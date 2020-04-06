As two area natives who happen to be seniors on their respective college baseball teams will attest, there are numerous factors to consider after the NCAA granted spring athletes an additional year of eligibility

Last week’s decision by the NCAA to grant an additional year of eligibility to spring-sport athletes was a noble act.
Considering the extenuating circumstances that have proven to be out of everyone’s control, it was indeed the right call to award a mulligan to baseball, softball and lacrosse players. Instead of feeling robbed and cheated, the sting felt in the aftermath of a truncated 2020 schedule has been somewhat mitigated thanks to the extension of the proverbial olive branch.
Naturally, senior student-athletes are affected the most by the course correction administered by the NCAA. They stand to gain the most, but is it as simple as return to sender?
Over the weekend, we caught up with two area natives with senior credentials on their respective college baseball resumés.
In a perfect world, Pawtucket’s Mike Webb and Cumberland’s Dante Baldelli would be attempting to ignore the pit-in-the-stomach feeling – the one where the grumblings and growlings intensify as another game from their senior season gets crossed off the ledger.
Webb and Baldelli are two of the countless examples of being afforded the chance to hit the reset button. They can attend school next year and exhaust their remaining year of eligibility even though both will officially be college graduates by the time the 2021 season rolls around.
For Baldelli, an outfielder at Boston College, it was a simple call.
“I am going back,” he said. “Initially, it was a tough pill to swallow to have something like that taken away from you. No one knew what the NCAA was going to do and there wasn’t much we could do except speculate, but I’m fired up about it. All it does is alter the plans to one year later. You still get the opportunity to play with your teammates.”
Webb is a righthanded pitcher at Rhode Island College. In his particular case, the invitation to compete in a college setting has opened up a host of possibilities. The bottom line is that he plans to play baseball somewhere next year. What still needs to be ironed out is the level of competition he plans to face.
“I didn’t expect to get the year back, but when [the NCAA] announced that would be the case, it was a little bit of a relief, but it also didn’t change much in my world,” said Webb, who was high school teammates with Baldelli at Bishop Hendricken. “My ultimate goal is to play at the next level this year in the minor leagues, though we don’t know how that’s going to play out.”
If Webb doesn’t latch on with a minor league ballclub – “that’s kind of the priority right now,” he noted – he plans to explore the graduate transfer route that wouldn’t result in having to sit out a year. He’s been talking to Division I schools located in the Midwest.
“There’s been rumors of limiting this year’s MLB draft to five rounds. Teams are going to be pulling Division I guys who had successful years [in 2019]. They’re going to know who they want,” said Webb, “but they’re still going to need to fill up their minor league rosters with players. If I can sign as a free agent, that would be great. I definitely see myself continuing to play baseball and it’ll be interesting to see what happens, but there’s still so much that’s unknown. It’s a waiting game.”
A nursing major who’s on track to graduate this coming fall, Webb also raised two pertinent questions that speaks to the heart of why it’s not a cut-and-dry matter for seniors with respect to not leaving the unexpected gift from the NCAA on the table.
“Does that mean they have to go [to school] fulltime? Is that an additional financial expense on them?” said Webb. “I don’t know how it’s going to help too many seniors since they’re going to graduate either in the spring or fall. They would have to spend extra college tuition to go back for that year.”
The younger brother of current Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, Dante is close to completing the undergraduate requirements in his major (communications). After May, he’ll continue the next phase of his education at BC.
“I’ve been talking with my coaches and academic advisor. There’s a couple of options you can do in graduate school. There are two-year programs and some of them may start in the summer before you continue in the fall and spring,” said Baldelli. “Next summer, you can close out the program and finish out.”
Staging contingency plans that involved remaining in school was the farthest thing on the minds of Baldelli and Webb before the coronavirus pandemic resulted in major reshuffling on the part of college athletics. Both were hoping to finish their college careers on the highest possible note before awaiting word from Major League Baseball.
“Honestly before all this happened, I hoped we would have a good year as a team and that I would have a personal good year as well before getting drafted or signed,” said Baldelli, who was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies coming out of high school in 2016 and was in the midst of posting the best batting average of his Boston College career before the shutdown – .255 through 15 games this season.
“It’s definitely weird to say that I’ll be going to graduate school. It’s something I wasn’t thinking about until everything took place and the situation changed completely,” Baldelli added. “The extra year is definitely deserving.”
Last summer, Webb more held his own as a Division III pitcher in the prestigious Cape Cod League. In his first two starts of the 2020 season for the Anchormen, he compiled a 2-0 record with a minuscule 0.69 ERA (one earned run in 13 innings) with 13 strikeouts compared to two walks. He was a 2020 Second Team Preseason All-American by D3Baseball.com and fresh off a 2019 season where was he named First Team All-Little East Conference after posting a 6-0 record with a 2.72 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 76.1 innings pitched.
Before Major League Baseball mandated that all contact cease with potential prospects like Webb during the current shutdown, he relayed to multiple teams his desire to sign once the COVID-19 storm subsides.
“I’ve told them that money isn’t a factor. I just want an opportunity,” said Webb. “The most important thing is graduating. Either I’ll be a registered nurse playing professional baseball or playing at a Division I school. Either way, it’ll be a good thing.”
