WOONSOCKET — When Providence College verbal commit Tanner Adams transferred to Mount St. Charles to be the first-line center for the Saints U15 squad, opposing teams knew slowing down the Long Island native was going to be imperative.
Through the first seven games of the season it’s become pretty clear that impeding Adams isn’t going to be nearly enough to stop the Saints because coach Scott Gainey can roll out three dynamic offensive lines with a distinct Long Island flavor.
Christian Venticinque, who followed the same path as Adams from the Long Island Royals U14 team to Adelard Arena, scored a pair of goals and so did Adams in Saturday’s 6-1 win over Seacoast Performance Academy, and Venticinque another in Sunday’s 5-0 win to improve the squad to 7-0.
“Those kids bring a lot of everything,” Gainey said after Saturday’s rout. “They can put the puck in the net and they make their teammates better. I also think they can go to the dirty areas and they just compete and that feeds into other players. They see that kid going hard and they know they should be going hard.”
Adams was the final player to join a team Gainey already believed could be better than the squad he had last season – and that squad won the Northeast Pack title, advanced to the New England District title game and was in contention for an at-large spot at USA Hockey Nationals.
With Adams now centering the top line, Gainey really likes his team.
“I liked our team before he joined and I like them even more now,” Gainey said. “When you can add someone of his quality you’re going to embrace it. And the thing is he’s a really humble kid. I know he’s committed to Providence, but you would never know it. Those are the qualities that are going to make him an even more special player.”
Adams, who is hoping to follow in the footsteps of fellow Providence verbal commit Brady Berard from the U15 team to the National Team Development Program, scored a goal in the first period of his first game against the Boston Jr. Eagles and hasn’t looked back. The Northport, N.Y. native is second on the team in goals (six) and points (nine). He’s also a plus-7.
“I knew they have great coaches here and they were a top team and most of my buddies from last year came to Mount so I decided to come here,” Adams said. “I think my biggest advantage on the ice is my IQ because I’m a good playmaker and I can score goals, too.”
“He’s very smart on the ice,” said Venticinque, who was on the same line as Adams last season but not this season. “He can pass the puck and he knows where everyone is on the ice. He’s so fast. I was so happy when I found out he was coming because we played so good together.”
Gainey, who coached future Quinnipiac centerman Victor Czerneckianair at South Kent along with Berard last season, believes Adams has all the qualities to continue to succeed at the highest level – as he showed in Saturday’s pasting of Seacoast.
Saturday, Adams left his mark on the game with a second-period goal after good work from Conor Ryan. He also produced beautiful goal just 1:24 into the third period increased the lead to 5-1.
“He does everything right – he really does,” Gainey said. “He’s responsible in his own zone, he’s good on draws, he can put the puck in the net and he makes his teammates better. There’s not many things I would change right now. Obviously, he has to get bigger, stronger and more mature, but he thinks the game well and is just so humble and very coachable.”
As productive as Adams has been for the undefeated squad, Venticinque has been even more impactful in his first month in Woonsocket. The Mount sophomore leads the team in goals (eight), points (10), power-play goals (one) and plus-minus (11).
In Saturday’s victory, Venticinque snapped the Saints out of their early lethargy when he took a pass from Ryan and tied the game with 3:41 left in the first period. Less than a minute later, Venticinque made it a 3-1 game after good work from Chris Pelosi and Alexios Georgeaklis.
“Christian is a sleeper, but that’s going to get out very quickly,” Gainey said. “He’s strong with the puck, too, he doesn’t get knocked off the puck. He has a knack for the net. The little things we’re working on wit him right now is the stuff without the puck. From Day 1 until now, I’m thrilled with his progression. I liked him last year, but I’m surprised by what I’ve seen. When you see a kid every day, you learn so much about what he’s really about.”
The West Islip, N.Y. native fed North Kingstown’s Pat Murphy for the game’s final goal 2:31 into the final period.
“I’m a shooter who really likes to score,” said Venticinque. “I’m just a big guy overall who can forecheck and hit. For us as a team, we’re really tight and we all hang out together in the dorm and we have chemistry. We’re all very good hockey players and we’re going to be very successful this year.”
Defenseman Matteo Marchese (two points) and forward Michael Hagens (team-high four assists) also made the move from the Royals to Rhode Island to help augment a small core of players who remained from last season’s U14 team.
Murphy (five points), Jake Gutwirth (six points) and Trevor Strauss (two points) returned from last season. Eight kids have at least two goals and every player has a positive plus-minus. New goalies Owen Crudale (.931 save percentage and a 1.66 GAA) and Michael Calabert (.954 save percentage and a 0.66 GAA) have been dependable in net.
Gainey and assistant coach Jim Creamer sent a player to the NTDP U17 team in their first season running the program and Gainey believes Adams – along with a few other kids – should be in contention for a spot next April.
“Yup, I believe [Adams] will be there and I also think there’s a couple of other guys in that mix, too,” Gainey said. “There are some kids on this team when we really start clicking people will want to at least look at. I’m not saying they will make the team, but I personally think they should be looking at them, but Tanner is just a special player.”
