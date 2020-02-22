NORTH SMITHFIELD — The road to the Division II championship series at Brown’s Meehan Auditorium goes through the Blackstone Valley.
One night after defending Division II champion dominated South Kingstown to clinch the No. 1 seed, rival Lincoln locked up home-ice advantage until the final Saturday night against a frustrated North Smithfield squad at Rhode Island Sports Center.
Playing as the road team on its home ice, the Lions fell behind just 37 seconds into the second period on the first of Northmen senior Ryan Andreoni’s two goals. And then it was also Lincoln, as all-division senior forward Colby Acciardo scored a hat trick to bring his league-leading total to 21, while Kyle Costa and Nathan Turcotte added goals in a 5-2 victory.
“The No. 1 thing I want to do is get a ring on my finger at the end of the season,” Acciardo said. “One of my best friends, number two Chris Acciardi, he has a ring from soccer. This is our best shot to do it. Getting the second seed is very important because we play well here. When we go on those long rides to Boss and Portsmouth Abbey we get antsy for games. Playing here is great and we have a great crowd.”
“This is what we work for,” Lincoln coach Mike Forrest said. “We want to get to the dance and we’re in the dance. We wanted as high a seed as we can get, now it’s a matter of showing up for the playoffs and showing our composure. North Smithfield had nothing to play for and we had a lot to play for.”
North Smithfield (5-10-1 Division II) had everything to play for going into this weekend, but the Northmen threw away a lead Friday night in a de-facto playoff game against Cranston West. The Falcons battled back and scored a late power-play goal to secure a 3-2 win and a playoff spot.
The Northmen, who lost to Cumberland in the quarterfinals last season, were left frustrated by losses to East Greenwich, Coventry and North Kingstown in the second half of the season. If they won any of those games, they might’ve been playing the Clippers again next weekend.
“Obviously you want to a better result to close out the season,” North Smithfield coach Ben Shatraw said. “We wanted better results all season. I’ve been with these seniors officially as their coach for three seasons and they work hard, but we could’ve done a lot of things differently. Part of that could be on me, but some of the blame lies with our play. It was a problem across the board.”
Lincoln (12-3 Division II) closes out the regular season as the home team Sunday at Rhode Island Sports Center against PSW co-op. In a bit of a role reversal from Saturday, Sunday’s game means nothing to the Lions, but if the Saints earn a victory, they can skate past RMR co-op for the No. 5 seed.
Saturday, after the Northmen killed off a pair of penalties in the opening period, they grabbed the lead 37 seconds into the middle period when junior forward Evan Gravel made a perfect cross-ice pass to Andreoni for one-timer.
The lead lasted nearly six minutes, but that’s when Acciardo put a shot past senior goalie Forrest Zuba. Costa gave the Lions a lead they would never relinquish when he finished a chance created by Acciardo with 10 seconds left in the second period. The junior spent most of the second period off the bench dealing with a reoccurring injury.
“He’s been battling through a rib thing this season and dealing with cramping, but he’s battling through it,” Forrest said. “Our guys have been battling through this stuff. It’s good that we have one game left and we don’t have to fight for survival.”
The third period was all about Acciardo, who is now just six points away from the all-time Lincoln points record. After Nathan Turcotte extended the lead to two just 1:11 into the final period, Acciardo scored a short-handed unassisted goal when he broke in on Zuba alone and scored.
Andreoni made it a two-goal game at 10:23, but Ryan McPeak fed Acciardo for his hat trick just 36 seconds later to finish the scoring.
“Honestly, I didn’t know what the record is. I didn’t know I was six away,” Acciardo said. “That’d be nice to get.”
“There’s not really much more I can say about [Acciardo]. He’s a great young man off the ice and on the ice,” Forrest said. “He’s a great captain – he’s been my captain for two years. He’s a leader no matter where you go.”
The reality for North Smithfield was they either led or were tied for 29:50 against one of the best teams in the division. But, as has been the case too often this season, the Northmen couldn’t sustain it for 45 minutes.
“I did like our effort, but it’s extremely hard as an athlete to play a game and close out your season like this,” Shatraw said. “There are 11 seniors in there and this was tough to play your last game with nothing on the line. Lincoln’s a good team and they’re going to do some damage in the playoffs.”
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
Lincoln 0 2 3 – 5
North Smithfield 0 1 1 – 2
First period – No scoring.
Second period – NS, Ryan Andreoni (Evan Gravel, Jackson Lynch), 0:37; L, Colby Acciardo (Nathan Turcotte), pp, 6:34; L, Kyle Costa (Acciardo), 14:50.
Third period – L, Turcotte (Devin Cormier, Andrew Alfieri), 1:11; L, Acciardo (unassisted), sh, 2:47; NS, Andreoni (Gravel), 10:23; L, Acciardo (Ryan McPeak), 10:59.
