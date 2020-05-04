CUMBERLAND – Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the always popular and well-attended Arnold Mills Four-Mile Road Race will not take place on its traditional day (July 4).
There remains a chance, however, that the race which starts out on Nate Whipple Highway near the North Cumberland Fire Station could be postponed until the fall. The committee that oversees the race is scheduled to meet later this week to discuss possible contingency plans.
The news to postpone the Arnold Mills Road Race comes less than a week after Gov. Gina Raimondo announced that large gatherings during the summer months will not be allowed due to COVID-19.
In 2019, which was the 51st running of the Arnold Mills Road Race, a total of 525 runners completed the course.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
