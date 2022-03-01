NORTH SMITHFIELD — It was the perfect analog for the No. 2 Lincoln hockey team's season.
The Lions' three-game Division II semifinal series victory over No. 3 Portsmouth was a perfect encapsulation of the rollercoaster ride that was the Lions' season.
Game 1 Saturday night at Rhode Island Sports Center felt like the first third of the Lions' season where they went winless in their first five league games. Nothing went right early and they were buried under an avalanche of goals in a 5-0 defeat to the rampant Patriots.
Sunday's Game 2 played out like the middle of the season where the Lions finally found their rhythm and did just enough to win. They evened the series thanks to a pair of Chase Hall goals in a 3-0 victory.
“We got blown out at home and then we had to travel to Portsmouth Abbey the next day and that's tough, but we were able to get the job done,” Hall said. “It was just a great series all around.”
And then there was the tense grind of Game 2 Tuesday night that mirrored the final third of the season when the Lions battled back to earn the No. 2 seed and a bye into the semis. Led by leading scorer Devin Cormier – during the season and Tuesday night – the Lions thrived. He scored the game-goal 5 minutes, 50 seconds into the second period and goalie Nathan Goff did the rest in a 3-2 victory to secure a spot in this weekend's Division II final.
“I wish I could say I believed in us when we were 0-5, but that's tough spot,” Goff said. “We battled back after losing our captain and one of our coaches and we were able to succeed and finish second. When the coaches brought us together, we had a couple of practices where we really got fired up and we started to work that into the games.”
“To be honest, I didn't think this was possible,” Hall said. “I really didn't know where this season was going to go and no idea what was going to happen, but we're here now. In the locker room, we came together and built chemistry and started playing together. Everything started clicking, we started scoring and that led to where we are.”
The Lions are making their first finals appearance since going undefeated and sweeping Prout in the 2013 Division II final. The Lions travel to Schneider Arena Saturday at 3 p.m. to face No. 1 North Kingstown, which swept aside No. 4 RMR in the other semifinal. Game 2 is Monday night and an if-necessary third game would be the following night.
Portsmouth, which finished tied with the Lions during the regular season, cut its deficit to one late in the second period when Aidan Toner scored thanks to good work from Joseph Leverault and Andrew Alvanas.
That goal setup a thrilling final 15 minutes where Goff was under siege for long stretches but found a way to hold his nerve and make key saves when they were needed. Goff made 23 saves to cap off an impressive last two games for a kid who never played goal in a varsity game until this season.
“I was really nervous late in the game, but I'm just so glad I was able to improve so much in such a short period of time with the help of my coaches to play like that,” Goff said. “My dad and my family helped me change over and become a goalie to help my team because we didn't have a goalie.”
“The end of that game was probably the most nerve wracking moments of my life,” Hall said.
The Lions never trailed in the final two games, as they grabbed the lead just 5:54 into Tuesday's game when freshman defenseman Jaden Bourski connected with junior winger Jake Kye for a goal. The Patriots appeared to send the game into the second period tied when freshman Shane Temple fired a shot past Goff.
Lincoln, however, had an answer with nine seconds left in the first on a goal by Derrick Wood. Kye and Hall received assists on the tally.
Cormier, who delivered crucial overtime goals during the regular season to ensure the Lions played Game 3 at home, scored the game-winning goal in the second. The Lions, thanks to superb forechecking by the Patriots, were forced to hang on for long stretches of the final 20 minutes to secure the win.
“These guys keep on surprising me,” Lincoln coach Mike Forrest said. “Something happens and they do something and it's like a team of destiny. We're a team of destiny and we have to go and try and beat the giant now and that's NK. … I'm at a loss for words and I'm usually not, but I'm at a loss for words. I'm not shocked, but we're going to the championship after starting 0-5.”
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
Broncos eliminated
BURRILLVILLE — One night after scoring two goals in a tough defeat, Moses Brown junior forward Gabe Marndani scored the game-winning goal in overtime to lift the No. 4 Quakers to a 2-1 victory over No. 1 Burrillville in Game 3 of their state quarterfinal series at Levy Rink.
The Broncos, who appeared in the last two state semifinals, grabbed the lead in the second period when freshman Patrick Murphy fed all-division winger Jack Farrell for his 16th league goal 8:44 into the period.
Moses Brown responded with the game-tying goal 5:54 into the final period on an Aidan Aggarwal tally. Moses Brown goalie Camden Lussier made 18 saves in the win, while Burrillville senior Bryden Hopkins stopped 16 shots.
The Quakers travel to the West Warwick Civic Center Friday night to face No. 2 East Greenwich in a best-of-three semifinal series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.