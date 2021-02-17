FOSTER — Maddie Zancan grew up in a basketball family.
Zancan’s parents were basketball players and her older siblings lived and breathed the sport, but the Cumberland senior’s only experience with the game growing up was either rebounding for older brother Jackson or jumping on his back as a form of defense to stop the current UMass-Dartmouth standout from scoring.
The younger Zancan’s first athletic love was gymnastics and she was good at it until her gymnastics studio in town closed when she was in seventh grade. Even though she had already been cut from the North Cumberland Middle School team as a sixth-grader, Zancan decided to direct her athletic attention toward the sport – and she quickly realized what the rest of her family already knew – basketball is a great sport.
“I really wasn’t a basketball player growing up,” Zancan said. “Jackson was so good that I didn’t want to play and the only time I touched a ball was to help him. When my gym shut down I had an empty space in my life and Jackson told me to play basketball because he played, my brother Hunter played and my parents played. It’s in the family, so why not? I just loved it because it’s so fast paced and the competitiveness really drew me in.”
Not only did Zancan fall in love with the sport, she became quite a good player in a short amount of time. In the space of six years she went from being the first player off the bench for the Northstars as a seventh-grader to becoming one of the best players in the history of the Cumberland girls basketball program.
Zancan cemented her legacy Wednesday night in 71-53 Division II road defeat to Ponaganset. Just two years after the person who pushed her to play basketball, Jackson Zancan, scored his 1,000th point in a Clipper uniform, Maddie Zancan turned the 1,000-point club into a family affair when she drove to the hoop with 41.7 seconds left in the third quarter and scored a basket and drew a foul.
The basket put the senior on 1,000 points. She made the ensuing free throw and finished the evening with a game-high 27 points.
“When Jackson did it that night I kind of hoped I would do it, but I really wasn’t expecting to do this because my freshman year I only had 80 points and my sophomore year wasn’t going that well,” Zancan said. “My junior year Jackson was telling I will make it and I thought ‘Maybe I will.’
“This feels so great because even though I was never really a basketball player, I always did my best.”
Many of Zancan’s teammates on the hardwood were also her teammates on the soccer field. Her closest friend on the team, fellow senior Lily Lachance, was proud to share the moment with her Wednesday night.
“We’ve been playing basketball with Maddie since sixth grade, so this is insane to think about,” Lachance said. “You never would’ve thought about accomplishing this five years ago when we were playing back then. Maddie functions really well under pressure and she plays every game like it’s her last game, but she’s not affected by the pressure. She’s our glue.”
Junior Bella Luca, who scored five points Wednesday night, also was happy for someone she’s shared the soccer field and basketball court with the last three years.
“I’m so happy for her and this is such a big accomplishment,” Luca said. “She’s earned it because it’s something she’s been thinking about all season. She’s worked so hard for this and she’s earned it. We’re all pretty well-rounded athletes, but she’s the basketball player. She’s what made this team go.”
After Cumberland’s season ended last year with an Open tournament defeat to North Kingstown, it seemed a fait accompli that Zancan would score her 1,000th point in her senior season. After all, she needed just 195 points after scoring over 400 points in an all-division junior campaign.
But the coronavirus happened and there was no chance this would be a normal season. Zancan was worried she’d only get six games because that’s the amount of league games the girls soccer team played in a truncated fall campaign.
Luckily, the R.I. Interscholastic League mandated a nine-game season, which put the milestone back on Zancan’s to-do list.
“When we first found out we were having a season I was worried because I thought it was going to be a six-game season,” Zancan said. “I knew it was going to be doable, but very difficult because in our half of the division we have good teams like West Warwick, Classical and Ponaganset.”
The Clippers dropped three of their first four games, but then Zancan and the Clippers started rolling. Cumberland won four straight games and Zancan went into Tuesday night’s game against talented Classical needing just 32 points to reach 1,000.
Classical employed a box-and-one on Zancan and held the senior to just 15 points in a 53-35 Purple victory. The Chieftains didn’t employ the same strategy, but still made life tough on Zancan.
The senior scored nine points in the first half, but she was forced to the bench in the final 90 seconds of the half when she landed on a Ponaganset player’s foot and jarred her back. Zancan said the time on the bench proved to be a great opportunity to refocus for the second half.
“That hurt at first, but sitting on the bench really calmed me down,” Zancan said. “It sucks being in pain, but I needed that to calm me down and take a breather.”
Zancan, who made some brilliant passes to Juliette Vemmer for hoops in the second quarter, didn’t get her first hoop in the second half until there was just 3:09 left in the quarter. The senior made up for lost time by scoring eight points in just 2:28 to reach the milestone with just 41.7 seconds left in the quarter.
The team showered her with gifts, including a basketball with a crown on it. The crown is an inside joke with the team because of a disagreement last season between two football players over who was the best player on the basketball team. Ryan Larson thought it was Zancan and a teammate disagreed, but that teammate came around to Larson’s way of thinking after watching another one of Zancan’s superb performances.
“After the game the football players started calling me king and it crept on to the team,” Zancan said. “My water bottle says ‘King Zancan’ because Abbie Vallely filled it out for me.”
Zancan added eight more points in the fourth quarter to finish with a game-high 27, but the talented Chieftains walked away with the 18-point victory behind a team-high 22 points and four 3-pointers from lightning-quick freshman guard Jaina Yekelchik and 10 from McKenzie Field.
Wednesday’s loss will soon be forgotten, but the night won’t even though Zancan’s friends and family were forced to watch the online stream from their homes in Cumberland.
“She’s our one true basketball and there’s no doubt we’re going to miss her when she’s gone because she does so many things to fill in the gaps,” Cumberland coach George Coderre said. “She means so much to this team.”
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.