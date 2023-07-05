Alyn Breed enters transfer portal; case against now-former PC guard remains unresolved

PROVIDENCE – The case against Alyn Breed remains unresolved, yet what can be said with certainty is that his time as a member of the Providence College men’s basketball program is over.
Per his attorney Bill Lynch, Breed put his name in the NCAA transfer portal last Friday. Lynch told the Call/Times on Wednesday that Friday was the deadline to put one’s name in without sitting out at the next school. Originally, the transfer portal deadline was May 11.
“Alyn and his parents have made the decision that he would be better off getting a new start somewhere else,” said Lynch.
With this fresh twist, the book is officially closed on Breed’s three-year run with the Friars. The 6-foot-3 guard from Georgia averaged 4.3 ppg in 88 career games (30 starts) and was part of two PC teams that appeared in the NCAA Tournament.
Breed’s time with Providence underwent seismic changes after the 21-year-old was arrested and faced multiple charges following an off-campus incident that took place on April 1 and involved his girlfriend at the time. He was granted bail but wasn’t cleared to return to PC’s campus, thus leaving him to finish out his academic responsibilities remotely.
As for the legal matter involving Breed, Lynch said the grand jury plans to present something on July 10.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.