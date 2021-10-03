BURRILLVILLE — Just call Carlo Acquisto the Bronco of the Hour.
Setting the stage, the Burrillville High football team sent out a distress signal after senior quarterback Wes Cournoyer went down in a heap after falling just short on a fourth-down pursuit. As Cournoyer laid on the Alumni Field grass surface, Cranston West attempted to wrap their collective minds around a penalty that allowed for a fresh set of downs for Burrillville with the ball spotted at the Falcon eight-yard line.
For one play at least, the Broncos needed a quarterback. Enter Acquisto, who stepped into the belly of the beast with the two Division I-B teams tied with 1:44 remaining. Taking the direct snap, Acquisto made like the running back he typically is and followed his main blockers on his way to reaching the goal line with what proved to be the deciding score.
“I had never been at QB before. I wanted to make sure I got the ball because I had never done that, but I also wanted to get into the end zone,” said Acquisto.
The Burrillville defense took care of the rest in a 21-14 victory that went in the books as the first win of the season for head coach Gennaro Ferraro and his players. Cranston West also entered Saturday’s game in search of its first league victory.
On the deciding TD, Acquisto credited the blocking of senior Ben DeChario, junior Jacob Whitlock, and his classmate Elijah Diallo, who had a strong game in his own right.
“Ben ran hard. He shined,” said Ferraro, going back to last week’s tough loss to South Kingstown when Burrillville was stopped on a pivotal two-point try with less than a minute remaining.
The Falcons (1-2, 0-2 Division I-B) had still had all three timeouts and 1:31 remaining in the hope of marching down for a game-tying score. Instead, the visitors turned the ball over on downs with Diallo credited with a pass breakup on fourth down with 32 seconds left. Cranston West did get one more chance – this time needing to go 68 yards in 14 seconds without the aid of a timeout. Once again, the Burrillville defense answered the call.
“We worked really hard this week,” said Acquisto.
Burrillville (1-2, Division I-B) got off to a shaky start as Cournoyer was intercepted twice and the Falcons threatening to add to an already 7-0 lead early in the second quarter. The second pick didn’t prove costly as the Broncos turned the Falcons over on downs after the ball advanced to the home team’s 12-yard line.
The stop proved pivotal and helped fuel the Bronco offense as Cournoyer helped orchestrate a nine-play drive that was capped on a 25-yard TD reception. Diallo got the step on the Cranston West secondary with Cournoyer dropping in a perfect pass for Burrillville’s first points that came with less than three minutes remaining before halftime.
“The same kids play both ways, but defense helps to shake off the cobwebs. Let it loose and play,” said Ferraro. “On offense, you have to pay attention more … execute.”
Down 7-6 entering the second half, Burrillville took the opening kickoff and proceeded to keep the ball for quite a while. On the drive’s 14th play, Cournoyer called his own number and got to the left pylon for a two-yard scoring run. The Broncos opted to go for two with Cournoyer keeping the play alive long enough for senior Matthew Gibeau to find some room in the back of the end zone. Displaying total concentration, Gibeau kept both feet inbound as Burrillville took a 14-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
“The defense was ready for it, but Gibeau kept the play alive,” said Ferraro. “Great presence by him to haul it in.”
Cranston West took a page from Burrillville’s playbook by putting together a lengthy drive that nearly covered seven minutes of the final quarter. The game was tied when quarterback Matt DeFusco hit Marcus Chung in stride with 5:28 on the clock.
The Broncos caught a break as the ensuing kickoff was short and fielded by Cournoyer, who raced all the way to the Cranston West. That helped the stage for Acquisto’s eventual heroics.
Ferraro wasn’t surprised that Diallo made an impact.
“We track him. He spends the most time watching film and it shows every gameday. It’s a credit to him,” said the coach.
Added Acquisto, “Breakout game for Diallo.”
The Broncos will look to keep it rolling when they to East Providence next Friday.
“Before the game, I told the boys that we’ve done everything except win. We’ve worked hard. We’ve come up a little short,” said Ferraro. “Now I think we’ve broken through.”
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.