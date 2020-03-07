WOONSOCKET — Mount St. Charles Hockey Academy U18 centerman Victor Czerneckianair and his teammates are focused on winning USA Hockey Nationals next month in Rochester, Michigan, but before the Mounties make the trip to the Midwest, the Quinnipiac commit will be earning some frequent-flyer miles.
Saturday morning, Czerneckianair boards a plane at Logan International Airport and – after a layover in Minneapolis – lands in Fargo, N.D. around noon where he will join his Tri-City Storm teammates to play a USHL game at 7 p.m. against the third-place Force. After an eight-hour bus ride back to Kearney, Nebraska, Czerneckianair will practice with the team before playing two more games the following weekend against Sioux City at the Viaero Center.
“Playing all these games is no big deal for me because I’ve been training a lot, so I’ll be fine,” Czerneckianair said after playing his 62nd game of the season for the Mounties, along with a handful for the Storm. “Going to [the USHL] is really fun and it’s great hockey. It’s really hard, but I enjoy it a lot.”
The Storm, who are currently in fourth place in the Western Conference, are also counting on Czerneckianair to be an offensive catalyst for their run at the Clark Cup, so he will fly from Michigan when Nationals end to join the team during their playoff campaign for 10 days before flying back to Rhode Island to finish the school year. Even though he won’t have his leading scorer for a week of practice, Mount coach Matt Plante is excited for a player he’s known since his days coaching at South Kent to experience the next level.
“The nice thing from our perspective is our schedule lightens up here over the next couple of weeks, so I kind of like it because it’s going to keep Victor sharp,” Plante said. “He won’t miss anything in terms of our preparation for the national tournament, so I like the fact that he’s going out there. It will keep him ready and on his toes.”
Czerneckianair led the No. 3 Mounties with 62 assists and 107 points this season, but he didn’t play a part in the scoring in Saturday’s home finale against the Boston Advantage at Adelard Arena. His linemates – Michael Citara and Robert Hyde – combined on what turned out to be the game-winning goal just 57 seconds into the opening period.
UMass-bound defenseman Cole Crusberg-Roseen had a goal and an assist, while goalie Ethan Pearson continued his incredible 2020 with another shutout in a 4-0 victory. It was Mount’s 19th victory in the last 20 games.
“We talked about it before the game, we wanted to use our skill in conjunction with our speed,” Plante said. “We wanted to simplify our game. I liked our first period and I liked our first 13 or 14 minutes. The second period; there were a lot of penalties and I didn’t like how we managed the puck on the power play. The power play hurt us more than helped us, but I really liked our penalty kill.”
Mount, which beat Boston Advantage 2-0 on the road in February, jumped all over the visitors in the first minute, as Citara connected with Hyde for a goal just 57 seconds into the period. Citara, who leads the team with 53 goals, now has 104 points.
The hosts doubled the lead at 5:32 thanks to the hard work of the fourth line. Former Moses Brown standout Tyler King skated the puck into the zone, which allowed defenseman Charlie Banquier to find Crusberg-Roseen to score with a rocket from the point.
While the Mounties didn’t dominate the rest of the first period and the second, they were never in trouble because Pearson was simply unbeatable. The Fredericton, New Brunswick native lowered his already minuscule goals against average of 1.60 with another shutout.
“With Pearson you just have to shoot it and hope it goes in,” Czerneckianair said. “I really like this team. I feel like we’re going to win Nationals.”
Just like in the first period, the Mounties jumped all over Boston Advantage in the final period, scoring a pair of goals in the first 2:56 to put the game away. First, James Barbour flew past a defenseman and made a cross-crease pass for Ryan Gordon to tap into the net at 1:30, and then Michael Franzoni tipped in a Jack Ford shot from the point at 2:56.
Mount won’t play again until its first pool game at Nationals on April 1, which will give injured defenseman Austin Cook and forward Josh Rule time to recover from injuries that kept them from dressing Saturday.
Boston Advantage 0 0 0 – 0
Mount St. Charles 2 0 2 – 4
First period – MSC, Robert Hyde (Michael Citara), 0:57; MSC, Cole Crusberg-Roseen (Charlie Banquier, Tyler King), 5:26.
Second period – No scoring.
Third period – MSC, Ryan Gordon (James Barbour, Crusberg-Roseen), 1:30; MSC, Michael Franzoni (Jack Ford), 2:56.
