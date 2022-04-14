Athletic Director Bill Smith: Bryant's move to America East "is just an outstanding fit"

SMITHFIELD – Regarding the decision made by Bryant University to join a new conference, one question springs to mind.
Why?
Affiliated with the Northeast Conference meant that the vast majority of sports offered by the Bulldogs were under one unified umbrella. It wasn’t a difficult puzzle to solve, particularly from the perspective of scheduling.
As Bryant Athletic Director Bill Smith noted after the conclusion of Wednesday’s press conference where the America East officially welcomed the Bulldogs, part of his mission is to gain exposure for the college through athletics while also simultaneously shining the light on academics and student life.
“The best way to get the word out there is to align yourself with a recognized and incredibly well-branded conference like the America East,” Smith told the Call/Times. “They’re now part of our family.”
Not all sports will be making the move from the NEC to America East, which for starters does not offer football. Smith noted that making sure Bryant had a football home was paramount before the transaction to switch conferences was finalized. Starting this fall, head coach Chris Merritt and his football group will be competing in the Big South Conference.
“If you don’t have a conference for football, it’s very difficult to sustain the program moving forward,” said Smith. “Both things had to come together.”
The America East does not offer tennis, bowling, golf, and rowing – four sports that Bryant competes in and will need to forge a conference partnership with. When all is said and done, the Bulldogs could be aligned with a number north of three regarding the number of conferences associated with.
“Everything in the Northeast Conference was in place for us from a sports sponsorship standpoint, but when you take all those other things away, the America East is just an outstanding fit. It was the right decision to make,” said Smith.
Joining Smith on a stage that was set up inside the Chace Athletic Center Wednesday was America East commissioner Brad Walker and Bryant president Ross Gittell. Joining them were Bryant men’s basketball head coach Jared Grasso and women’s basketball head coach Mary Burke.
If there was ever a sign that Bryant’s move to the America East was done with basketball in mind, the sight of Grasso and Burke sitting on the same dias as school and conference leaders gave off the impression that hoops was at the forefront in biding adios to the NEC.
“Basketball is incredibly important, but it’s not the only focus in the department,” said Smith. “Every single one of our teams is charged with having success. It’s my responsibility to make sure they all have the resources to be successful. [Grasso and Burke] were up there based off the success of their respective seasons. Nobody is placed in any rank as far as who’s more important than someone else.”
What excites Smith about the shift to life in the America East is the ability that Bryant now possesses when it comes to increasing its footprint in areas that represented foreign territory.
“Just from a recruiting standpoint, we’re now about to get down to Maryland County and expand into the Mid-Atlantic region,” said Smith. “That was a major goal for the university.”
