Amidst controversy, Burrillville High girls' volleyball team keeps on rolling along

BURRILLVILLE – Karlee Cournoyer and her Burrillville High girls’ volleyball teammates have settled on the perfect remedy in an effort to combat the recent barrage of unflattering news.
Win and win some more.
The Lady Broncos continued their stellar season on Wednesday night, sweeping Pilgrim by scores of 25-8, 25-6, 25-15. Now winners of four straight, Burrillville improved to 12-1 in league play and remains in first place in Division II-B.
For a program that’s found itself embroiled in controversy that grew substantial legs following a social media post made after the Sept. 24 girls’ volleyball match between visiting Central Falls and host Burrillville, where fans in attendance at the Bronco Dome were accused of “racist, intimidating” behavior toward the C.F. players, Cournoyer and the rest of the Broncos have managed to keep whistling a winning tune. They’ve been able to block out distractions and have refused to get caught up in off-court matters that from the outside looking in held the potential to knock the season off its impressive course.
Even in a game where there was additional scrutiny after the R.I. Interscholastic League’s Principals’ Committee on Athletics ruled last Friday that the BHS student body was prohibited from attending Wednesday’s match, the Burrillville players did not flinch. The Broncos barely needed an hour to dispatch of the Patriots, who fell to 3-10 in Division II-B.
“We knew this was going to be a tough game going in, but our adrenaline is what got us through it,” said Cournoyer, a senior captain who led the Broncos to a 14-point service run in the first game. “We went after it, point-by-point, and got it done as a team.”
Per Burrillville head coach Heather Farrell, the girls have maintained a business-like attitude throughout the fan ordeal. In some small way, Farrell believes the hubbub that’s been swirling outside of the Bronco Dome has helped her players become even more dialed in and focused on what needs to happen during that day’s practice.
“They have a mindset where they’re strong and confident. With all the outside noise, it makes them try even harder and want it even more,” said Farrell. “Since it all happened, we’ve had little talks, but nothing like ‘Oh my God, what are we going to do?’ When we come into the gym, we try to better our team each time. We have a very good group of girls that’s really talented.”
Cournoyer and Farrell admitted that something felt off as the Broncos took the court minus the usual support from the student body.
“The students really get us going,” said Cournoyer.
Taking the place of the BHS students was a strong contingent of parents who cheered loudly and banged their feet on the bleachers after every point recorded by the Broncos. The parents of the players sat in the section that’s normally reserved for students.
“The parents did come out and that helped us out a lot,” said Cournoyer.
Added Farrell, “The town coming out to support us like they did, it was absolutely great. They were just as loud as the students who come to the games. It would be great to have that support for the rest of the season.”
The mobilizing efforts on the part of the BHS parents featured a half-dozen spectators wearing long sleeve shirts or hooded sweatshirts that featured the hashtag “#Burrillvillestrong” and two American flags – one directly above the hashtag with the second located on the sleeve. The apparel is on sale – $18 for the long sleeve shirt and $24 for the hooded sweatshirts – with $5 from each purchase going towards a college scholarship that will be awarded to a Burrillville student-athlete.
“We always come out and support the girls. Today, it more than ever only because what happened to our kids,” said George Rua, whose daughter Isabella is BHS sophomore outside hitter.
Lori Cournoyer is the Karlee’s mother and also has a second daughter on the Burrillville team named Kara, a junior outside hitter. On Wednesday, Lori wore a T-shirt that on the back had the numbers that her girls wear – Karlee is No. 6 while Kara sports No. 13.
“The girls deserve a lot of credit. To have the focus to play the game … they played their game and I’m proud of them,” said Lori Cournoyer.
Mr. Rua took the baton from Lori and perfectly summed up why this year’s Burrillville team has managed to stay above the fray and maintain a winning edge that revolves around kills, blocks, and digs.
“To block out everything that’s been going on in the background and continue to play their game … they’re very determined,” said George Rua. “The students couldn’t come, but there are other people who are behind them.”
