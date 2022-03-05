Additions of Calixte, Eleeda thrust into spotlight as Bryant hosts Mount St. Mary's in NEC Tournament semifinals

SMITHFIELD – Two sets of statistics stand out when perusing the box score from last year’s NEC Tournament title game that Bryant University dropped on its home floor to Mount St. Mary’s.
The Bulldogs were frosty all night long from beyond the arc, shooting 8-of-25 from three-point territory. Down on the blocks, the Mountaineers won the rebounding battle by a healthy amount (46-34).
Heading into Saturday’s 6 p.m. NEC semifinal clash against the same Mount St. Mary’s squad that celebrated and cut down the nets inside the Chace Athletic Center, it seems like a good time to revisit what took place and examine how a single contest – one ripe with significant stakes – helped to shape the way head coach Jared Grasso and his staff approached last offseason.
The addition of Greg Calixte via George Mason provided the Bulldogs with a big man whose skill set rivaled what the program already had in Hall Elisias. In Adham Eleeda, Bryant went after someone who opened his college career at Northern Kentucky and fit the profile as a knockdown shooter.
Rebounding and shooting … two bugaboos that prevented last year’s Bryant group from experiencing the mania of March Madness. Bringing aboard the players that Grasso did offers up an interesting juxtaposition since the Bulldogs are gearing up to face the same Mount St. Mary’s team that went on to fly the Northeast Conference flag in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.
“We knew we were going to have to add some frontcourt pieces. They came in here last year and punked us. That’s on me as the coach and our team,” said Bryant head coach Jared Grasso, meeting with the media in the basement of the Chace Athletic Center on Friday while students waited in line to get their hands on tickets for what’s anticipated to be the third straight home sellout.
“I don’t make decisions based on one game,” added Grasso, “but we added pieces that we thought would help our program. Greg and Adham are two of those big pieces. They’ve helped this team take off and have added dimensions that maybe we didn’t have last year.”
Eleeda is your classic floor spacer. His ability to knock down shots represents his greatest asset, yet his sheer presence carries just as much weight. With Peter Kiss and Charles Pride continuing to hold tight to the distinction as arguably the best 1-2 scoring punch in the country, players of Eleeda’s caliber tend to reap the benefits – particularly when extra attention is paid to either Kiss or Pride.
Averaging a team-best 3.1 three-pointers per game while connecting at a respectable 34.1-percent clip from downtown, Eleeda enjoyed his best game of the season against Mount St. Mary’s – a 26-point explosion on 8-of-13 from three in Bryant’s 73-66 home win back on Jan. 15. The rematch on Feb. 5 didn’t go nearly as well for Eleeda, though the Bulldogs managed to hold on to a one-point win in the Mountaineers’ gym. That game saw Eleeda attempt eight threes, making one.
As for Calixte, his true value revealed itself when Elisias missed six games due to injury. His minutes went up – he didn’t play fewer than 25 minutes in the six games Elisias was out – and subsequently so did his production. Wednesday’s quarterfinal-round win over Central Connecticut marked the fifth time over the past 11 games that Calixte scored in double figures. He only had one game of 10-plus points through the season’s first two months.
Using the same 11-game stretch to demonstrate Calixte’s importance on the defensive end, he’s registered seven games of three or more blocks and six games where he’s pulled down seven or more rebounds.
“I always thought Greg was going to be an X-factor,” said Elisias. “He allows me to do what I’ve got to do without having to worry about a sub behind me. I can probably be more aggressive when it comes to blocking shots. Even if I pick up fouls early in the game, I believe in Greg. There’s no drop-off when he comes into the game.”
With frontcourt production representing the key to Mount St. Mary’s attack, don’t be surprised if Grasso rolls out a lineup that at various points features both Elisias and Calixte on the court. Per KenPom, Mount St. Mary’s ranks 120th in the country in average height. For comparison’s sake, Bryant checks in at No. 184.
“Greg matches my athleticism so my timing has to be on-point. I’ll try to out-jump him on certain plays and vice versa,” said Elisias when asked about guarding Calixte during practice.
“We’re always competing each and every day with an eye towards going up against teams like Mount that have size.”
Last March’s loss to the Mountaineers supplied the Bulldogs with buckets of motivation throughout the summer, fall, and winter months. A year later, it’s fitting that Bryant must go through the defending NEC Tournament champs before booking a return trip to the conference’s title game.
This time, the Bulldogs believe they’re better equipped – particularly in the rebounding and shooting departments. Enter Calixte and Eleeda, two players whose true value is about to reveal itself in a key spot.
