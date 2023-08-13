ALL SHE WROTE: Mount St. Charles Summer Basketball League wraps up after eight seasons

WOONSOCKET – As Henry Coleman rolled the rack of basketballs into the gymnasium closet last Wednesday night, a feeling of nostalgia started to wash over the Mount St. Charles boys basketball head coach.
The eighth season of the MSC Basketball Summer League was officially in the books after Hopkinton claimed the title over Cranston West, 40-31. It’s also the final go-around of a summer high school hoops staple that Coleman helped get off the ground and build to the point where a record 16 teams participated this summer.
Not too shabby for an endeavor that featured eight teams during the inaugural summer of 2015. Still, nothing lasts forever. The decision to pull up anchor on Mount serving as a twice-a-week destination for basketball teams to stay sharp during the non-school months is simply the latest example of appreciating what you had.
“It is a big-time commitment,” said Coleman, noting that he teaches summer school in Providence and has seen his involvement deepen with the Rhode Island Magic grassroots program. “My hope is that one of the locals will be able to pick it up in some fashion. It’s taken off in the area and it would be a shame to see it fall by the wayside.”
Originally, the Mount Summer Basketball League served as a fallback option upon learning that the outdoor courts at Cumberland’s Tucker Field were no longer available for an area high school boys’ summer league. Save for the pandemic-impacted summer of 2020, those who fielded a team could always count on partaking in something that was run in a first-class fashion courtesy of Coleman’s stewardship and the backing of MSC administrators.
Clearly, positive word of mouth helped the MSC Summer League increase in membership. The fact that schools such as Hopkinton, Cranston West, Toll Gate, and West Warwick joined the ranks for the final installment speaks to a footprint that was able to grow beyond the Blackstone Valley.
“It was great to have a mix of local schools and Massachusetts schools. There was a great atmosphere at all the games which added to the experience for the kids and coaches. It was also beneficial for the younger players in the programs who are going from JV to varsity to get their feet wet heading into the winter season,” said Coleman. “It was a highly competitive league. Game-in and game-out, you never knew what you were going to see.
“It was also great to talk shop with the coaches on a nightly basis. With this, you could take a deep breath and catch up while talking X’s and O’s,” Coleman added. “We lucked out with the teams and coaches that we added over the years.”
As for whether someone picks up the torch and provides an alternative so that the summer league based in Johnston isn’t the only option, Coleman mentioned that he’s had conversations with a few area head coaches.
“I’ll gladly help to get it off the ground in any way possible and continue to move it forward,” he said.
