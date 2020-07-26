APPLE OF THEIR EYES: Last week, Woonsocket-senior-to-be Logan Coles picked up three track & field scholarship offers from three SEC schools — Kentucky, South Carolina, and Alabama

WOONSOCKET — “It’s definitely been a blessing.”
You too would be saying that if you enjoyed the kind of week that Logan Coles did. Over a four-day span, the Woonsocket High senior-to-be received three track & field scholarship offers from schools that happen to be members of the same conference.
Within the corner of the college sports universe known as the Southeastern Conference, Coles is firmly on the radar of South Carolina, Kentucky, and Alabama. The reigning New England champion in the 25-pound weight throw now holds four scholarship offers. Last month, Southern Illinois University was the first Division I school to officially enter the Coles Sweepstakes.
Never in his wildest dreams did Coles see this coming – one SEC school followed by another and then another. For someone in his position, this is as big as it gets.
“The SEC, that’s where the best competition is and where the best players and coaches are at,” said Coles, who turns 18 in September. “It’s definitely an honor to receive scholarships from those schools. It’s also crazy to think that someday, I’ll be up there with those guys who are considered the best in the country.”
It’s common for today’s high school athletes to share their latest scholarship offers on social media. Usually, the announcement is accompanied by words of appreciation that reveal a proud factor that if it could, it would come pouring out of the computer or smartphone. In the case of Coles, the tweets he put out featured “blessed” and “thankful.”
Last Sunday night was when Coles heard from a track representative from the University of South Carolina. It was so late that in a savvy move, he waited until Monday before taking to Twitter. On Tuesday, Coles shared that an offer had been made by Kentucky. On Wednesday, Coles spread the word after touching base with Alabama.
“I have been talking to those schools since my sophomore year,” said Coles, noting the 2019 New Balance Outdoor Nationals held in Greensboro, N.C. marked the first time that the Villa Novan standout engaged in a dialogue with the aforementioned schools.
The SEC is known as a cut-throat league when it comes to college football, specifically recruiting. Generally, the top prospects are all being chased by schools that all fall under the same conference umbrella. Apparently, that same relentless approach also extends to the SEC track community.
Regarding Coles, one can only wonder if South Carolina lit a match that in turn sparked a chain reaction when considering what soon followed.
“A coach from South Carolina called and the Kentucky head coach actually contacted me,” said Coles. “I’ve been talking to the throwing coach [at Kentucky] and expected that he would be calling me. I got this random phone call from a Kentucky area code. I answered and it was [Lonnie Greene, the head coach]. He said they wouldn’t be recruiting me if they weren’t going to give me a full ride.”
The fact that Coles now holds offers from three SEC schools speaks to a few things.
First and foremost, he’s put in a great deal of time to hone his craft to the point where he probably has dreams about his throwing motion. Secondly, the Woonsocket High throwing program under the leadership of coach Marc Piette is closing in on a decade of churning out All-American talent.
Third, SEC schools know that Rhode Island is a hot bed when it comes to top-notch weight throwers. If there’s one kid who fits the bill as a standout, the odds are pretty good that there’s another up-and-comer waiting in the wings.
“As much as I’ve put in a lot of work, and I work my butt off in practice, I wouldn’t be here without the people in the community here in Rhode Island,” said Coles, also a key member of the back-to-back Division II Super Bowl titles claimed by Woonsocket’s football program.
“The kids are super competitive. That gives you a reason to keep progressing.”
Coles would like nothing more than to start lining up official visits. For now, he must sit tight. In response to the current pandemic, the NCAA extended the dead period until Aug. 31, thus coaches aren’t be able to leave campus to recruit or have on-campus visitors.
“Right now, all we can do is speak over the phone or over Zoom calls,” said Coles. “You can’t make a decision until you’ve been to the campus and see it. My choice is going to be super hard because I have a lot of really good schools.
“It’s a decision for my family and the rest of my life,” Coles added. “I want to make the right choice.”
Since Coles received the SEC stamp of approval, more schools have come out of the woodwork. Welcome to his world. One day when he has a chance to reflect on his recruiting odyssey, the developments from this past week figure to be hard to top.
“It was crazy,” said Coles.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
