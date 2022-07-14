At age 24, Lincoln's Stacey Mayer named softball head coach at Assumption University

The interview – one taking place on campus – was complete. Direct from Assumption University officials, Stacey Mayer was informed that she should hold tight concerning the head-coaching vacancy for the softball program.
Imagine Mayer’s surprise upon receiving a phone call that same night that featured life-changing news.
Looking back at a process that unfolded last month, it stands to reason that the former Lincoln High standout (Class of 2015) put her best foot forward and made a strong impression on the individuals she was seeking to impress. In the eyes of the Assumption selection committee, why wait a week when we can cut to the chase and present an offer to the candidate who checks off all the boxes?
“That was exciting,” said Mayer, looking back on a 24-hour whirlwind that culminated with being tabbed to lead the Greyhound softballers.
At 24 years old, Mayer has been presented the keys to a Division II school that’s located in Worcester. Assumption confirmed her hiring in an official announcement made last week. After spending the past three years as a graduate assistant – the last two at Providence College – the time has come for Mayer to take the next step in her coaching journey.
To be known as a first-time head coach at her age … let’s just say Mayer is still orbiting Cloud Nine.
“It worked out and here we are,” said Mayer, speaking one night earlier this week.
Mayer veered into the coaching world following a four-year softball career (2016-19) at St. Joseph’s (Pa.) University where she appeared in 152 games for the Hawks. After spending the 2020 season as a graduate assistant at Western New England (Mass.) University, she joined the PC staff where in her words she was presented with the opportunity to perform duties more commonly associated with a fulltime assistant.
From working with the Friar outfielders, to coordinating the offensive approach, to scouting and recruiting, Mayer enjoyed a hand’s-on role that she conveyed during multiple interviews with Assumption.
“Not a typical GA, that’s for sure,” she said. “I was lucky that the head coach [PC’s Jill Karwoski] trusted me enough to let me do those things.”
Following her two-year run with the Friars that coincided with earning a master’s degree in education (school counseling), Mayer cast a wide net hoping to land something on the coaching front. Looking to stay local, she wasted little time in applying upon learning in early June that Assumption was in the market for a new softball head coach.
“I didn’t expect much, being 24, but thought the interview process would be good to say the least,” said Mayer.
Her first contact with the Assumption athletic department came via Zoom, an interview that left Mayer wondering if she would be hearing from the school again.
“I didn’t think it was my best and did not expect a call back,” she said.
The second interview brought her to campus where Mayer made sure to articulate all the reasons why the Greyhounds should consider her.
“Focusing on building a culture. It seems that was what Assumption was looking for,” said Mayer about inheriting a program that’s coming off a sub-.500 season (19-27 in 2022) and has cycled through a few coaches over the past calendar year.
“They wanted someone who would give them some type of consistency,” she added.
Mayer also stressed her ties to the travel ball circuit – imperative in the world of recruiting. Her own travel career saw her suit up for multiple programs including the Rhode Island Thunder Gold that’s overseen by Dave Lotti.
Pressing issues at the moment include finding an assistant coach and attending summer showcase tournaments with the goal of finding talent to round out the 2023 roster.
“It’s crunch time, but a lot of [travel coaches] in the area have reached out with kids who want to come play for me. That’s good to hear,” said Mayer, living proof that you’re never too young to be college head coach.
"I am incredibly excited to welcome Stacey to the Assumption University family and look forward to her leadership of our softball program," said Assumption Athletic Director Eric Gobiel in a press release. "Stacey rose to the top of a very talented applicant pool and has a clear vision for what it takes to succeed at this level. She is a dynamic, up-and-coming coach who will take our program to new heights in the coming years."
