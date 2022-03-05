Additions of Calixte, Eleeda thrust into spotlight as Bryant hosts Mount St. Mary's in NEC Tournament semifinals

No single game helps shape an offseason, yet it's hard not to notice that the Bryant University men's basketball team struggled shooting the three during last year's NEC Tournament title game against Mount St. Mary's. One of the key additions from last offseason was Adham Eleeda - a player who currently leads the Bulldogs with 3.1 makes from three-point territory per game. Eleeda and the Bulldogs will face the same Mount St. Mary's team that celebrated the 2021 NEC Tournament title in the Chace Athletic Center. Tonight's game is for the right to play for this year's NEC title contest.