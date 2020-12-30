ALL-AREA GIRLS TENNIS TEAM: Cumberland was in good hands with LaRose, Badeau

They were dependable and reliable. In short, this particular dynamic duo proved to be everything that Cumberland High girls tennis coach Brandon Hannaway had his eye on when assessing where the Clippers stood the best chance of collecting points prior to each match this fall.
Both seniors, Abby LaRose and Olivia Badeau represent the perfect choices when presenting those who garnered inclusion on the Call/Times All-Area Girls Tennis Team. The reason why they are leading things off date back to the Sunday before Thanksgiving.
On the final day of the 2020 season, LaRose and Badeau stood on Slater Park’s Kenny Courts as the fifth seed in the A Division. The RIIL Doubles Tournament championship was on the line. Fresh off an upset of No. 2 seed Barrington in the semifinals, LaRose and Badeau appeared to have destiny on their side after grabbing the first game against La Salle.
Alas, the clock stuck midnight as the top-seeded Rams won the next two games to take the title. Still, what a ride it was for LaRose and Badeau.
For a different change of pace, LaRose and Badeau are being recognized for what they accomplished with a racket in their hands as opposed to a bat and glove. They’ve been softball teammates since they were three-year-old kids.
“Going into each and every match, I could always count on this doubles team to come out with a victory. They check off all of the boxes required to be a successful doubles team, some of which includes their excellent communication between sets and in the middle of a point, along with volleying at the net,” said Hannaway. “Seeing them make it to the state finals is a testament to their skills as doubles players.”
In alphabetical order, let’s meet the rest of the squad:
Nicolette Carney, senior, Lincoln
A two-year captain, Carney has been an integral part of the team’s success over the course of the last four years. … Her fourth and final season with the Lions saw her ascend to No. 1 singles. … Compiled 20 wins over her varsity career, including a 5-1 record this past season. … Off the court, Carney manages to find time to make her mark in the community. She currently coaches tennis for youth programs at Slater Park and Fore Court. … Carney is looking to major in sports marketing/communications upon graduating from LHS. She plans to attend Siena College where she also hopes to continue her tennis career. … A two-time winner of the RIIL’s Sportsmanship Award (2018, 2019).
Tianna Carpentier, senior, Woonsocket
Posted a 5-2 record for a Novan squad that earned a home match in the Division III quarterfinals. … Enjoyed a two-year run as her team’s No. 1 singles player. … Received a bye in the first round of this year’s qualifier for the state individual tourney. … Played varsity all four years.
Tessa LaBarre, senior, North Smithfield
A four-year starter for the Northmen who concluded her varsity career at No. 1 singles. … Was also a co-captain for the 2020 squad. … Posted a 6-4, 6-2 win in North Smithfield’s 5-2 loss to North Providence on Oct. 24. … Stated head coach Timothy Luz, “She showed talent, grit, and emotional strength while helping to lead our team to the wins we were able to achieve.”
Taylor Lindsay, senior, Cumberland
After coming off a successful junior year as the Clippers’ No. 2 doubles player, Lindsay made the transition all the way up to No. 2 singles in her senior year. … Stated Hannaway, “She was able to make adjustments whenever needed. There was one match in particular against Mount St. Charles that stood out. Taylor and her opponent were pretty evenly matched, though they had completely different playing styles. They played some of the longest rallies that I witnessed all season. Taylor never gave up and ended up winning both sets in tiebreakers. That mental aspect of the game is what separates a lot of players from each other.”
Chatham McCloskey, senior, St. Raphael
A four-year starter and captain each of the past two years. … McCloskey began her varsity career at No. 3 doubles and concluded her time with the Saints as the team’s No. 2 singles player … Finished the 2020 season with a 5-1 record as St. Raphael qualified for the Division III playoffs. … A leader on and off the court, McCloskey was instrumental in organizing captains’ practices over the summer. … Stated head coach Scott Corain, “Chatham welcomed and worked with the new players on the team and always cheered on her teammates during their matches.”
Marykate Tillinghast, senior, Mount St. Charles
Served as co-captain along with fellow senior Piper O’Connell. … Three-year varsity player who made the jump from doubles as a junior to the singles ladder this season. … Also volunteered as manager of the MSC boys tennis team. … The fourth Tillinghast to attend Mount.
