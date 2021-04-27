WOONSOCKET — The core of the Academy U16 and U18 teams that won New England district titles earlier this month were with the program last season. Sure, the U16 team added dynamic talents like Seth Constance and Tomas Trunda and the U18 team picked up Owen McLaughlin, but most of the kids who skated off the ice with district titles were a part of the program’s inaugural season.
And that’s what makes the success of coach Frank O’Connor’s U14 team and coach Scott Gainey’s 15U team so crucial for the future success of the program.
The U14 team, which struggled to compete with the high-end Tier-I teams last season, had no such issues this season thanks to the play of Long Island forward James Hagens (team-high 20 goals and 22 assists), Jackson DeLeo, William Felecio and Joseph Monteiro. The Saints beat National qualifier Pittsburgh Jr. Penguins and enter the start of today’s USA Hockey National tournament in suburban Dallas ranked sixth in the nation according to MyHockingRankings.com.
“We’re just excited and stay loose and moving forward because we haven’t changed anything we’re doing,” O’Connor said after Friday’s practice at Adelard Arena. “We have the same mentality and the same energy at practices. We were able to build on what we did last year – and I think we overachieved - and we’ve just built on the success that our midget teams had. John [O’Connor] did a great job bringing in a great group that is deep, big and physical.”
After suffering a 4-2 loss to Mid-Fairfield in their final pool-play game at New Englands, the Saints rebounded with a 6-3 win over the Connecticut kids to earn an automatic bid to Nationals.
The Saints begin pool play in suburban Dallas at 11 o’clock this morning against a familiar foe. The Saints take on No. 14 North Jersey in a rematch of a game played on Sept. 6 in Bridgeport, Conn. Hagens and the Saints produced a 3-1 victory that afternoon. Their second game is Thursday against the Penguins and they finish pool play Friday against the top-seed in the pool, the Northeast Wisconsin Gamblers.
“Both of the teams we’ve already played are well structured, but their different,” O’Connor said. “Every game is going to be tough, but we’re going to take it one period at a time and one shift at a time. We don’t know much about Wisconsin, but we know they’re good. There’s obviously going to be some nerves going out there, but these kids play loose. We’re loose, but we’re focused.”
One player who is in his second season at the U14 level is Cumberland resident Kolin Sisson, an eighth-grader at Mount St. Charles. Sisson, who split his time last season with the Boston Advantage, is third on the Saints with 15 assists, to go along with eight goals.
“Kolin has grown since last season and he has a great mind for the game,” O’Connor said. “He’s super skilled and hounds pucks. We’re fortunate that he went through this with us last year and he understands our expectations and he understands the culture here. From a hockey standpoint, he hasn’t changed much because he’s always been a playmaker, he’s always been quick, but he’s just become a little more assertive. He comes to the rink everyday looking to learn.”
Sisson is moving on to the 15U squad next season, but there’s plenty of talent coming into the program’s lone bantam team. Super-skilled forward Egan Beveridge, who is currently playing for the Middlesex Islanders in Massachusetts, Nick Whitehead and defenseman Matthew Grimes are three of the top 2007-born players making their way to Woonsocket in the fall.
The 15U didn’t win its district title, but Providence College commit Tanner Adams, Chris Pelosi and the Saints earned an at-large bid after staging an incredible third-period comeback in the district title game against Mid-Fairfield. The Saints were being completely outplayed and trailed 4-1 after two periods, but they grabbed a crucial goal big midway through the third period and then scored twice with goalie Michael Calabret pulled in favor of a sixth skater.
The Stars ended up winning the game in a shootout, but Gainey said the squad learned plenty from that contest headed into the national tournament, which starts today in suburban Dallas.
“There’s going to be a lot of pressure and we’re playing some really good teams, so we just need to focus on one game at a time,” Gainey said. “We know the situation we’re in, let’s call a spade a spade, but we’ve tied Pittsburgh and HoneyBaked. We have to come out ready to play, we can’t play 34 minutes of hockey like we did against Mid-Fairfield. We feel like we’re more than a top-10 team and we’re in the dance. Now we have to dance.”
The Saints, who are ranked 10th in the country, open up pool play tonight at 5 o’clock against No. 6 Florida Alliance before finishing pool play with rematches of against higher-seeded teams who they played to ties earlier in the season. No. 2 HoneyBaked, who tied the Saints 2-2 in Michigan in February, is Thursday’s opponent and Pens Elite, who tied the Saints 2-2 last month, is Friday’s opponent. The top two teams from the pool advance to Saturday’s quarterfinals.
“We can’t let our guard down because we did the same thing against [No. 1] Shattuck [in a 6-4 loss],” Gainey said. “We got kicked in the teeth and went three goals down and we made a comeback. Sometimes you fight back a little too late and we can’t do that. We can’t walk through teams because they’re going to give us their best, especially at this event.”
Along with playing some of the best teams in the country, a number of the Saints’ top players will be watched closely by scouts from the U.S. National Team Development Program, which will have its evaluation camp from May 9-13 in Plymouth, Mich. Scouts from the USHL will also be in Dallas to evaluate players for their Phase I Draft on May 27.
“These kids need to be geared up because there will be a lot of eyes on them and with that comes more pressure,” Gainey said. “We’re also playing some really good teams. There’s a combination of a lot of different emotions, so we need to manage those emotions. This is an exciting time at this age group because you’re going to see some kids really flourish.”
