterans of the program who have the respect of their teammates. … Casson will catch on the days he’s not serving as BVP’s ace pitcher. … Iannetta is another leader who hopes to make noise on the baseball front like he does during the winter months as a swimmer. … The Pride will feature two girls on this year’s roster (Acosta and Disla). … A ninth grader, Ferreira has a lot on his plate but has displayed special qualities each time he’s stepped into the batter’s box or on the mound.
Head coach’s quote: “We’ve had a lot of good reps in practice and that’s a credit to our two captains. Hopefully we can establish a core of players who can help us out as we move forward.”
***
CENTRAL FALLS
Head coach: Netalix Torres
2022 league record: 1-13 (Division III)
2022 postseason results: None
Returning players: Andry Guzman, senior, 2B/SS; Joysel Martinez, senior, C; Mario Erazo, junior, P/OF; Gabriel Ortiz Velez, junior, OF; Alexander Crespo, sophomore OF/P; Adrian Fernandez Jimenez sophomore P/2B; Johan Medina, sophomore 3B; Christopher Torres, sophomore 1B.
Notable newcomers: Kenneth Delcid, sophomore OF; Justin Duarte Escobar, sophomore 1B/OF; Fabian Ortiz Velez, freshman OF; Alex Torres, freshman OF.
Outlook: The core of this year’s CF squad is Guzman, Martinez, and Fernandez – the team’s ace pitcher. “Those are the guys we’re leaning on and trust they can get the job done,” said Torres, who’s in his second season as the program’s head coach. … The majority of the roster is brand new to baseball, as in players who picked up the sport for the first time in high school. As a result, who hits where in the lineup figures to fluctuate.
Head coach’s quote: “It’s about putting the best possible pitchers and position players out there … trying to play chess rather than checkers. It’s been a dogfight for certain spots and those who put in the work, they’re the ones who have earned the opportunity to start. ”
***
DAVIES TECH
Head coach: Justin Medeiros
2022 league record: 5-9 (Division III)
2022 postseason results: Defeated Juanita Sanchez in D-III quarterfinals (5-4); lost to North Smithfield in best-of-three D-III semifinals (2 games to 0).
Returning players: Noah Camponelli, senior P/INF; Antonio Cabral, senior OF; Aiden Cote, junior C/INF; Myles Robinson, sophomore P/INF; Edward Guzman, sophomore INF/OF;
Luke Ducharme, sophomore INF/OF; Brady Scarpetti, sophomore INF.
Notable newcomers: Jayden Fortes, junior OF; Armando Cordero, sophomore OF; Blake Dexter, freshman INF/OF; Nick Packer, freshman P/OF; Marc Rolfe, freshman INF; Aiden Tetrault, freshman INF/OF; Ben Cofsky, freshman INF; Nate Wiggins, freshman INF; Joe Bernard, freshman INF/OF; Mike Rolfe, freshman INF.
Outlook: The wisdom of welcoming seven ninth graders to this year’s Davies squad boiled down to one key factor. “They all have experience playing baseball. It was tough not to take them,” said Medeiros. “Some of them are going to start right away.” … Cote moves to catcher after playing first base last season. … Camponelli has been labeled the Patriots’ ace pitcher and will anchor the middle of the lineup. He’s a captain as is Cabral, who doesn’t expect too many fly balls to soar over his head in the outfield.
Head coach’s quote: “There’s going to be a learning curve, but I do think we have the pieces to make some sort of run.”
***
NORTH SMITHFIELD
Head coach: Jon Leddy
2022 league record: 13-1 (Division III)
2022 postseason results: Defeated Davies Tech in D-III best-of-three semifinals (2 games to 0); Defeated Classical in D-III best-of-three finals (2 games to 1).
Returning players: Ethan Battersby, Senior P/INF/OF; Billy Connell, senior P/OF; Ethan Harnois, senior P/1B; Joe Samek, senior OF; William Sullivan, senior P/OF/P; Daniel White, senior C; Kayden Artruc, junior P/3B; Wyatt Letizia, junior OF; Tyler Albino, sophomore P/SS; Daniel Harrison, sophomore P/1B; R.J. Reall, sophomore OF/P; Dennis Sullivan, sophomore P/INF.
Notable newcomers: Ethan Coreia, senior OF; Ben Black, freshman P/INF.
Outlook: The road to repeating as D-III champions holds plenty of promise with Leddy noting that seven starters are back. … Harnois will reprise his role as the Northmen’s lead pitcher while Artruc will be counted on to supply thunder with his bat. … Letizia, Battersby, and Albino also had important roles last season. … Having a senior catcher in White figures to pay dividends behind the plate and in the batter’s box; he bats cleanup.
Head coach’s quote: “It’s going to be much stiffer competition this year … much better pitching. It’s definitely going to be a tougher road.”
***
PAWTUCKET (Shea/Tolman)
Head coach: Theo Murray
2022 league records: Tolman (5-13 Division II-A); Shea (3-11 Division III)
2022 postseason results:
Returning players: Daryl Hazard, senior INF/OF; Cam Seaver, senior P/C/SS/OF; Jason Boudreau, senior P/3B; Jaymond Labossiere, senior P/C/SS; Dylan Sheehan, senior 1B; Elijah Bernardo, junior P/INF/OF; Ethan Pereira sophomore P/INF/OF; Ryan Morel, sophomore P/1B/OF; Ethan Torres, sophomore P/C/SS/OF.
Notable newcomers: Jeremy Torres, P/C/INF/OF; Ethan DaSilva, freshman INF.
Outlook: For the first time since 1940, Pawtucket will be rolling the dice with one public high school baseball team. The latest co-op venture between Shea and Tolman will not be known as Sholman but rather Pawtucket, a decision that Murray says was done with an eye towards the move to build a new high school in the city. … Murray is being recognized as the program’s head coach while Jimmy Torres – last year’s Shea High head coach – is now known as the associate head coach of Pawtucket baseball. … Versatility is the big buzzword with this squad. “We have a lot of guys who can play multiple infield positions,” said Murray. … Ethan Torres along with Pereira and Seaver will anchor the starting rotation. … Expect the top of the lineup to feature Pereira and Labossiere along with the Torres brothers.
Head coach’s quote: “Whether it’s travel ball or something else, all of these guys have been mixed together. They’re accustomed to playing with different kids.”
