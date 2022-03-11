WOONSOCKET — There are very few things in life that are guaranteed, but over the last two seasons if there’s a New England District final, one of the Mount Hockey Academy’s four teams will be playing for an automatic bid to USA Hockey Nationals.
Even though the program is in just its third season of existence, co-directors Matt Plante and Devin Rask have guided the program to seven district tournament final appearances and four district titles – including three last season in New Hampshire.
With all four programs ranked inside the top seven by Myhockeyrankings.com, Mount heads into this weekend’s district tournaments eyeing even more success. While the U14 team heads up to St. Anselm in Manchester, N.H. to compete for the title, the program’s three other teams march down Interstate 95 to Northford, Conn. to compete for titles.
“Regionals are always tough because you have to play five games in just over two and half days,” Plante said Wednesday afternoon. “It’s always a grind – it’s a physical grind and an emotional grind. It’s not going to be anything different. This is always a difficult district to win every year.”
“As a team, we’re getting better every day, we’re prepared and we’re getting healthy. We’re excited for this and ready to go,” U14 coach Frank O’Connor said. “This is the regional tournament where anybody can go up there and beat anybody. That is the beauty of the sport. There are no guarantees at all. There are six teams and you have to go out there and do the job.”
The U14 bracket is the only Tier-I bracket with more than one Rhode Island team competing because Mount is joined by Providence Hockey Club, which features a number of familiar faces to Blackstone Valley hockey fans. The team is coached by former Mount standout Frank Fede, who is being inducted into the school’s athletic hall of fame this year.
On the ice, Burrillville freshman defenseman Sean Farrell and St. Raphael freshman defenseman Cameron Force are two key cogs in a team that is ranked 31st in the country even though it’s played shorthanded the last three months.
“Mid-Fairfield is right there with us and we played PHC a couple of weeks ago [an 8-5 Mount win] and they’re feisty,” O’Connor said. “PHC works really hard and they’re well coached. Frank is the best over there. They could be a big problem for anyone in the regional.”
Mount comes in ranked fifth in the country, two spots ahead of Mid-Fairfield. The two teams play tomorrow morning in a game that will likely decide the No. 1 seed for Sunday’s playoff round. PHC finishes pool play tomorrow night against the Connecticut champs.
O’Connor’s squad, which has won its last four games by a combined 25 goals, is led by Canadian forward Liam Kilfoil, who has 103 points in 54 games. Conrad Fondrk has a team-high 45 goals, while California goalie Ryan Denes has a .912 save percentage in 30 starts.
The biggest favorite of Mount’s four teams is coach Scott Gainey’s dominant U15 team that has been the No. 1 team in the country – and the world – for long stretches of the season. Mount has won its last 22 games dating back to a loss to the Jr. Eagles U16 team on Nov. 13.
The U15 team, which faces No. 24 Yale Jr. Bulldogs in its pool-play opener tonight, is led by a pair of kids who were recently selected to compete in the NTDP Development Camp later this month. James Hagens, a 2025 Draft prospect, and goalie Jack Parsons will both be headed to Michigan later this month.
Those aren’t the only standouts on the team, as defenseman Will Felicio and forwards Sacha Boisvert, Chase Stefanek and Theo Kiss have all had outstanding seasons.
“We have to show up and do what we need to do,” Gainey said. “Our work ethic is really good and we also have skilled hockey players who are playing well. The work ethic has been second to none and when you combine all those qualities into a team, it makes us tough to play against. I’m concerned facing all of these teams because we’ve been number one for most of the year, so we’re going to get everyone’s best.”
The second highest ranked team in the field is No. 20 South Kent Selects, which features former Mount U14 forward and Cumberland native Kolin Sisson (19-22-41) and defenseman Antonio Hamel, who helped the Mount middle school team win last year’s state title. The teams won’t meet in pool play, but they could face off Sunday in the semifinals or the final.
Rask’s U16 team, which is ranked No. 7 in the country, opens up pool play against a familiar foe this afternoon. Mount faces No. 33 South Kent Selects six weeks after earning a 4-2 win in Connecticut. The U16 team, which dropped a shootout decision to Mid-Fairfield in last season’s U15 final, is led by Quinnipiac commit Chris Pelosi (28-28-56), North Kingstown’s Pat Murphy (28-24-52) and Jake Gutwirth (21-32-53).
Plante, who has guided the U18 team to two straight district titles and a spot in last season’s USA Hockey national semifinals, knows how difficult it is to navigate five games in less than 48 hours.
“What we’ve done in the [Northeast] Pack and the PHC and the True Cup should prepare us for this weekend,” said Plante, whose team has won five tournament titles this season. “You can’t think of it as five games, you have to just focus on your next shift. It’s about breaking it down to one shift at a time and one game at a time. Focus on what’s in front of you.
“Obviously, to win you have to have good structure, good habits and good details. All the stuff we’ve been talking about all year.”
The No. 2 ranked team in the country is led by one of the nation’s top U18 lines. UMass commit Cam O’Neill (45-44-89), Miami of Ohio-commit Micah Berger (24-54-78) and Dartmouth-commit Jason Stefanek (24-34-58) have been tough to stop this season. The team also features talent on the blue line with Seth Constance, Joe Peters and Dylan Shane leading the way.
Mount won’t see No. 3 Yale Jr. Bulldogs or No. 10 Maine Nordiques during pool play, but they will likely run into one of those teams in the semifinals. Mount is 2-0-1 against the Nordiques but the two wins were by one goal. Mount opens up pool play tonight Connecticut Elite before games against the Maine Moose and the Northern Cyclones tomorrow in Northford.
All four Mount teams would be in good shape to earn an at-large bid to next month’s USA Hockey Nationals, but Plante and the other three coaches know winning this weekend sets you up for pool play against the best teams in the country in April.
“We want to win it, I don’t care about the at large because we want to win this tournament and put ourselves in a good position for seeding purposes,” Plante said. “There’s always one bracket of death at the national tournament where there’s three deep teams, so you want to avoid that.”
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
