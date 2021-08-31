WOONSOCKET — U18 Academy coach Matt Plante remembers what happened the evening of Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 like it was yesterday.
“We were playing Gilmour and we were in the middle of warmups and with one minute, twenty-three seconds left on the clock they canceled the game because of COVID,” Plante said Wednesday afternoon. “It’s been almost a full year.”
That date resonates with Plante and rest of the Academy’s players and coaches because it was the final time they suited up against an out-of-state opponent at Adelard Arena. That game didn’t take place because of COVID and the pandemic was the reason the four squads went over three months without playing a game before hitting the road to Pennsylvania and Ohio every weekend to finish the rest of fly-by-the-seat-of-their-pants regular season.
The pandemic isn’t over, but Plante, fellow co-director and U16 coach Devin Rask, and the rest of the program hope their third season can go according to plan and that starts with all four squads taking on the Boston Hockey Academy in a pair of quadruple-headers this weekend at Adelard.
“It’s a lot easier playing here because we know the rink a lot better than the other teams and not having to travel on a bus for an absurd amount of hours will be much better for all of us,” North Kingstown native and U16 forward Pat Murphy said. “Despite everything, this is where I expected this program to be after two years because of the coaching. It’s been a lot of fun to play with these guys.”
“We feel like we have a home-ice advantage here and we didn’t get to use that last year,” U18 forward Cam O’Neill said. “Hopefully, with more home games we can get fans out to support us.”
Prior to the start of last season Plante was excited for the schedule he built for his U18 squad, but none of the big showdowns with the likes of eventual national champion Rochester Coalition or No. 1 Shattuck St. Mary’s materialized. The U18 still went on to win the New England District title and advantage all the way to the USA Hockey Nationals semifinals where they were beaten by Rochester.
Four of the players – led by Cranston’s Ethan Cordeiro and Ryan O’Connell – are back along with the spine of the U16 team that left St. Louis disappointed after being eliminated after USA Hockey Nationals pool play.
“We’re cautiously optimistic because if we could have a whole season uninterrupted this year that would be great because there’s a ton of potential with this team,” Plante said. “If we can have a normal year without the interruptions, the sky’s the limit with this team. Last year was such a grind of a year and it was heartbreaking to lose when you’re one game away from a national championship.
“Honestly, it didn’t matter what adversity we dealt with, we thought we were capable of doing it. Every player on this team was in St. Louis last year and had their heart broken. We discussed that before we even started.”
The U18 team has plenty of home games in the first four months of the long season, but Plante will be taking his deep squad to Pittsburgh in late September and they will head to New Hampshire in January to defend their True Prep Cup before trips to Lake Placid and Shattuck later in the season.
Those trips will be great opportunities for Division I coaches to be in person to watch players after the NCAA finally ended the recruiting dead period on June 1. With only one player – Jason Stefanek to Dartmouth – committed on the team, Plante is likely to receive plenty of inquires about his players.
“Recruiting has been frustrating because coaches haven’t been able to see you,” said O’Neil, who will likely follow his brothers to a Hockey East powerhouse. “You see kids that you think you’re better than signing for schools, but you can’t let that bother you. You just have to keep working hard.”
Murphy, who led Mount’s lacrosse team to the Division IV title in the spring, is one of a number of players returning from last season’s U15 team that earned an at-large spot to nationals. The squad lost PC-bound forward Tanner Adams to the USHL, but the addition of talented Canadians Cole Burbidge and Nathan Mossey mean Rask’s team should be a contender again to win the district title.
“We’re just trying to get better as a program and as a team,” Murphy said. “I think we’re going to be really good and one of the top teams. We want to win a national championship – that’s the goal. I don’t see why we couldn’t. This team is better than we were last year.”
There are locals on the U15 and loaded U14 teams. Cumberland native and U15 forward Kolin Sisson is in his third season in the program and delivering nine goals and 16 assists for a U14 team that went all the way to the national quarterfinals in Dallas.
The U14 team features some incredible talent from around the country including Egan Beveridge, Nic Whitehead, goalie Ryan Denes and Conrad Fondrik, but there’s some local flavor as well. Defenseman Marco Senerchia led the Mount St. Charles Middle School team to the state title earlier this season alongside North Smithfield’s Logan Lefebvre. Lincoln’s Kaden Kern is also competing for shifts up front.
“We feel pretty good about all of our teams,” Plante said. “All of us as a staff feel like we’re in a better situation this season than last season with our teams. That’s not slighting the kids who were here last year, but if you look at the kids who have returned and the new pieces around them, we’re excited with what we have.”
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
