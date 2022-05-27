A NEW APPRECIATION: Cumberland's Zach Fogell finds new love for baseball after missing two years

Zach Fogell can look forward to logging more innings on the mound. After this weekend, he will be officially known as a Brown University graduate.
A Cumberland High alum, Fogell also owns a comeback story where his eagerness to resurrect his life as a pitcher ran parallel with the need to forge a path along the comeback trail, while dealing with complexities brought on by COVID-19.
Fogell’s four years as a member of the Brown baseball program ran the emotional gamut. He required Tommy John surgery on his bothersome left elbow. Besides going through the physical and mental grind that’s part-and-parcel of repairing the torn ulnar collateral ligament, there was the coming to grips with two consecutive college baseball seasons at Brown that were wiped off the books in response to the pandemic.
Standing 5-foot-11, Fogell returned to the mound for the Bears this past spring, primarily serving as a starter. A sense of normalcy finally washed over him after being on the bench for what felt like an eternity.
For someone who went nearly three years without throwing a pitch in a competitive setting, it’s understandable that he would speak in reflective tones given all the trials he’s endured.
“Being grateful is one thing, but seeing other people be able to play the game that you want to be playing and it’s been taken from you is something I had to adapt to,” said Fogell during a recent interview. “It was a new appreciation. Every time I went out there, I thought every pitch that I threw could be my last. It helped me stay in the moment.”
***
Fogell’s final appearance of his freshman season at Brown took place on May 4, 2019. Facing Harvard, he threw four pitches before signaling to the dugout that he felt a burning sensation in his arm.
“At the time, I didn’t think it was UCL-related,” said Fogell, who was told to take a few weeks off after learning he had a forearm strain.
The same burning feeling came back after Fogell’s first outing in summer ball with the Ocean State Waves. There was still no reason to suggest trouble in the form of needing surgery was on the horizon. This time, Fogell took five weeks off from throwing before ramping back up again.
A dye-contrast MRI confirmed that Fogell had suffered a UCL tear. The procedure that all pitchers seek to avoid took place in Sept. 2019.
“It was a long road to [Tommy John] surgery,” he said.
Fogell was planning to return to action for the Bears towards the back-end of the spring 2020 season. The arrival of a global pandemic threw a curveball into those best-laid plans. He continued to train and get his arm back on track.
Then came the decision made by Ivy League presidents to cancel spring sports in 2021.
“We found out in a tweet. That was definitely tough,” said Fogell. “After a couple of days of grieving and realizing we couldn’t change the decision, it was full grind mode with training as hard as we could.”
Having signed a contract with the Ocean State Waves that in some respects would have provided a degree of closure to a world that had been rocked by Tommy John surgery and COVID-19, Fogell suffered a strained MCL in his knee. He took the summer of 2021 off from baseball – not by choice.
Eventually, the storm clouds dissipated. The fall of 2021 went into the books as injury-free – “clean” as Fogell described. At long last, competing in an actual season was a reality.
“It was good for my confidence,” said Fogell. “I was performing at a high level and was grateful for that.”
***
The mental side of the injuries and Tommy John is the hardest part, says Fogell … overcoming the hump of not babying it and pushing yourself where the voice in your subconscious is telling you that everything is going to be fine. The Brown coaching staff expressed a vote of confidence by declaring Fogell as a Friday starter – a major perk in college baseball circles.
“It was surreal because it was the first time I was pitching in a few years,” he said. “I knew there was definitely going to be some rust to work out … not being in a game situation for so long,” said Fogell. “The nerves were going to be at an all-time high.”
Just when all the pieces appeared to be falling into place, Fogell dealt with foot inflammation that could be traced back to breaking in new cleats. He endured some rough starts and spent some time in the bullpen before returning to the rotation in April.
On April 10 against Columbia, Fogell turned in six innings of one-run ball with six strikeouts. His final outing in a Brown uniform came on Mother’s Day – six innings with nine strikeouts as the Bears came through with a walk-off win against Cornell. On the season, he posted a 6.46 ERA in 12 games (10 starts) while fanning 46 in 39 innings.
Numbers, however, only begin to scratch the surface.
“It was good to get back on the field and have fun,” he said. “I definitely took baseball for granted before COVID and my injury. Getting back out there and competing again was awesome.”
Fogell will be awarded a business degree when Brown holds its annual commencement exercises on Sunday. The hours he spent coming back from a significant arm injury rival the time he spent in the classroom.
“I remember saying [back in 2017 when Fogell verbally committed to Brown] that it was surreal that I was going to an Ivy League institution. I never thought this would happen,” he said. “To graduate from one is crazy to be honest.”
This summer, Fogell heads to Vermont to compete in the Futures League. Come the fall, the plan is to head to the University of Connecticut for grad school and to pitch for the Huskies. UConn was one of the schools that Fogell considered back when he was a high school prospect.
“I still want to be involved in sports when I’m done,” said Fogell, who plans to enroll in the sports management program at UConn.
Looking back at all the hurdles he needed to jump over during his time at Brown, it’s clear the memories Fogell made this past season won’t be fading away anytime soon.
“It was good to get a year of baseball under my belt again,” he said.