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
By BRANDEN MELLObmello@woonsocketcall.comWOONSOCKET — When Providence College verbal commit Tanner Adams transferred to Mount St. Charles to be the first-line center for the Saints U15 squad, opposing teams knew slowing down the Long Island native was going to be imperative.Through the first seven games of the season it’s become pretty clear that impeding Adams isn’t going to be nearly enough to stop the Saints because coach Scott Gainey can roll out three dynamic offensive lines with a distinct Long Island flavor. Christian Venticinque, who followed the same path as Adams from the Long Island Royals U14 team to Adelard Arena, scored a pair of goals and so did Adams in Saturday’s 6-1 win over Seacoast Performance Academy, and Venticinque another in Sunday’s 5-0 win to improve the squad to 7-0.“Those kids bring a lot of everything,” Gainey said after Saturday’s rout. “They can put the puck in the net and they make their teammates better. I also think they can go to the dirty areas and they just compete and that feeds into other players. They see that kid going hard and they know they should be going hard.”Adams was the final player to join a team Gainey already believed could be better than the squad he had last season – and that squad won the Northeast Pack title, advanced to the New England District title game and was in contention for an at-large spot at USA Hockey Nationals.
See IMPACT, page B2ImpactContinued from page B1With Adams now centering the top line, Gainey really likes his team.“I liked our team before he joined and I like them even more now,” Gainey said. “When you can add someone of his quality you’re going to embrace it. And the thing is he’s a really humble kid. I know he’s committed to Providence, but you would never know it. Those are the qualities that are going to make him an even more special player.”Adams, who is hoping to follow in the footsteps of fellow Providence verbal commit Brady Berard from the U15 team to the National Team Development Program, scored a goal in the first period of his first game against the Boston Jr. Eagles and hasn’t looked back. The Northport, N.Y. native is second on the team in goals (six) and points (nine). He’s also a plus-7.“I knew they have great coaches here and they were a top team and most of my buddies from last year came to Mount so I decided to come here,” Adams said. “I think my biggest advantage on the ice is my IQ because I’m a good playmaker and I can score goals, too.”“He’s very smart on the ice,” said Venticinque, who was on the same line as Adams last season but not this season. “He can pass the puck and he knows where everyone is on the ice. He’s so fast. I was so happy when I found out he was coming because we played so good together.”Gainey, who coached future Quinnipiac centerman Victor Czerneckianair at South Kent along with Berard last season, believes Adams has all the qualities to continue to succeed at the highest level – as he showed in Saturday’s pasting of Seacoast.Saturday, Adams left his mark on the game with a second-period goal after good work from Conor Ryan. He also produced beautiful goal just 1:24 into the third period increased the lead to 5-1.“He does everything right – he really does,” Gainey said. “He’s responsible in his own zone, he’s good on draws, he can put the puck in the net and he makes his teammates better. There’s not many things I would change right now. Obviously, he has to get bigger, stronger and more mature, but he thinks the game well and is just so humble and very coachable.”As productive as Adams has been for the undefeated squad, Venticinque has been even more impactful in his first month in Woonsocket. The Mount sophomore leads the team in goals (eight), points (10), power-play goals (one) and plus-minus (11).In Saturday’s victory, Venticinque snapped the Saints out of their early lethargy when he took a pass from Ryan and tied the game with 3:41 left in the first period. Less than a minute later, Venticinque made it a 3-1 game after good work from Chris Pelosi and Alexios Georgeaklis.“Christian is a sleeper, but that’s going to get out very quickly,” Gainey said. “He’s strong with the puck, too, he doesn’t get knocked off the puck. He has a knack for the net. The little things we’re working on wit him right now is the stuff without the puck. From Day 1 until now, I’m thrilled with his progression. I liked him last year, but I’m surprised by what I’ve seen. When you see a kid every day, you learn so much about what he’s really about.” The West Islip, N.Y. native fed North Kingstown’s Pat Murphy for the game’s final goal 2:31 into the final period. “I’m a shooter who really likes to score,” said Venticinque. “I’m just a big guy overall who can forecheck and hit. For us as a team, we’re really tight and we all hang out together in the dorm and we have chemistry. We’re all very good hockey players and we’re going to be very successful this year.”Defenseman Matteo Marchese (two points) and forward Michael Hagens (team-high four assists) also made the move from the Royals to Rhode Island to help augment a small core of players who remained from last season’s U14 team.Murphy (five points), Jake Gutwirth (six points) and Trevor Strauss (two points) returned from last season. Eight kids have at least two goals and every player has a positive plus-minus. New goalies Owen Crudale (.931 save percentage and a 1.66 GAA) and Michael Calabert (.954 save percentage and a 0.66 GAA) have been dependable in net.Gainey and assistant coach Jim Creamer sent a player to the NTDP U17 team in their first season running the program and Gainey believes Adams – along with a few other kids – should be in contention for a spot next April. “Yup, I believe [Adams] will be there and I also think there’s a couple of other guys in that mix, too,” Gainey said. “There are some kids on this team when we really start clicking people will want to at least look at. I’m not saying they will make the team, but I personally think they should be looking at them, but Tanner is just a special player.”
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.